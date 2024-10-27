Letters to the editor for Sunday, October 27, 2024

Letters to the editor should be 250 words or less. Include your name and city or community of residence. Guest opinions should be 600 words or less and include a brief summary of the author’s credentials relevant to the topic. Guest opinions may include a head shot of the author. For the Fort Myers News-Press, email submissions to mailbag@news-press.com and for the Naples Daily News to letters@naplesnews.com

Red light cameras needed

I've been back in Naples for three weeks and have read the two guest column pieces on red light cameras. The initial opinion said they were hard to enforce. My response to that is, so what, others do it, and Collier County should figure out a way. I agree with this Sunday's opinion, we need them to protect drivers, even more than pedestrians. I have seen drivers breeze from Vanderbilt Road right on to 41 without even thinking to stop on red. I constantly see drivers run reds on Vanderbilt crossing Livingston, Airport Pulling and Goodlette. How many crashes do we need? No, I don't like over-regulating, but I do like being alive and seeing my grandchildren.

John Johnson, Naples

Vote no on Amendment 2

Please vote NO on Amendment 2 – Constitutional Right to Fish and Hunt. Special interest groups (i.e., NRA, NSSF, and sportsmen’s organizations) introduced the amendment to the Legislature in 2023 for this year’s ballot. Floridians already have a statutory right to hunt and fish (Florida Statutes 379.104) so why is this amendment necessary? Supporters say it’s designed to protect these rights against attacks by animal rights extremists, yet there have been zero efforts in Florida to overturn them. So, what is the real reason behind the amendment? The amendment seeks to enshrine traditional hunting methods in our Constitution. This could open the door to the baiting of bears, hunting bears with dogs, the use of inhumane trapping devices, etc. The amendment also seeks to make hunting the preferred means of managing wildlife. This could limit the use of non-lethal options designed to protect both people and wildlife. This could also allow for expanded hunting opportunities (for both Floridians and foreigners), extended seasons, and perhaps another bear hunt. Florida’s fish and wildlife already face serious threats to their survival. No special interest group(s) should be given an exclusive constitutional right of access to Florida’s dwindling wildlife resources. The FWC is obligated under the Public Trust Doctrine to carry out its Mission of “Managing fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people.” Existing statutory rights and sound management represent the best options for conserving wildlife resources that belong to ALL Floridians.

Ruth Nichols, Naples

Keep school boards nonpartisan

I am a teacher. I make a point of being NPA because I know some of my high school students look up my voter registration. (It’s actually crazy how much information they can find about their teachers online). I stay that way because I would never want someone to feel threatened or biased based on my personal views. I keep my views out of the classroom. I am also a parent of two students. I want to have a say in who is on the school board. Please vote to keep school board elections free from party affiliations. No party should control a school board. Our kids are too important to be controlled by our petty squabbling between which “team” is better.

Frederic Laderer, Naples

Trump unfit for office

As an Independent, I want to appeal to GOP and Independent voters to put aside party affiliation or past voting support and focus on Trump's singular threat to our great country.

Please listen to those people who have worked with him and saw firsthand he's simply focused on himself and is unfit to return to our highest office. A recent article listed comments from 91 of these people, along with past advisers and military officers who make a case Trump's past behavior (never forget January 6th) and his obsession on revenge make him unfit for this office.

Please consider Project 2025's destructive potential impact with Trump's leadership without past guardrails from strong patriotic advisers.

The stakes couldn't be higher, our country needs your vote not Trump.

James Keough, Cape Coral

Inflation lurks in tax cuts, tariffs

It is difficult to quantify the causes of recent U.S. inflation, but they are multifactorial and certainly not due exclusively to the policies of the Biden administration. Rather, they are due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and its unanticipated effects on supply and demand, deglobalization, the Trump Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 and its effects on consumer demand, the Biden administration’s exuberant support of the economy during the pandemic, and the prolonged low interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve. Going forward, we must be aware that an extension of Trump’s tax cuts and further deglobalization induced by tariffs could stimulate a return of rapidly rising prices.

Inflation is a complex entity, caused by an elevated money supply, and the interaction between the supply and demand for products. The pandemic interrupted manufacturing and decreased the supply of countless products, making them scarce and pushing up their prices. At the same time, people focused on their home environment and increased their demand for the products we use at home, pushing up their prices. Later, as we came out of the pandemic, the demand for leisure and travel services increased, all while supplies of these services were still low, pushing up their prices as well. The increased money supply, facilitated by the Trump tax cuts, the Biden and congressional programs to support the COVID economy, and the low interest rates offered by the Fed, put more money in the hands of consumers, and increased demand and prices even more. Now, the pandemic and associated government support are behind us, and the Fed has increased interest rates, eliminating some of the causes of recent inflation. Let us not bring about more inflation with an extension of the Trump taxes that benefit only a small portion of the population, nor with indiscriminate tariffs that will further raise prices, as well as interfere with global trade and alliances.

David S. Goodman, MD, BA Economics, Naples

Trump’s menacing threat

Many of us still remember the horror of May 4, 1970, when members of the Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed students at Kent State University who were protesting the war in Vietnam. When the bullets stopped flying and the carnage assessed, four students lay dead on the ground and nine others were injured, one permanently paralyzed. In the outrage that followed, President Richard Nixon’s Commission on Campus Unrest concluded that the Kent State tragedy must mark the last time loaded rifles are issued to guardsmen confronting demonstrators.Sadly, the tragedy of Kent State 54 years ago is a history lesson wasted on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump’s menacing threat to use the military to shoot protesters in the legs or feet or crack their skulls sends a chilling message of deja vu. He must never have the power to unleash military might on citizens engaged in peaceful protest.

Susan Stranahan, Fort Myers

Heed warnings about Trump

A few Sundays ago, the New York Times ran a feature with 93 people saying why Trump is unfit to be president. These people include leaders of nations, politicians, family members and many who worked directly for him as Cabinet members and close staff members. These are people who know the man intimately. We should heed their warnings. Gavin de Becker, the author of the "Gift of Fear," says when someone shows or tells you who they are, believe them. Trump has given us more than enough evidence to reject him. Please believe these people who saw him up close and personal. Trump and Vance support Project 2025 which if enacted will drastically change our way of government and our lives. Please take some time to research this document and the Trump loyalists behind it.

Karen Smith, Estero

Choice should be easy

If your source for news is the only major network to pay nearly one billion dollars for lying then you can probably skip this letter.Your vote for the president of the United States is the greatest responsibility you have at this moment. The choice should be an easy one: The convicted felon or the respected prosecutor; the self-proclaimed sexual abuser or the beloved step-mom; the candidate who hides his tax returns or the one making full disclosure; youth, intelligence and integrity or a 78-year-old, mentally addled and corrupt has been.Let’s move on from the hateful, chaotic Trump years and enter a new era of hopeful and positive leadership with Harris.

Daniel Graziano, Naples

Biblical passage

Proverbs 6:16-19 states: "There are six things the Lord hates, seven are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a man who stirs up dissension among brothers."

While reading the above biblical passage, did a particular presidential candidate come to mind? If so, then you'd be advised to vote for his political opponent.

James L. DeBoy, Fort Myers

Trump is not OK

What do I really know about Kamala Harris? Not all that much. If I'm being honest, I haven't known much about most of the candidates I've voted for over the years. I've been guided by a general sense of the person picked up primarily from the media. And I haven't always been right. For instance, I thought Bill Clinton was terrific, and he turned out to be a major league sleaze bag. But that was my process. I learned what I could about the candidates and voted from the heart. And on that basis, Kamala seems OK to me.Here's something new, though. I know a whole lot about Donald Trump simply because the man is incapable of shutting his mouth. There is no "seems" where he's concerned. He tells me and everyone listening who and what he is every day. And what he tells us could not be more simple. He is a very bad person. He is not OK. The evidence to support this is on tape going all the way back to his genital grabbing comment and beyond.Of course, his supporters still have every right to vote for him in November, but they should not kid themselves about what they're doing. They are potentially giving almost unlimited power (including the nuclear codes) to the kind of man they would never have over for Thanksgiving. And that is not OK.

Geremy Spampinato, Naples

Partisan leftist operation

It’s rich that the NDN failed to mention DNC lawsuits by Harris’s campaign attorney, Marc Elias, in their Sunday article where they attacked GOP lawsuits.The longtime Dem Party lawyer has already filed more than 60 pre-election lawsuits to stop Trump from becoming president again by combatting what he calls Republican “voter suppression” efforts by requiring voters to provide ID at the polls.At the same time, Elias has been sending letters to election officials in GA and other swing states threatening legal action if they uphold challenges to voter rolls to remove non-citizens and other ineligible registrants.If Trump wins, Elias threatens to overturn Trump’s election by deploying an army of more than 75 lawyers to sue for ballot recounts in several swing states.“Mr. Elias is part of a massive and well-funded partisan leftist operation notorious for using lawfare to undermine election integrity,” says Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch.As general counsel to Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, he helped lead the effort to manufacture and leak spurious “opposition research” claiming to reveal illicit ties between Trump and Russia. All proven false by the Durham report.My question is: What are they afraid of by requiring voter ID? It is required for everything else in life. Elias is also threatening states to certify the votes before they have been verified legally. That is not democracy; it’s condoning cheating.

Lori Borman, Naples

Risk to Social Security

Living in Naples for almost ten years the lifestyle benefit from our monthly Social Security is a major economic engine in Collier County and across Florida.I’m alarmed by nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget report that Donald Trump’s plan for senior citizens would deplete Social Security funds in just 6 years, 72 months.President Trump’s trickledown first term nonsense did nothing for seniors who are disproportionately dependent on our monthly Social Security. Now his malicious plans cloaked in lies will leave seniors worse off and with the hovering threat of the end of Social Security.This is not right. This is why, as a former Republican, I’ve voted for Veep Kamala Harris.

Harvey Cohen, Naples

Lesser of two evils

Well here we are again. Once again we're forced to vote for the lesser of two evils. Well when faced with this; I take the one I've not tried before. Trump inherited a good economy from President Obama; then trashed it. So, I really think, Trump doesn't deserve another chance.

Robert Jenkins, Naples

Steelers' Terrible Towel

The fans in Pittsburgh revere the Terrible Towel which was created by Myron Cope, a deceased commentator, and they wave it in their home venue Heinz Field (now Acrisure). These towels also show up all over the country as Steeler followers are the best travelers in the entire NFL. On game day they are draped all over room where the game would be watched. These black and gold symbols of rabid fans are sacred to them and to see Elon Musk sporting one in the Burgh was tantamount to blasphemy. His blowhard leader was behind glass in a private box and his presence was not announced as he would have been subjected to a cacophony of boos. Pittsburgh is not favorable to that ticket since, even though its voters are no longer blue shirt, they are still much smarter than given credit for. The job and COVID losses during his tenure are still fresh in their minds.

So, thanks for wasting time there. Kamala appreciates it.

Glenn Chenot, Cape Coral

Come on, guys!

I just saw a poll showing Mr. Trump 16 points ahead among men.Come on, guys! Are you that insecure about your masculinity that you think voting for a strong, intelligent woman makes you into what Mr. Trump thinks he has the right to grab?Based on the brave Republican women who fearlessly speak out against Mr. Trump, while weakling men hide under their desks, it appears that "man up" is no longer an accurate term for strength and bravery.The more fitting term for strength and bravery is "woman up." So come on guys! Woman up!

J. Cant, Naples

McDonald's and Trump

McDonald Trump for president.

Michael Adler, Miromar Lakes

Save our democracy

It is not who you want. It is what you want from the coming election. The candidates are not at stake here. What is at stake is our democracy. The party once called Republican does not exist on our ballots today. What is on the ballot today is democracy versus fascism. Fascism is a political ideology characterized by a centralized autocratic government, a dictatorial leader, and the suppression of opposition.

Only by voting Blue can we save our democracy: a democracy where women have rights over their bodies and their lives, where global warming is brought under control, or reasonable gun controls over assault weapons and background checks are implemented, or efficacious legislation is achieved by way of negotiation and compromise, where truth is again honored as a virtue, lies are no longer used to manipulate policies, where citizens’ rights to health and the pursuit of happiness are recognized and where world peace becomes an objective not an obstacle.

Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored. When it comes to fascism, we cannot bury our heads in the sand.

Vote Blue. Save our democracy.

Sally Lam, Naples

Warning signs of psychopath

Psychopath. noun, Psy-cho-path: a mentally unstable person, especially: a person having an egocentric and antisocial personality marked by a lack of remorse for one's actions, an absence of empathy for others, and often criminal tendencies (Merriam-Webster). I would encourage your readers to check the 10 warning signs of a psychopath. One of the candidates vying for our highest office checks off all ten boxes.

Kevin Shanosky, Naples

Skewed values

I am saddened but not surprised by your recent reader’s comment that he votes with his wallet. Saddened by his materialism, but not surprised by his party affiliation. Whatever happened to morals, generosity, education, honesty and experience when deciding on who you vote for as president of the United States? Gone with the wind!

Jon Pipkin, Naples

Outrageous attack

How can it be that the DeSantis administration has approved extending the 2024 high school football season due to the interruptions of Helene and Milton but refused to extend the voter registration deadline? It is possible that they are too busy weaponizing the state against a very popular democratic effort to put an issue before the public via a ballot amendment "Yes on 4." DeSantis and his surgeon general's outrageous attack on media that support the women's health proposal is beyond belief.

We continue to see more reasons why we need new leadership in Florida.

Ray Nord, Naples

Impotent foreign policy

The British and French left the post-mandate Middle East in disarray and American leaders who were either uninformed or delusional about Arabs and Muslims have only compounded their mistakes.In the wake of the Six Day War their fantasy that Israel could not survive a coordinated Muslim attack was replaced by the delusion that peace could only be achieved by protecting its enemies from defeat and the consequences of their aggression. Over 80 years, numerous wars, countless terror attacks and a medieval bloodbath our “commitment” to Israel’s defense has also precluded its victory.Barack Obama believed that Israel was not only indefensible, but expendable, and that the best way to extricate us from our commitment was by making her, along with our Arab allies, semi-autonomous provinces in a nuclear threshold neo-Ottoman Empire.President Trump shattered that policy and delivered a stable Middle East to the Biden-Harris administration which instantly trashed the Abraham Accords, humiliated itself in Afghanistan, vowed to make Saudi Arabia “a pariah state” accountable for war crimes in Yemen, then groveled before it for oil as gas prices spiked.The administration was proven irrelevant when Israel ignored its warnings and dismantled Hamas and Hezbollah. Now it is cowering behind shop-worn buzz words like “proportionality” and “preventing a wider war” to protect its Iranian allies against retaliation for their ballistic missile attacks on central Israel. Being unreliable, obnoxious, obsequious, and impotent is a dangerous substitute for a foreign policy, particularly in honor bound, traditional societies.It would do well to recall Winston Churchill’s response to the 1938 Munich Agreement. “You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and you will have war.”

Allen Menkin, MD, Naples

Character, decency count

Today, I received word via email that my vote has been counted in Collier County. I am proud to have voted for a woman of character; a woman who doesn’t lie constantly; a woman who doesn’t make fun of handicapped persons/children; a woman who does not vilify others but speaks for the disenfranchised; a woman who has not been found guilty of 34 felonies; a woman who believes that reproductive rights should be determined between a woman and her doctor, not Congress; a woman I would be proud to call Madame President. As a lifelong Christian, I believe that character and decency count far more than any policy. I believe that is what Jesus would do.

Nancy Pointer, Naples

Trump continues to deteriorate

Republicans nationwide seem to be uniform in embracing the Trump candidacy as a potential savior for our nation. Remembering Trump's quote from his first election that he "loves the uneducated voter," it appears he has been successful in drawing them to his campaign of hate and fear in droves. Obviously some educated people also support this old buffoon in his quest to "get even" with all of his opponents, but in doing so expose their values as being similar to Trump's, and that is obviously nothing of which they should be proud. Here's a thought that ought to bring a chill down your spine. Trump's rallies (particularly Wednesday night in which he spent 39 minutes playing music and dancing and swaying on stage after taking five questions at a town hall in heat that resulted in two people fainting) have increasingly reflected a diminution of his cognitive abilities. He's old, substantially obese, and often rambles when speaking. He seems to have no understanding of reality (attending an economic summit discussing the effect of raising tariffs, he told the economists questioning him that he was better at math than they were). But that's not the chilling part. Try this on for size! Trump continues to deteriorate, if elected, and can't continue in office. All hail President J.D. Vance. Again, that's President J.D. Vance. Doesn't sound any better the second time, does it? If that thought doesn't scare you then it's clear that some sort of IQ test should be administered as part of the voter registration process. Just saying.

Robert F. Tate, Naples

Trump is dangerous

Think about this, Donald Trump has said he wants to deny California fire assistance. What would happen if the federal government refused to help Florida after a hurricane? This person must not be elected, he is dangerous.

With all the election bickering about national issues foreign relations have taken a back seat. On this week’s program Fareed Zakaria, one of the most astute and experienced foreign policy analysts, stated that we are in a period of extreme international danger from an alliance of Russia, China and Iran. This is a direct threat to the U.S. and its Western allies. It will take experienced diplomacy and steady guidance to get through this peacefully. Donald Trump has been labeled an outright fascist by his former top military and civilian defense personnel and his unstable judgment will most likely lead us to ruin. His rambling incoherent mental state is wrong for our national security. What good is disrupting the country with alien expulsions or spending billions on walls when our security is endangered. A vote for him is a vote against American security.

Benjamin Glick, Naples

