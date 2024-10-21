Open in App
    The News Tribune

    Driver fires shotgun into woman’s vehicle with her kids inside, Washington cops say

    By Helena Wegner,

    1 days ago

    A 53-year-old driver is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman and her two children during a “road rage incident” in Washington, police said.

    The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Vancouver, the police department said in a Facebook post.

    The road rage incident began on Interstate 5 and 78th Street, police said. It continued as the two drivers made their way home.

    Police said the 29-year-old mother was trying to get the man’s license plate when he shot at her vehicle. Her 4-year-old and 18-year-old children were with her.

    The shotgun slug went through the windshield and struck an empty car seat, police said.

    The woman and her children experienced “temporary hearing loss” from the shooting, police said. The two drivers live in the same neighborhood, about one block away from each other, police said.

    Authorities arrested the man on suspicion of three counts of assault with a firearm.

    Vancouver is about a 10-mile drive north from Portland, Oregon.

