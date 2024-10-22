Open in App
    What's it like to relocate an entire school? Fort Myers Beach Elementary principal answers

    By Kendall Little, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    After experiencing water intrusion from Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9, Fort Myers Beach Elementary had to close its doors to students and staff.

    In order to keep students in school, Lee County School District officials have temporarily relocated them to San Carlos Park Elementary, 15 miles away.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3Ose_0wGo7RnC00

    The News-Press conducted a Q&A with Fort Myers Beach Elementary School Principal Dr. Traci Kohler to learn more about what it's like to relocate during the school year.

    Here's our interview and some information about school closures.

    Q: What's the most challenging part of being relocated?

    A: "We returned to our Beach School almost a year ago (after Hurricane Ian) , so it was like déjà vu having to pack our things again and leave, but we have island resiliency!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQk3X_0wGo7RnC00

    More: Beach parents got what they wanted: Their school back after Hurricane Ian washed it away

    Q: How do teachers and staff handle being in a new teaching environment?

    A: "We were fortunate to return to San Carlos Park Elementary so many of our staff and students had routines and procedures they were familiar with when we were here post-Ian."

    Q: What has student response to the relocation been like?

    A: "Since students had their FMBE family of staff and classmates around them, they responded quite well.  They felt safe and gave us lot of hugs upon their return! And, after the first day, they made their way to their classrooms easily with smiles on their faces."

    Q: Is there an adjustment period when students are relocated? Does it take a certain amount of time to get back into the groove of things?

    A: "The district helped move the remainder of our classroom and office items to our new location.  Having those personal items are of comfort to our students and staff.  Everyone is using their resources again."

    Q: What has relocation taught you about the world of education and adaptation?

    A: "Children respond to the culture of the environment around them. Our staff continue to model grace and compassion which in turn provides a positive learning atmosphere."

    Q: Are there any special accommodations you have to make for students or staff in your new location?

    A: "We had to make minor tweaks to our daily schedule to ensure both schools did not have any scheduling conflicts for use of common spaces like recess and the cafeteria.  It was heartwarming to see the San Carlos Park Elementary students welcome our students back."

    Q: Do you have a message you'd like to share with students, parents, or staff during this unusual time?

    A: "Fort Myers Beach Elementary will continue to have the best academic and supportive structures for students as they have always had.  We are so fortunate to have the larger Fort Myers Beach community that continues to support our school!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfslE_0wGo7RnC00

    What other Lee County school is closed?

    The Sanibel School experienced water intrustion from Hurricane Milton's storm surge.

    Students and staff have been located to Heights Elementary, which is 14 miles away.

    How is the Lee County School District handling the damage?

    "We are remediating the damage done so it does not continue to get worse," Lee County School District Public Information Officer Rob Spicker told us. "Once stabilized we can then develop a plan for repairs."

    Right now, there's no update on a timeline.

    "We do not have any kind of timeline for completion, but have told the families at The Sanibel School the relocation plan will be revisited weekly to determine if any portions of the campus are operational and safe for returning staff and students," Spicker said.

    More: Hurricane Milton devastated Fort Myers, Lee County in Florida. How you can donate to help

    Are other Lee County schools operational?

    Spicker confirmed that all other Lee County public schools have power and have returned to normal operations on Monday Oct. 14.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What's it like to relocate an entire school? Fort Myers Beach Elementary principal answers

