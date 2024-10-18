Marshall County schools find success with phone policy

HOLLY SPRINGS — Two months into the school year, the Marshall County School District is already seeing the payoff from its new cell phone policy.

The district first announced the policy in June: All student phones would be bagged in sealed Yondr pouches, preventing students from using them during the school day, with ​​the goal of making MCSD schools into phone-free environments. Yondr pouches are provided to students in grades five through 12. Kindergarten through fourth graders aren’t permitted to have cell phones in MCSD schools at all. MCSD is the first district in the area to adopt such a policy.