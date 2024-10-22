As far as alligators go , the one strolling and swimming on a beach in Bonita Springs recently was about as stubborn as they get. This gator was enjoying it's fun in the sun and wasn't too thrilled when Lee County sheriff's deputies and trappers came to remove it.

Bonita Springs resident Kim Biagetti was there to witness the spectacle that took place on Little Hickory Beach around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 along with a small crowd of beach goers.

Biagetti captured the moment by taking photos and several videos, like the one at the top of this page.

More: Alligators, bears, manatees: 10 of the wildest wildlife videos from our archives

"It was very exciting," said Biagetti, who has lived in Bonita Springs for 33 years and works at Buzz's Lighthouse on Vanderbilt Beach. "I have never seen an alligator in the water at the beach. It makes me nervous."

According to Biagetti, a woman was walking on the shoreline when she saw the alligator. The law enforcement officers that were called to the scene told Biaggeti that that alligator starting swimming toward the woman. She was nervous and called it in.

Alligators in Florida: Did you know?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission website, the American alligator is classified by the US Fish and Wildlife Service as similarity of appearance to a threatened taxon . This listing provides federal protection for alligators but allows state-approved management and control programs. This listing has been adopted by the State of Florida . Alligators can be legally taken only by individuals with proper licenses and permits.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Beach bummer: Alligator caught swimming at Little Hickory Beach in Bonita Springs