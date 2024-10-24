Open in App
    The News-Press

    Sanibel shell museum reopens after hurricane with brand new Giant Pacific Octopus

    By Kendall Little, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    One hurricane and several feet of storm surge later, the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum and Aquarium in Sanibel has been focused on cleaning up and reopening. But museum staff have also been getting a new surprise resident ready for visitors.

    The News-Press spoke with museum staff about how Hurricane Milton affected the iconic musuem and aquarium. Here's the latest details on the museum's reopening and its newest resident.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbQa8_0wJujXqa00

    How did Hurricane Milton impact the Shell Museum?

    According to the museum's Facebook page, Hurricane Milton brought 20 inches of water to the door. Museum staff say very little water actually made it into the building.

    "All animals are doing well and aquarium systems are operating as they should," the Facebook post says. "The shell collection was spared any damage. In the last two days, staff were able to make it inside the building to begin the cleanup process, check water quality, and care for the animals."

    Here's our Q&A with the Shell Museum's executive director, Sam Ankerson.

    Q: How did the museum prepare for storm flooding?

    A: "Our flood preparation included custom flood panels, a floor drain and pump system, sandbagging, and taping. Every storm is different, but we're very pleased and grateful on this one to have had success in keeping water out."

    More: Only few Lee County beaches open again after Hurricane Milton closures. See which ones

    Q: How does staff prepare the animals for a storm?

    A: "Some adjustments to feeding and water quality schedules to account for the possibility of staff not being on site immediately following the storm. The aquarium systems are connected to generator back-up in the event of power loss."

    Q: What did clean-up efforts look like for the museum? What did you need to do in order to reopen?

    A: "It was pretty straightforward for us. Getting the water off the floor and drying out, then bringing in strong fans and dehumidifiers. Having power and AC to the building restored helps a great deal in the process of drying and dehumidifying."

    Q. Is the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum and Aquarium open?

    Yes! The museum reopened after Hurricane Milton on Tuesday Oct. 22.

    The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Not only is the museum open again, but the aquarium has a brand new resident: a Giant Pacific Octopus.

    In 2022 when Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel , the museum lost power. No power meant creatures whose lives depended on filters, pumps and other equipment were on their own. Most died, including the museum’s beloved giant Pacific octopus .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxRsc_0wJujXqa00

    Where can I see the Giant Pacific Octopus?

    The new octopus is "playful and active" and is part of the largest species of octopus.

    "Museum aquarists worked during the first few weeks of its arrival to establish a relationship with the Giant Pacific Octopus," museum staff said in a press release. "It is healthy, strong, and loves to interact. The transition to its new home at the National Shell Museum & Aquarium has been seamless, even given the disruption of Hurricane Milton."

    The Giant Pacific Octopus is already swimming around the aquarium and is ready for visitors.

    Museum staff have not revealed its gender yet, but plan to soon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz57u_0wJujXqa00

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Sanibel shell museum reopens after hurricane with brand new Giant Pacific Octopus

