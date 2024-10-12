Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

    Star Power: Week 7 high school football top performers

    By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePmzQ_0w4d7eKP00
    Starkville QB Jaylon Ruffin had two touchdowns rushing and another one passing in Friday's win over Germantown. Bruce Newman

    Here are some of the top area performers from Week 7 of the high school football season.

    Dee Bingham, RB, East Webster: Rushed for 110 yards, 3 TDs on 16 carries

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy