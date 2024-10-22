Hurricane Milton brought several feet of storm surge to Southwest Florida last week, leaving coastal areas flooded. But how are Lee beaches recovering after the storm?

Here;s a guide to which Lee County beaches are open and which ones are still closed after Hurricane Milton.

What Lee County beaches are open?

Big Hickory Island Preserve in Bonita Springs

Bunche Beach Paddlecraft launch only, no beach access

Dog Beach No restrooms available, in Bonita Springs

Bowditch Point Park No restrooms available



What Lee County beaches are still closed?

According to the Lee County Parks and Recreation website and Facebook page , "All other beach locations remain closed, including Causeways Islands, Bonita Beach and Bonita Beach Accesses, Boca Grande and other county-owned locations on Fort Myers Beach."

All county facilities in Boca Grande also remain closed.

What beaches on Sanibel are open?

Sanibel Boat Ramp

Bowmans Beach Park

Gulfside City Park (Algiers)

Tarpon Bay Road Beach (Trost Parking Lot)

What beaches on Sanibel are closed?

According to the City of Sanibel's website:

Lighthouse Beach parking lots

Blind Pass parking lot

Turner Beach parking lot

Are Lee County beaches under no-swim advisories?

Several beaches across Southwest Florida were under precautionary no-swim advisories after the Florida Department of Health found Enterococcus bacteria in the water.

State officials believe the bacteria was triggered by Hurricane Milton. The bacteria can cause everything from urinary tract infections to wound infections.

As of Monday, water tests in Lee County showed no increased risk of illness from swimming at its beaches. The tests showed acceptable levels of the same Enterococcus bacteria.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Only few Lee County beaches open again after Hurricane Milton closures. See which ones