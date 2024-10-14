Open in App
    • The News Tribune

    6th Ave bar reinvents itself into a ’70s rec room’ with classic cocktails, light bites

    By Kristine Sherred,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Kcug_0w661WPR00

    A Sixth Avenue bar, for many years an everyday taproom that served only beer and wine, has been transformed into a neighborhood cocktail hangout, accented by light bites and a suave, 1970s-inspired aesthetic.

    Holy Moly Bar opened Oct. 1 at 3013 6th Ave., the result of three months of renovations. It replaces Off Day Beer and Wine , which officially closed in July after Matt Coppins took over in February.

    Gone is the old hat that was the monochrome “we want beer” Prohibition mural. It’s been covered by wood paneling in a warm oak tone. That hue carries to the striking back bar featuring four distinct architectural arches, salvaged from the grand staircase of a vintage Seattle office building that was torn down.

    These pieces, found at Earthwise Salvage, provided the foundation of Holy Moly’s aura.

    The dark-wood bar top, already de-glossed, has been cut in half — for good reason.

    Coppins bought the business with the intention of a major overhaul and an entirely new concept. Aside from the obvious name change, the biggest project was the installation of a modestly sized kitchen that usurped the back half of the bar. Somehow, though, the layout created by that fresh wall makes the space feel complete.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRlP0_0w661WPR00
    Holy Moly feels like both a neighborhood bar and a quiet, but not too quiet, date-night destination. Vintage touches combined with salvaged materials add to the ’70s-inspired aesthetic. Kristine Sherred/ksherred@thenewstribune.com

    Tacoma cocktail maestro Chris Keil, who left en Rama last year, consulted on the cocktail program after meeting Coppins through a friend. He developed the recipes and processes for batched drinks that are stirred or shaken to order.

    The vodka martini is stashed in the freezer , a retro technique that has gained fame among cocktailians in recent years. The idea is simple in theory, proffering an extra-cold martini that’s also consistent. This one is diluted in advance with Topo Chico, the Mexican mineral water , and it’s delightful.

    A lesser-seen concoction that also lands here is the Last Word, a no-joke gin drink with maraschino liqueur, green Chartreuse and lime juice.

    The wine list offers a thoughtful selection of about 10 pours, and beers hail from the region and cover various styles, from the requisite IPA to a pilsner and porter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48c1xX_0w661WPR00
    There are two living-room-type areas, one by the front windows and one in the back by a retro electric fireplace. Kristine Sherred/ksherred@thenewstribune.com

    From the new kitchen, the menu focuses on “clean food,” so there’s no deep-fryer and no heavy meats. It leans on vegetables, with a vegan and vegetarian “charcuterie” board as well as an avocado and pickled jalapeno tostada. Other snackables include little prosciutto tartines with sundried tomato and ricotta, olives, spiced nuts and guacamole.

    The burrata sandwich, served on ciabatta with slices of mixed olives, cherry tomatoes, pesto and mixed greens, has so far been a hit. Find roasted chicken in both a grain bowl with greens and the “entree salad” with purple cabbage, pepitas and feta.

    Coppins, with a background in graphic design, envisioned Holy Moly as a “modern twist on a ‘70s rec room,” and most of what he wanted at the outset came to life. The space offers an array of seating options. In the front, a leather couch and coffee table, bar stools and high-top tables perfect for two. Head down the hallway for roomier tables and a banquette that can accommodate larger groups.

    Also tucked back there is a real electric fireplace, which Coppins retrieved from a collector in Ellensburg. It’s wired in and actually generates some heat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHd9d_0w661WPR00
    Owner Matt Coppins, shown here on Oct. 10, found the arched wooden panels that anchor the bar at Earthwise Salvage in Seattle. Kristine Sherred/ksherred@thenewstribune.com

    Other vintage finds dot the bar, and he’s waiting on some more. A big ‘ol swordfish will soon be honored on the back wall. He has also collected throwback games, including a fully operational Operation! and a Clue that was wrapped in cellophane until just the other day.

    HOLY MOLY BAR

    ▪ 3013 6th Ave., Tacoma, instagram.com/holymolybar

    ▪ Tuesday-Thursday 3-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 3-11 p.m., Sunday noon-8 p.m.

    Details : new neighborhood cocktail bar with light bites and vintage board games

    To drink : $7 beer, $9-$13 wine, $14 cocktails (select drinks discounted at happy hour, weekdays 3-5 p.m.)

    To eat : $6-$10 snacks, plus $14 grain bowl, big salad and burrata sandwich

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Orwell was right
    1d ago
    If you dont mind tracking in human shit from the sidewalk.
    paulrodvik5
    1d ago
    Viva the return of Amber fishnet candles still waiting for that.
    View all comments
