Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

    Marshall County schools find success with phone policy

    By ADDIE DAVIS Daily Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxhLp_0wBwSv5D00

    HOLLY SPRINGS — Two months into the school year, the Marshall County School District is already seeing the payoff from its new cell phone policy.

    The district first announced the policy in June: All student phones would be bagged in sealed Yondr pouches, preventing students from using them during the school day, with ​​the goal of making MCSD schools into phone-free environments. Yondr pouches are provided to students in grades five through 12. Kindergarten through fourth graders aren’t permitted to have cell phones in MCSD schools at all. MCSD is the first district in the area to adopt such a policy.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    allyah stephens
    20h ago
    Yall so funny. My child doesnt have a phone. But she calls and text me everyday. Yall was reaching for nothing
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun5 days ago
    Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Mississippi Department of Corrections Holds Family Day for Inmates
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beaten up by the employees
    The Independent3 days ago
    Teen Girl Who Pleaded Guilty to Beating Disabled Black Man to Death With Her Friends: 'We Were Bored'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA15 minutes ago
    Mass shooting at Miss. high school homecoming event leaves 3 dead, 8 hurt
    UPI News23 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Pontotoc County Man Kills Nephew, Arrested
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Woman pretended to help another get a job by telling her she had an opportunity, only to Iure the victim to her home where she shot her to death, then used a knife to remove the pregnant woman’s unborn baby from her body; sentenced
    Chattanooga Daily News2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy