    • The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

    Nolan installed as Mississippi Association of Realtors president at state convention in Tupelo

    By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5jWQ_0w4BQql300
    Gena Nolan Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

    TUPELO – The Mississippi Association of Realtors annual convention and expo brought more than 350 realtors and vendors to Tupelo last week. The event, dubbed "Mission Possible: Innovate to Elevate," also saw the installation of Gena Nolan as president of MAR for the next year.

    The MAR includes some 8,000 members across the state, and it is the largest trade organization in Mississippi.

