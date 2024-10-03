Man found mortally wounded after shooting in Tacoma. Homicide investigation underway

A shooting in Tacoma that killed one man has prompted a homicide investigation.

Tacoma police were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday following multiple reports of gunfire at the 9500 block of South Steele Street. They were informed that Washington State Patrol and Pierce County deputies found an injured man one block from where the gunfire was reportedly heard, according to the Tacoma Police Department on X.

The man was taken to a local hospital after the Tacoma Fire Department arrived. He died from his injuries, the post said.

Crime-scene technicians and Tacoma detectives are investigating the homicide, the post said. Police have not made any arrests at this time.

The post said that anyone with information of the shooting is urged to call the Tacoma Police Department.

It is the 19th homicide in Tacoma in 2024.