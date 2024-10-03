No easy culprit to blame offensively in Ole Miss’ loss to Kentucky

Kentucky defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine (8) reacts after sacking Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams) Randy J. Williams

It would be easy to point fingers at the offensive line after Ole Miss’ upset loss to Kentucky.

After all, the Rebels averaged just over three yards per carry and quarterback Jaxson Dart was sacked four times, as the previously explosive Ole Miss offense was stuck in neutral.