Award-winning seafood restaurant in Fort Myers swimming along under new ownership

At first glance, nothing has changed at Cape Cod Fish Co. in Fort Myers.

The menu’s the same. The staff — from the kitchen to front of house — are still there. Tables, chairs, décor? Same, same, same.

Markus and Lisa Fleischhauer promise to keep it that way. And that’s a very good thing.

Meet the new owners of the award-winning seafood restaurant tucked away in Miners Plaza between Old McGregor Boulevard and McGregor Boulevard.

The couple bought it from Joe “The Codfather” Faria on Aug. 30 and, after the restaurant’s annual vacation, celebrated their opening day on Sept. 19.

“It does come with some pressure,” Markus said of owning the restaurant. “We have some big footsteps to fill. But we love what we do and are passionate about it.”

Those footsteps were made by Faria, a native Rhode Islander, who opened the popular seafood joint in September 2013.

He built a loyal following with locals and visitors over the last decade.

Cape Cod Fish Co. landed in the national spotlight when it came in at No. 38 on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Seafood Spots in a 2024 list.

“For me, it seems like everything runs so well,” Markus said. “The staff, the suppliers are all still in place. I’m happy to take over.”

A dream come true

It was a rough start for the duo from Bavaria, Germany , where Markus had a real estate company and Lisa was a sales coordinator. But the Fleischhauers wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“For four years, every year, we vacationed here,” Markus said. “We fell in love with the area. We were looking for the best seafood restaurant and came here to eat. Three years later, we bought it.”

While the couple don’t have backgrounds in the restaurant business, it’s been on their radar.

“We always dreamed of having a restaurant,” Markus said. “And we always wanted to come to Florida.”

With the purchase of Cape Cod Fish Co., they’ve “combined both dreams into one,” becoming the proud owners of this quaint New England seafood shack-esque restaurant. It’s casual and comfortable with indoor and outdoor seating available.

New England favorites on the menu

You’d find their menu along the shore of Rhode Island — from appetizers of shrimp, mussels and steamers to handhelds including the wildly popular lobster rolls (classic, Connecticut, naked and Monstah), po’boys and a clam roll.

Our New Englander was a winner with its good-sized breaded cod filet on a fresh brioche roll, as was the best-selling traditional fish & chips.

More: New burger joint with old Florida flavors has quickly become one of our favorites

There are also signature seafood dishes (like baked almond cod, seafood casserole and lobster pie), salads and traditional baskets of fish n chips, shrimp, whole belly clams and more with fresh-cut fries and slaw included.

Seafood tacos (fried cod, blackened salmon, shrimp and spicy lobster) come in grilled flour tortillas with sweet corn salsa, avocado, cabbage slaw and chili-lime crema for a nice clash of flavor and textures.

Mango salsa tacos with hot honey sauce snuck in on the weekly specials menu recently.

“They were amazing,” Markus said. “It was something new we tried. Our menu stays the same but specials change weekly. Two weeks if it sells really well.”

And being a New Englander myself, we went with chowder and clam cakes — something you should do too.

While Cape Cod Fish Co. will remain the same, Markus has a couple of updates planned.

“I’d like to add some local beers,” he said. “And we get plenty of calls for takeout. Maybe add online ordering, delivery. They will be positive changes.”

We’re sure they will be.

Cape Cod Fish Co. is in very good hands.

Cape Cod Fish Co., 15501 Old McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; (239) 313-6462; capecodfishfl.com or follow on Facebook

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Award-winning seafood restaurant in Fort Myers swimming along under new ownership