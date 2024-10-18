Open in App
    Did Tacoma school district know for years that teacher was abusive? A mother says yes

    By Shea Johnson,

    2 days ago

    http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=0NO7vR_0wC6Tv4200

    A young student’s mother alleges that Tacoma Public Schools’ practices and policies caused serious harm to vulnerable students, including her son who was purportedly abused by his since-fired special education teacher, according to a federal lawsuit.

    The school district failed to ensure staff was qualified and trained to appropriately respond to behaviors of disabled students and discouraged employees from reporting co-workers for abuse, the lawsuit states.

    TPS knew about a special education teacher’s lengthy abusive history but didn’t take any action, including to document, report or investigate the abuse, or discipline the teacher, according to the suit.

    “The top down concealment of abuse by TPS ratified the constitutional violations of disabled students’ rights,” the complaint states.

    The suit was filed Oct. 10 in U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, by Tiffany Haskins on behalf of her son, who’s identified by his initials, O.W. He has autism and is functionally non-verbal. The complaint details allegations against Kathleen Skaar, who was the boy’s special-education teacher during his kindergarten year at Skyline Elementary School in 2022 and 2023.

    Skaar is accused of physically and emotionally abusing O.W., including by frequently grabbing his wrists and screaming in his face, pushing him to the ground, dragging him across a table and leaving him isolated for extended periods of time in a bathroom and a hallway, the suit states. Skaar also allegedly abused O.W.’s classmates and, in prior years, other students.

    When reached by phone Tuesday, Skaar declined to comment on the allegations and said she didn’t yet have a lawyer.

    “I don’t have anything to say right now,” she said.

    Skaar previously told KIRO 7 News that she did not hit any students. The news outlet reported in November 2023 that a district investigation into Skaar determined she had violated district policies and demonstrated inappropriate behavior .

    TPS found sufficient evidence that Skaar yelled at the boy, pulled him across a table, used her body and hands to push him, threw a chair that hit him, and targeted him, among other behavior, according to KIRO 7. Skaar told the district that she had been trying to protect children and had repeatedly requested assistance but never received it, the outlet reported.

    Skaar hasn’t been charged with any crime, court records show.

    TPS declined to comment on the lawsuit. District spokesperson Tanisha Jumper confirmed that Skaar had been terminated.

    Teaching aides who worked in the classroom repeatedly reported Skaar to Skyline Elementary principal Regina Rainbolt during the 2022-23 school year, but nothing was done, according to the suit. Rainbolt is one of three named defendants in the complaint along with TPS and Skaar. She currently serves as a principal on special assignment at Fawcett Elementary, Jumper said.

    Rainbolt, who’s also referenced in the suit by the last name Lake, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

    In March 2023, Skaar was asked by the district to complete an anger-management class, but her conduct continued with O.W. and other students, according to the lawsuit.

    Four days after Skaar was placed on administrative leave in May 2023, a mandatory report of child abuse was made to state child protective services and law enforcement, the suit said. It wasn’t specified whether the report came from the district.

    Attorney Jackson Pahlke, who’s representing O.W. and his mother, said he wouldn’t speak about details not in the complaint.

    “We know that he isn’t the only victim from this teacher,” Pahlke said. “This was going on for years and it’s unfortunate that it got so far.”

    The suit is seeking unspecified damages, legal fees and other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

    bajacalifas1899
    20h ago
    i mean.. somebody could get rid of her for good. do everyone a favor...
    John Wick
    1d ago
    You're dumb as hell if you don't think this is happening in ALL our schools! The SPeD Departments in every school are astonishingly understaffed and the paras, and teachers, are paid abysmally small (some students working at Target or Costco get paid significantly more!), and because of the less-than-living-wage they cannot hire enough good people to do the work that needs done. It's only getting worse and we're hemorrhaging the very few good people left in this field.
