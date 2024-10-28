Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Site work underway for Lee Health's new $434 million hospital

    By Liz Freeman, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8XPS_0wP7b2XW00

    Lee Health has taken another step with plans for a new hospital in Fort Myers to open in 2028.

    A key component is a musculoskeletal institute connected to the hospital on Challenger Boulevard that could become a destination center attracting patients from outside the region.

    A hotel could be built on the hospital campus at a future date. Challenger Boulevard is southeast of Colonial Boulevard and west of Winkler Avenue, with the hospital at 4453 Challenger Blvd.

    More: Lee Health set to go private after board vote; one hurdle left

    The board for the public hospital system in Lee County on Thursday approved a price tag of no more than $434 million for the entire project but a final cost will be brought back to the board in January.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLWWp_0wP7b2XW00

    The plan is for 168 beds in the hospital and that will be finalized in January.

    The new campus will replace the aging 414-bed Lee Memorial Hospital at 2776 Cleveland Ave. which is slated to remain operational through 2027.

    Lee Health currently operates four general acute care hospitals with a combined 1,877 beds, 134-bed children's hospital and dozens of outpatient care centers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN0xj_0wP7b2XW00

    The new hospital plan has been on the drawing board for several years, in part to compete with the for-profit HCA Healthcare which plans to build a 100-bed hospital at 3851 Colonial Blvd.

    Officials at HCA could not be reached for comment on the status of its project.

    Another Lee Health goal is to convert from a public hospital system to a private, nonprofit entity so it can compete better in today's health care environment dominated by for-profit hospitals and private equity investors.

    Lee Health has a $3 billion operating budget and provided $179 million in community benefits last year which included charity care after forgone taxes of $94 million.

    The 10-member board voted earlier this month to go forward with conversion and needs approval of the Lee County Commission, which is expected Monday.

    What stands out about the project?

    Lee Health officials involved in designing the new hospital have incorporated features of what’s new in information technology and in musculoskeletal services for patient care.

    They are adopting elements of both after visits to Emery University Hospital in Atlanta, Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, Advent Health in Orlando and a new spine institute at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.

    What will make the musculoskeletal institute stand out is a comprehensive multi-disciplinary and collaborative approach toward muscle, tendon, joint care, said Duke Walker, vice president of operations for musculoskeletal medicine. That will include specialists in many fields and the complex will have an onsite rehabilitation center.

    The institute in the medical office building will be connected to the main hospital through a second floor bridge.

    What are some of the details?

    The new Fort Myers Hospital will be 416,000 square feet and the plan is for 168 beds with a final number presented to the board in January, said Dave Kistel, vice president and chief facilities executive.

    Lee Memorial has 1,600 employees, and it's not clear how many will transfer to the new campus or to other locations.

    The new hospital is planned to have 10 operating rooms and 44 beds in the emergency department, a pharmacy, laboratory and other support services.

    The medical center will be 125,000 square feet with outpatient surgery with eight operating rooms, a rehabilitation gym, and clinics specializing in orthopedics, spine, rheumatology, complex care and infectious diseases.

    A parking garage will be added to the campus down the road, Kistel said.

    The site offers a lot growth potential, Kistel said. As more build out happens, the surface parking at the new hospital will be used later for a parking garage, he said.

    Nearly $32 million was released for site work that is underway.

    “The benefit of what we’re doing now with the site is we’re creating the flexibility in the future to grow quickly,” he said. “We’re putting the infrastructure in. We’re putting the roads in, the water, the mitigation, that’s all done.”

    Kistel said the project has gone through permitting smoothly and plans are being reviewed by the city and the state of Florida for final permitting. A traffic light is planned for at the intersection of Challenger and Colonial.

    Board member Dr. Stephen Brown said he liked the idea of the multi-disciplinary approach for the musculoskeletal institute. He asked if it could become a destination center for people coming from outside the region.

    He was told that could happen. The overall planned development approved by Fort Myers does allow for a hotel, Kistel said.

    The new campus will be 23 feet above ground level and built to withstand hurricane winds of 174 mph, he said.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Site work underway for Lee Health's new $434 million hospital

    Related Search

    Community HealthLee Memorial HospitalNew hospital constructionLee healthLee county commissionCommunity Hospital

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Tidor Tou Court
    1d ago
    They are closing a 414 bed hospital to open a 168 bed one. How does that make sense?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Everyone Is Moving To This Florida City
    NewsRadio WFLA2 days ago
    Florida Loses Another Iconic Restaurant After 30 Years, Leaving Only One in the Area
    Akeena3 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    A Relatively New Chain to Florida Is Opening Another Location
    Akeena3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Florida's "Most Popular Restaurant" Is Getting Four New Locations And Hundreds Of Jobs
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Florida Labradoodle Puppy Is Looking For Permanent, Loving Family After Being Surrendered By Owner
    L. Cane3 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Motorcyclist dies trying to jump Florida drawbridge, bike sticks the landing
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy