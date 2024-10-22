Open in App
    • The News-Press

    Cape Coral man, 41, gets 40 years after confessing to 2004 murder

    By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnco5_0wHZeoV100

    A former cold case involving a murder and drug trafficking was resolved Tuesday with the prison sentence of the accused, the State Attorney's Office said in a Tuesday press release.

    Rodney Terrell Davis, 41, of Cape Coral, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder with a firearm for a 2004 Fort Myers slaying and 15 years in prison for conspiracy to traffic 10 grams or more of phenethylamines, conspiracy to traffic 400 grams or more of phenethylamines, and trafficking 400 grams or more of phenethylamines.

    According to court records, the murder case relating to the 2004 death was filed Oct. 15. Fort Myers police identified the victim as Corey Devon Smith, 21.

    Davis was arrested in 2022 as the result of a NETFORCE task force investigation, which focuses on narcotics offenses. Officials said Davis had been caught arranging narcotics trafficking deals from the Lee County Jail, where he was being held on other charges.

    Mark Sievers case: Post-conviction counsel for Mark Sievers seeks to vacate death sentence, get new trial

    As a result of the investigation, Davis was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, and one count of trafficking phenethylamines.

    During the investigation, the State Attorney's Office said Davis agreed to provide law enforcement with information about his involvement in Smith's homicide, which happened June 12, 2004. Smith was shot to death on the 2700 block of Royal Palm Avenue in Fort Myers. Fort Myers police investigated the case.

    Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man, 41, gets 40 years after confessing to 2004 murder

