Best things to do this weekend in Fort Myers, Cape Coral: Halloween events, Oktoberfest

Looking for some entertainment in Southwest Florida?

Here are five fun things to do this weekend and beyond, including Oktoberfest, the new SUGA Reggae Fest and a 17,000-square-foot haunted maze at Lee Civic Center.

Plus we look at what's ahead in the coming weeks: Buckler's Craft Fair, Veterans Day events and more.

To submit events, email the details to reporter Charles Runnells at crunnells@gannett.com .

1. Legends of Oblivion Haunted Attraction: Area 31

Fort Myers native Wayne Anderson — now a special effects artist whose work has been featured in the TV show “Stranger Things" and elsewhere — returns for another 17,000-square-foot haunted maze at Lee Civic Center. The event is being billed as the largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida. Expect lots of all-original monsters, special effects and — this time — aliens. This event was originally scheduled to open Oct. 18 but postponed after Hurricane Milton. Now it opens on Halloween (Thursday, Oct. 31) and continues Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1-10. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. $28 in advance, $30 at the door. $45-$50 for an express line ticket, $69-$74 for a "close encounters experience," including a mystery "swag box" and secret rooms within the haunt. Tinsley Pavilion on the grounds of the Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers. legendsofoblivion.com

More Halloween events in Lee County: Haunted houses, fall festivals and other things to do

2. Oktoberfest in Cape Coral

The 39th-annual event returns for its second weekend of German culture. Expect lots of beer, live bands, authentic German food, vendors, crafts, a kids carnival area and more. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27. $8 in advance, $10 at the gate (free for ages 11 and younger, prices subject to change). German American Social Club, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. 283-1400 or capecoraloktoberfest.com

3. 'Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors' at Lab Theater

Five actors play dozens of characters in this zany take on Bram Stoker's classic vampire story. Characters include the fearless Van Helsing, the bumbling Jonathan Harker and the Big Bad, himself: Count Dracula. The show was originally scheduled to open Oct. 18, but postponed due to Hurricane Milton. The new dates are Oct. 25-Nov. 9. $37 ($10 for students). The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave., downtown Fort Myers. 218-0481 or laboratorytheaterflorida.com

4. SUGA Reggae Fest and Jerk Competition

Lehigh Acres radio station 95.7 FM brings its first major Southwest Florida event in years to Centennial Park. The musical lineup of reggae and dancehall artists includes Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, Shuga, Dajah, AJ Brown, Round Head and Kofiedon. The event also includes arts and crafts, food vendors and a food competition with spicy, jerk-seasoned cuisine. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. $45. Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., downtown Fort Myers. 786-486-0891 or tinyurl.com/4juk52yh

5. Elle King at Seminole Casino

The raspy-voiced, Grammy-nominated pop and country singer brings her Baby Daddy's Weekend Tour to Immokalee. King is the first female artist in history to score No. 1 singles in four different radio formats: Adult pop, adult alternative, alternative and country. Her hits include “Ex’s & Oh’s" and “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home)," her duet with country star Miranda Lambert. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. $69-$89. Seminole Center at Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. 658-1313 or moreinparadise.com

MORE THINGS TO DO

LYR's Sonic Masquerade at Nice Guys

In this annual cover show, Southwest Florida musicians play full sets of songs from their favorite musical acts. This year's cover sets include System of a Down, Limp Bizkit, Jewel and Babes in Toyland. Plus there's a costume contest with prizes. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. $10 at the door. Sonic Masquerade is a fundraiser for local nonprofit Love Your Rebellion (LYR). Nice Guys Pizza, 1334 Cape Coral Parkway E., downtown Cape Coral. loveyourrebellion.org

Trunk or Treat & Movie in the Park

Watch the PG-rated movie "Goosebumps" on an outdoor screen at Veterans Park. Plus popcorn, food trucks and a trunk-or-treat event with local vendors. Costumes encouraged. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Free. Movie starts at 8 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. The front athletic field at Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres. 369-1521 or facebook.com/VeteransRecCenter

'Bedroom Farce' at Players Circle

The Fort Myers theater company calls this Alan Ayckbourn play a "wickedly funny play about marriage takes place in three bedrooms." Oct. 25-Nov. 17. Discount previews Oct. 22-24. $40-$55. Players Circle Theater, 13211 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 800-3292 or playerscircletheater.com

Florida Rep's 'Ben Butler'

A witty, "historically hilarious" comedy about a runaway slave demanding sanctuary at Fort Monroe at the dawn of the U.S. Civil War. Oct. 25-Nov. 10. Discount previews are Oct. 22-24. $65-$67. Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. 332-4488 or floridarep.org

Halloween in the Park

Watch an outdoor screening of the 2019 animated movie “The Addams Family" at this family-friendly event organized by the City of Bonita Springs. Plus creepy lighting and fog, free pumpkins, a contortionist act, trick-or-treating (6-7:30 p.m. in the Liles Hotel area), family photos, food, drinks, costumed characters and more. Costumes are encouraged. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Old US 41 Road will be closed during the event between Wilson and Ragsdale streets. 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free. Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. 949-6262

Bonfire, pumpkins and scarecrows at Alva Museum

Celebrate autumn in Alva with a free, family-friendly festival. The fun includes hay rides, a bonfire, s'mores, scarecrow-building, a bake sale, a fire truck and food from Jonsez Barbecue. The fest benefits the all-volunteer, nonprofit Alva Museum. 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Free. Alva Museum, 21420 Pearl St., Alva. alvaflmuseum.com

LOOKING AHEAD

Oops, We're a Troupe! Presents 'Disorder in the Court'

The improv-comedy troupe performs a fully improvised, 90-minute musical/courtroom drama. Audiences make suggestions along the way. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. $20. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. 939-2787 or artinlee.org

Buckler’s Craft Fair at Lee Civic Center

The 32nd-annual craft fair features home and holiday décor, jewelry, handbags, needlework, yard art, pet items, clothes, gourmet food and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2-3. $6 (free for ages 12 and younger). Free parking. To get one dollar off admission, print out the coupon online or bring a non-perishable food item for the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida. Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers. bucklershows.com

'Voices and Votes: Democracy in America' exhibit in Cape Coral

Last chance to see this touring exhibit at one of Cape Coral's biggest polling places, the Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library. The show explores the nearly 250-year-old history of American democracy. It features historical and contemporary photos and video, campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material, plus local history and artifacts provided by various Lee County groups. The exhibit is based on an exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. Now through Friday, Nov. 8. Free. Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library, 921 S.W. 39th Terrace, Cape Coral. museumonmainstreet.org

Estero Veterans Day Celebration

This patriotic event includes live music from New Horizons Choir, a classic-and-muscle-car show, a 21-gun salute, free hot dogs, face painting and patriotic "mini musicals" presented by Spotlight Entertainment of Southwest Florida. Lt. Gen. Gary Speers will give the keynote address, followed by recognition of Gold Star families and local veterans. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Free. Presented by the Village of Estero. Estero Community Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. 221-5036

Cape Coral Veterans Day Parade

This community parade is organized by the city's Parks and Recreation Department and other local supporters. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Free. The parade travels west from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street on Cape Coral Parkway in downtown Cape Coral. bit.ly/3F1nRcH

— Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. To reach him, call 239-335-0368 (for tickets to shows, call the venue) or email him at crunnells@gannett.com .

Follow or message him on social media: Facebook ( facebook.com/charles.runnells.7 ), X (formerly Twitter) ( @charlesrunnells ), Threads (@crunnells1) and Instagram ( @crunnells1 ).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Best things to do this weekend in Fort Myers, Cape Coral: Halloween events, Oktoberfest