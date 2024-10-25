Hugs and tears after The Islander reopens on Fort Myers Beach: 'It feels wonderful'

Another familiar face is leaning in for a hug at The Islander . Store owner Anita Cereceda opens her arms and happily embraces the returning customer.

"Anita, I'm so happy for you!" says a smiling Sharon Breton.

Cereceda smiles back.

"Oh, thank you honey," she says. "That's so nice of you."

It's been like this all week at The Islander Gift Gallery & Boutique — ever since the Fort Myers Beach store reopened Saturday, Oct. 19, for the second time in 15 days. Before that, it had been closed for two years after Hurricane Ian.

Cereceda — Fort Myers Beach's first mayor and now chair of the island's Local Planning Agency — says she's loved every minute.

She describes the last week as a "homecoming parade."

"It's feels wonderful …" she says. "I haven't seen these people in two years. I'm used to seeing them every day.

"So homecoming is really what it is. It's being reunited with people who are not just customers. They've become part of my life after 35, 38 years."

Together, they've been catching up, laughing and sharing stories of survival and perseverance after Hurricane Ian and, more recently, Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Hurricane Ian's destruction on Fort Myers Beach

It’s been a deeply emotional time, Cereceda says, and she keeps bouncing back and forth between joy at seeing her customers and sadness about all they've lost in the last two years.

"There was a lady standing at the front of the store, just crying," she says. "It's just loss and more loss. … People are putting their lives back together — again."

The same goes for Cereceda. After Ian hit the Beach on Sep. 28, 2022 , she returned to find both her Times Square stores — Local Color and The Pier Peddler — had been completely destroyed.

Cereceda uses the word "obliterated."

Her late parents had opened the first store, The Pier Peddler, in 1985. Cereceda opened the second one, Local Color, in 2003.

Now there's nothing left of either.

"There was no semblance of them even having existed," she says.

The Islander — opened in 2017 — fared only slightly better. The structure, itself, survived. But everything inside —inventory, drywall, flooring, air conditioning — was destroyed and had to be replaced. The store took in about 6 feet of water, and everything inside was covered in mud and muck.

"It was just horrible…" Cereceda says. "I was just in shock."

Only a few items survived at The Islander, including a storm-battered mug she found emblazoned with the word "thankful." She kept it as a memento and still sells other mugs like it in the store today.

"Maybe it's a reminder," she says. "A lot of people lost their lives in that storm."

Reopening The Islander — twice in the same month

Two years after Ian, Cereceda finally reopened The Islander on Friday, Oct. 4. But that didn't last long. She had to close it again just two days later.

Hurricane Milton was on its way.

Cereceda says she was frightened about what might be coming. Would Milton rip apart her beloved Fort Myers Beach again? And would it demolish all her hard work getting the store ready for reopening?

But this time, the store survived mostly unscathed — just muck and some water puddles on the floor — and she reopened again two weeks later after bringing back all her evacuated inventory in a U-Haul truck.

Cereceda says she often feels melancholy about what happened to her family's stores and the rest of the island in September 2022. Her house was badly damaged by Ian, too. Everything inside was destroyed, and it took about 1½ years to move back in.

"It’s been a life-changing, life-altering experience…" she says. "I still have this longing for what my life was like on Sept. 27 of 2022.

"It's still hard for me to go to Times Square . As a matter of fact, I don't go. I just don't go."

Cereceda doesn't know if she'll ever reopen those Times Square shops. She has no plans right now, she says. But life — as Ian survivors well know — often takes unexpected turns.

"One lady asked me, 'Do you see any future for yourself in Times Square?'" Cereceda says. "Since the hurricane, I have learned not to say 'never' or 'I don't think so.' Because I don't know. I really don't know."

Smiling faces return to The Islander

Cereceda reopened The Islander in the same spot — completely renovated and twice the size as the original — and incorporated some elements from her other two stores.

There are painted palm trees behind the cash register that recall the décor from Local Color, for example. And she plans to bring in The Pier Peddler's collection of police and military patches and create a border on the walls of the dressing-room area.

Also returning to The Islander: Her entire staff of 12 employees. They all previously worked either there or at one of the other stores.

"I'm very, very grateful for them," Cereceda says. "I couldn't do it without them."

Employee Meg Fletcher says she's worked for Cereceda since 2020, and had to take various restaurant jobs after Ian. But she's glad to be back.

"I like all the people I work with," she says. "And I love Anita."

Reopening The Islander has been good for the spirit after the upheaval of the past two years, Cereceda says. And she hopes her customers feel the same away.

The store gives people a place to go, she says. Many of them are still recuperating from Ian, Helene and Milton. Sometimes they just want a little AC. Or some friendly conversation.

"It's a little bit of respite from the dust and the muck and the trials and tribulations outside of these doors," Cereceda says.

Shoppers, come back to Fort Myers Beach, Cereceda says

The Islander was busy on a recent Wednesday as customers browsed and shopped for colorful clothing, greeting cards, picture frames, coffee mugs, flip-flops and more — many of them decorated with dolphins, seashells, sea turtles, starfish and other island/beach themes.

Longtime customer Breton says she's glad The Islander is back. She visited Wednesday for the first time since Ian, but she says it won't be the last.

Breton calls Cereceda the "strongest woman I know" and a symbol of resilience on the hurricane-blasted island.

"She is the best," the 28-year Fort Myers Beach resident says. "I went to her parents' place. And then Local Color. And then she came here (to The Islander). … We just love her. She's such a force on the Beach."

After hugging Cereceda and chatting a bit, Breton — who hasn't been able to return to her damaged condo since Ian — walked out of the store with a new beige jacket that Cereceda helped her pick out.

"It's my first purchase this year," Breton says and smiles. "And it won't be my last."

Cereceda hopes others feel the same way. She encourages people from Fort Myers, Naples and elsewhere to visit her store and other businesses on the island. And to help support the economy and the livelihoods of the people who live there.

The Islander is the first store to reopen in the Ian-ravaged Santini Plaza, but many other shops, hotels and restaurants are open all over Fort Myers Beach.

Cereceda says she'll be waiting for her customers whenever they show up. Whether its to shop, chat or grab a quick hug.

It feels great to be standing in her store again and doing what she loves, she says.

"I had to do this," she says. "It was putting a piece of my life back together. I needed to put this piece of my life back together, because I wasn't through with it."

The Islander Gift Gallery & Boutique is located in Santini Plaza, 7205 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach. To learn more, call 239-765-8808 or visit thebestoffortmyersbeach.com or facebook.com/theislandergiftgalleryandboutique .

