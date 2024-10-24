How are Sanibel students adjusting to relocation? Sanibel School principal answers

Hurricane Milton ripped through Southwest Florida and brought several feet of storm surge to coastal areas, including Sanibel.

The Sanibel School had to close its doors because of water intrustion and storm damage, forcing all students and staff to relocate to another elementary school.

The News-Press conducted a Q&A with the Sanibel School's principal, Jennifer Lusk, about what it's like to relocate an entire school.

Q: What's the most challenging part of being relocated?

A: "We want to ensure that all our student and staff needs are met. When we are relocated we work closely with our host school on room placements to ensure needs are met with the least amount of disruption to our host campus. Heights Elementary is much larger than our Sanibel campus so it took a little time to remember where everything is located but our school team and the Heights' school team support each other so that no child feels unease in finding their classroom."

Q: How do teachers and staff handle being in a new teaching environment?

A: "Our teachers and staff are inspirational classroom leaders. This is not the easiest situation to be in but they lead with grace and flexibility. We have received an incredibly warm welcome by the Heights staff and PTA. We are grateful for all they have done to ease this transition for our school."

Q: What has student response to the relocation been like?

A: "Our students are happy to be back. There was a little unease with the unknown but as soon as they were greeted by familiar faces and arrived at the same time as their classmates that weight was lifted. Our students were thrilled to be reunited and back to the structure of our school day."

Q: Is there an adjustment period when students are relocated? Does it take a certain amount of time to get back into the groove of things?

A: "We are fortunate that our students want to pick up where they left off before the storm. They enjoy learning new skills and collaborating to problem solve. The rooms might look a little different but the learning and rigor remains the same."

Q: What has relocation taught you about the world of education and adaptation?

A: "This is an opportunity to see how other schools operate and learn about their best practices. Heights has incredible educators, school systems, and enrichment opportunities. By getting to experience what they have to offer their students it ignites ideas of things that could be incorporated at Sanibel. Relocation is the ultimate Professional Learning Community."

Q: Are there any special accommodations you have to make for students or staff in your new location?

A: "Parking is not unlimited at Heights. We are working with our school team to promote carpooling and parking in alternate locations such as grassy areas such as PE or recess. We did take a one week break from our afterschool activities such as ORFF and elementary choir to get better acclimated with the Heights campus and systems but are excited to continue to offer these next week."

Q: Do you have a message you'd like to share with students, parents, or staff during this unusual time?

A: "Thank you all for giving your patience, encouragement, positivity, empathy, and structure for our students, parents, and school team. This is not an easy situation, but together we are leading our students with grace and I’m thankful for that. We had a wonderful first day, filled with happy kids. Together we can accomplish anything but it is also important to find time to rest and recharge. Each day brings different challenges but because we support each other and have complementary strengths we will get through this and continue to be SANIBEL STRONG."

How is the Lee County School District handling the damage?

"We are remediating the damage done so it does not continue to get worse," Lee County School District Public Information Officer Rob Spicker told us. "Once stabilized we can then develop a plan for repairs."

Right now, there's no update on a timeline.

"We do not have any kind of timeline for completion, but have told the families at The Sanibel School the relocation plan will be revisited weekly to determine if any portions of the campus are operational and safe for returning staff and students," Spicker said.

