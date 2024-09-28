Open in App
    The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

    Commission submits plan to improve youth court system

    By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Lpli_0vmuaSD400

    TUPELO – Youth courts across Mississippi are grossly underfunded and understaffed according to a year-long study. The results of the study and recommendations to revamp and standardize the state’s youth courts was presented to Governor Tate Reeves last week.

    Lee County Youth Court Judge Staci Bevill, who headed the 19-member commission that compiled the report, will present the report to both chambers of the Legislature in the coming weeks.

