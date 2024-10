Chicago, ZZ Top concerts announced for Fort Myers, tickets on sale soon

Great news for classic-rock lovers in Southwest Florida: Both ZZ Top and Chicago are playing B.B. Mann Hall in early 2025.

The concerts are part of a blitz of shows announced by the south Fort Myers venue Monday on Facebook .

Chicago will perform Thursday, Jan. 30. They'll be followed by ZZ Top on Monday, March 10.

Tickets for both show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

Other shows announced Monday were classical-crossover singer Matteo Bocelli, son of Andrea Bocelli (March 6) and comedian/actor/content creator Danae Hays (May 30).

Tickets for Chicago and ZZ Top at B.B. Mann Hall

ZZ Top last performed in Southwest Florida in March 2024 with Lynyrd Skynyrd at Hertz Arena. Before that, they played B.B. Mann in November 2021 and Artis―Naples in 2016.

Chicago previously performed next door to Mann Hall in October 2017 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Tickets are $55-$150 for ZZ Top and $68-$224 for Chicago. Prices are subject to change and exclude applicable taxes and fees.

Pre-sale tickets for most Mann Hall events are available to the venue’s Email Club members one to three days before the general sale.

More about rock greats Chicago and ZZ Top

Jazz-rock legend's Chicago 's many hits include “Make Me Smile,” “Saturday in the Park” and “25 or 6 to 4."

The band's current lineup includes original members Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone, according to a B.B. Mann news release. The line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. (drums), Tony Obrohta (guitar), Loren Gold (keyboards and vocals), Ray Herrmann (sax and flute), Neil Donell (vocals), Eric Baines (bass) and Ramon "Ray" Yslas (percussion).

ZZ Top features original members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard. Bassist Dusty Hill died in 2021. Guitar tech Elwood Francis stepped into the bassist slot at Hill's urging.

The band's string of hits includes "La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush."

For tickets and more information about both shows, visit bbmannpah.com.

