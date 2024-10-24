Open in App
    No size, no problem. Cape Coral High football getting big effort out of undersized defense

    By Dan DeLuca, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Every Friday during its pregame meal, the Cape Coral High School football team receives a word of the week from the team’s coaching staff to help center its approach for that night’s game. Words such as accountability, discipline, perseverance.

    Another word, however, epitomizes the driving force behind the Seahawks’ surprising 5-1 start this season: defense.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BFA2_0wJv6mQ600

    Statistically, Cape Coral boasts the stingiest defense in Southwest Florida, allowing a minuscule 9.8 points per game. They’ve been an opportunistic unit, forcing 15 turnovers and scoring four touchdowns, while only surrendering eight.

    SWFL High School Football: Week 10 game previews and our winner predictions

    The Seahawks play with a physicality that belies their relative lack of size and experience, something skeptical opponents often learn shortly after the opening whistle.

    “They see us and they’re like, ‘They’re little. We’re about to bully them,’” junior linebacker Mike Rodriguez said. “Then we come and hit them in the mouth and they take a step back.

    Week 9 Roundup: Cape Coral, North, Naples, Estero, South, Immokalee, Oasis, Barron win

    “Every day in practice, we get after it. We’re out here at five in the morning doing the circle drill. Other teams aren’t doing that.”

    That drill, where two players square off in a test of physical prowess, as well as the early start times, have helped mold Cape Coral into an aggressive and close-knit group that is on the cusp of claiming the program’s first district football championship since 2013. The Seahawks can accomplish that feat this week if they can knock off longtime rival Mariner and Charlotte tops winless Ida Baker.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0H5d_0wJv6mQ600

    Cape Coral finds itself in this position thanks in part to its young and energetic coaching staff, led by first-year head coach Tyler Murphy and defensive coordinator Jaylen Watkins, an ex-Seahawks star and NFL Super Bowl champion. The former University of Florida teammates implemented a number of collegiate and professional football principles into the program which have been eagerly absorbed by their players.

    “They’re bringing stuff they found out at those next levels down to us,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got an NFL-style defense that we’re running. It’s amazing.”

    Watkins, who played in the NFL for seven years despite being a self-described undersized safety, said Cape Coral’s defense compensates for its lack of size by being smart and disciplined.

    Florida high school football: Is your team in the FHSAA playoff bracket after Week 9?

    “Most high school defenses, you see athletes running all over the place and making tackles,” he said. “We’re playing well because we’re playing together. Guys are playing their gaps and doing their jobs rather than saying, 'I’m going to go get this guy and make the play.'

    “We’ve gotten over that hump and they’re seeing success by just doing their jobs. They’ve taken what we’ve tried to bring in from Florida, from the NFL, and they’re owning it. It’s crazy to see from 15- and 16-year-old kids.”

    The Seahawks turned in their best defensive performance of the season in last week’s 13-6 win over previously unbeaten Riverdale. Cape Coral held the Raiders’ powerful offense to a season-low in both points and total yards (165). Riverdale, which entered the game averaging 295 rushing yards per game, gained just 159 against the Seahawks. Cape Coral’s defense also forced three turnovers, including junior Jayden Boyd’s 55-yard fumble return which turned out to be the decisive touchdown.

    The signature victory resulted in the Seahawks receiving a new message from their coaches on Monday.

    “We told them we’re no longer hunting; we’re the hunted now,” Watkins said. “That spark in practice was easy for you guys when you wanted a piece of someone. Now they want a piece of you. That’s another step we have to take as a program.”

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: No size, no problem. Cape Coral High football getting big effort out of undersized defense

