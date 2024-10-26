Cape Coral gem: Wicked Dolphin voted one of 10 best distilleries in US

Wicked Dolphin is no stranger to USA Today’s 10 best in the U.S. readers’ choice awards.

This Cape Coral gem has been named one of the best craft rum distilleries every year since 2016 when it kicked off a four-year, first-place run.

This impressive feat was followed by second (in 2021), third (2020), fifth (2022) and sixth-place (2023) finishes over the next four years.

That brings us to the 2024 list, released Tuesday, Oct. 23, when Wicked Dolphin was once again named the fifth-best craft-run distillery in the country.

Thirsty for more?

From its award-winning rums to popular tours, here are five things to know about this beloved distillery.

What’s a Wicked Dolphin?

The name comes from none other than distillery owner JoAnn Elardo herself, the avid animal advocate and founder of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. As Wicked Dolphin distiller Steve Teklits tells it, JoAnn “has four dogs at her house at all times.”

“And we have very pesky dolphins in Florida,” he said. It was around 2 or 3 a.m., he continued, when JoAnn’s dogs picked up on the echolocation of nearby dolphins. As the dogs became more agitated by it, the dolphins picked up their distress and spurred them on. JoAnn and her husband eventually figured out the dogs’ early morning antics were a result of “those wicked dolphins.” And just like that, the distillery name was born.

Award-winning rums

According to Wicked Dolphin store manager Jen Bixler, when Wicked Dolphin opened in 2012, it sold one type of rum — Crystal. Now, there are 18, from premium (like spiced, gold, mango, coconut, vanilla bean) to reserved (silver and 6-year-old) and limited reserve (cold brew coffee).

“They’ve won over 60 medals in the past 12 years,” Bixler said. “Some are even international.”

Silver, aged one year, is the most awarded, while Black is the most distributed.

“It’s available all over the state,” Bixler said. “In ABC Liquors, Total Wine, mom and pops, farmers markets.”

If you want to sample before you buy a bottle or two, plan to attend a …

Free distillery tour

“More than 30,000 people take our tours annually,” Bixler said. “It usually really gets going after Thanksgiving. We do five tours a day except Monday and Wednesday (and Sunday).”

They cover everything you need to know — from how the base rum is made (starting with a massive batch of simple syrup) to barrel aging and, last and not least, free samples.

The 45-or-so-minute tours, led by one of the distillers, flow through the distillery plant to the barrel room and back to the tasting room. Learn how locally sourced ingredients are cooked, fermented, distilled and bottled (the automated bottling line upped production from 100 cases a day to 100 cases every two hours!) Fun fact: Wicked Dolphin’s rum is very low in sugar at about 3.2 grams per serving compared to 16-22 grams in other brands. Sign up through wickeddolphin.com to take the tour and discover more.

Go beyond the award-winning rums

Did you know cocktails are also available at Wicked Dolphin? Drop by for a Wicked Punch (coconut and crystal rum with cranberry and pineapple juice), a rum & Coke with your choice of eight rums and three sodas, or a cocktail of the day ($7 each). They’re great to enjoy before or after a tour too.

Head to the Wicked Dolphin tiki bar on a weekend from October to May or on the third Thursday of the month for the monthly tiki bash.

And if you’re not in the mood for rum, Wicked Dolphin also has its own vodka.

“It’s comparable to Grey Goose,” Bixler said.

Blueberry and strawberry rumshine is available too. They’re made from the same small batch process of the rums but have a natural sweet taste from the fresh local fruits added.

Fun fact: Wicked Dolphin owns the rights to the word "rumshine."

In case you missed it: 'We rebuild': Owner of Boathouse in Cape Coral vows to bring fire-damaged restaurant back

Fun bonus: Go to wickeddolphin.com for dozens of cocktail recipes to make the most out of each rum.

Details, details

Wicked Dolphin is at 131 SW 3 rd Place, Cape Coral, off of Pine Island Road, between Hancock Bridge and Nicholas parkways. The distillery, tasting room and retail store are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. If you’re doing tastings only, Monday and Wednesday are your best bets as they are not tour days when it can get quite hectic.

Tours, meanwhile, are limited to 35 people and reservations are required for ages 21 and up. For more information, call (239) 242-5244, go to wickeddolphin.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral gem: Wicked Dolphin voted one of 10 best distilleries in US