Vote! Student of the Week nominees are in. Make your pick to honor a top scholar

Who is going to be the Lee County High School Student of the Week winner this week? You have a chance to have a say in that prestigious honor by voting for one of the nominees in this week's poll.

Every week during the school year, The News-Press, in collaboration with Lee County high school principals and their teams, we will present a list of outstanding nominees to be considered for Student of the Week.

Voting opens every Monday with a new batch of nominees. The poll closes on Thursday at 5 p.m. The weekly winner is announced on Friday.

You can vote for this week's list of nominees here or scroll to the bottom of this page for the interactive poll experience.

The nominees for Oct. 28-31 are:

Ryan Peterson-Bishop Verot

Ryan Peterson is a senior at Bishop Verot. He is an example to all by the way he has chosen to live his life without limits. Being born with only one hand has not stopped him from pursuing his goals and dreams. He is a three-year varsity football player. As a senior, he is one of our team captains. Ryan has also competed on our track and field team earning All-State in discus. He was the district and regional champion in discus both his sophomore and junior years. Ryan challenges himself in the classroom increasing his honors and AP classes each year. He has a 4.24 g.p.a. and is a member of both Mu Alpha Theta and the National Honor Society. Ryan was selected to be a Community Leader in our community/house system. This is one of our highest levels of leadership that can be attained at our school. Ryan leads with enthusiasm and by example. His determination and strong faith are inspirational.

Dominic Collins-Southwest Florida Christian Academy

This week’s nomination for Student of the Week goes to Senior, Dominic Collins . Dominic, who has a 4.1 GPA, has placed high academic standards on himself and takes on a courseload that includes CLEP, Honors and AP classes. He has been involved with various organizations at SFCA, serving as an officer in Student Government, as a member of the National Honor Society, and serving on the Student Advisory Council. Dominic has been a member of SFCA’s choir and performing arts programs since he was in elementary school and has achieved this nomination for the accolades he continues to receive in this area. Dominic has been invited, for the second year in a row, to perform with the All-State Reading Chorus at the FMEA State Convention in January. This Chorus is a select group of musicians that have successfully demonstrated their ability to read music at sight without rehearsal. Congratulations to this week’s nominee, Dominic Collins!

Mikayla Renee Medina-Gateway High School

Gateway High School would like to nominate Mikayla Renee Medina 10 th grader as scholar of the week! Makayla is a part of our AICE Program getting prepared and knowledgeable for college. She has managed to have amazing attendance since school started, and has also been able to keep her grades up since last year by having all A’s and B’s. Makayla has been a spectacular model for her fellow classmates by being focused in class, getting her class work done and doing her best academically. Her amazing presence has not gone unnoticed and for that we are proud to nominate her as our scholar of the week!

Noah Hillman-North Fort Myers High School

Noah Hillman currently participates in two varsity sports, Cross Country and JROTC Raiders, and he also plans to compete in both Soccer and Track and Field later in the year. Not only does Noah occupy his time with athletics, he also engages in challenging academics. He is enrolled in the NFMHS Cambridge AICE studies program, currently a straight “A” student with a Lee County GPA of 4.04, which he hopes to see skyrocket during his four years of high school. Noah is also enrolled in the JROTC leadership elective and plans to continue in this program for all four years of high school. After high school, he plans to pursue a career as an aerospace engineer. His goal is to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Florida and from there go on to study aerospace engineering at Embry Riddle. Outside of school, he enjoys volunteering and helping out at his church and his Youth Group ministry.

Abby Kohler-Canterbury School

Senior Abby Kohler is an exceptional student whose passion for learning and leadership shines brightly. She is a dedicated scholar, excelling in both the humanities and STEM. Abby’s AP Literature teacher highlights her impressive ability to engage in classroom discussions, stating, "Her energy oozes out of every comment as she argues her point by synthesizing information from the text and present-day events."

In mathematics, Abby’s achievements are unparalleled. She has completed a rigorous sequence, including AP Statistics, AP Calculus AB and BC, Differential Equations, and Linear Algebra, showcasing her remarkable analytical skills and commitment to academic excellence.

Abby's contributions extend beyond the classroom. She has served as Canterbury Band president for two years, performed at the prestigious 2023 All-State Honor Band, and participated in USF’s Festival of Winds for two consecutive years. Her talents as a musician shine as she plays the bassoon in the concert band and the bass drum in the drumline. Abby is also a cornerstone of Canterbury’s theater program, where she serves as the Resident Stage Manager. Her work ethic, organizational skills, and solution-oriented approach make her indispensable. She tackles challenges head-on and consistently finds creative solutions, earning the trust and admiration of her peers and teachers.

In addition, Abby leads the Canterbury Ambassadors Club, where she ensures that prospective students and families feel welcomed and valued during tours. Her reliability, integrity, and positive attitude make her a standout representative of our school community. Abby’s combination of academic prowess, leadership, and dedication to the arts makes her a truly remarkable student who embodies the best of Canterbury School.

Ryan Connolly-Ida S. Baker High School

Ida S. Baker High School's nomination for Student of the Week is Ryan Connolly , a 10th grader.

Ryan should be honored because he is always looking for ways to improve. He constantly participates and is asking questions. He makes sure to always ask his teachers how their days are going and likes to help his peers understand the lesson at hand. He shows initiative and is driven. He is an active member of student government as well, and is consistently looking for ways to help his class have the best year possible.

We are thrilled to nominate Ryan for this honor!

