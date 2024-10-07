Open in App
    • The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

    Region foes and ranked battles highlight Week 7 slate

    By JAMES MURPHY Daily Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YB5kt_0vxebwOC00
    Quarterback Drew Hollimon takes No. 7 Small School East Union to Prentiss County on Thursday night for a matchup against No. 5 Baldwyn. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

    Region play begins or continues this week for many of northeast Mississippi’s top high school football teams. Some smaller schools have one more test before starting their slates.

    This week’s area schedule will include a season-high nine Thursday games. Among those games is Pontotoc hosting New Hope and Smithville visiting Tupelo Christian.

