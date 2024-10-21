Open in App
    • The News-Press

    New dessert shop gives Cape Coral first taste of social-media trendy Japanese cheesecake

    By Robyn George, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve2B8_0wFLKXwE00

    As an engineer, Duilio Gonzalez-Abreu is used to analyzing, solving problems, designing and building.

    He incorporates those skills and displays them every day in his new gig as owner of Jiggly Tasty in Cape Coral.

    The modern and trendy Japanese cheesecake shop, a first in the area, opened Oct. 6 in the Publix-anchored plaza on the southwest corner of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Hancock Bridge Parkway.

    “He’s always had an idea of doing something like this,” his daughter Jasmine Rothausen said. “He wanted to do it and now he’s pulled it off. I don’t know anyone who makes (Japanese cheesecake) better than him.”

    What is Japanese cheesecake?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv7Z2_0wFLKXwE00

    If you're not familiar with the social-media trendy dessert, no worries. Duilio’s family — wife Diana and daughters Jasmine and Glenys — help run the store and are happy to explain.

    “It’s not like regular cheesecake,” Jasmine said. “It’s hard to describe. You have to try it. It’s like a cloud – a very fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth bite of heaven.”

    Unlike New York-style cheesecake, Japanese cheesecake has no crust. To make it, Duilio mixes eggs, milk, cream cheese, sugar and flour to create a fluffy base.

    “There’s very little of all the ingredients,” Jasmine said, adding that it’s made one batch at a time. “It has to be micromanaged. You have to constantly check it.”

    Eventually, the fluffy mixture is baked, cooled and stamped with the store’s brand before being served at room temperature.

    “If it shakes too much coming out of the oven, it will break down,” Jasmine said. “That’s why we let it cool before serving it. It doesn’t need to be refrigerated like other cheesecake.”

    Customers can watch Duilio measuring, mixing, baking and stamping in the open kitchen. It takes him about an hour to make a batch with each one consisting of 14 cheesecakes.

    “It’s very light and airy,” Jasmine said. “The regular size is good for one. I wouldn’t share mine it’s so good.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXkT5_0wFLKXwE00

    A limited amount of medium and large cheesecakes are available in the morning. After that, customers are encouraged to order ahead.

    Cheesecakes are served with toppings of your choice — from ice cream and guava to caramel and dulce de leche.

    “The sweetness of the cheesecake is very subtle,” Jasmine said. “Many customers enjoy coffee with theirs.”

    Coffee, tarts, smoothies and Boba on menu too

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtF4g_0wFLKXwE00

    Those coffees include hot (mocha, espresso, Americano, cappuccino and Caramel latte) and specialty cold (iced dulce de leche, iced hazelnut caramel latte, iced mocha latte, affogato and iced caramel lattes) selections.

    And there’s more. Duilio also makes cheese and chocolate tarts with a choice of toppings, smoothies (berry blasts, passion fusion, and brown sugar swirl, to name a few), and Bobba, hot, and fruit teas.

    Restaurant news: 'We rebuild': Owner of Boathouse in Cape Coral vows to bring fire-damaged restaurant back

    Duilio and family didn’t know how many people would attend the grand opening, held a few days before Hurricane Milton was expected to hit Florida’s coast.

    “Over 400 people showed up,” Jasmine said. “We didn’t expect that many. We ended up making batches one after another all day. I think we did more than 10 batches that day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmZBN_0wFLKXwE00

    “It’s a famous dessert on social media that you never got to see around here. But now you do.”

    Jiggly Tasty, 140 Santa Barbara Blvd., Unit 119, Cape Coral, in the strip mall just down from Hana Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, Little Caesars and Tacos Mexican Restaurant; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Follow all the jiggly goodness on Facebook and Instagram .

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New dessert shop gives Cape Coral first taste of social-media trendy Japanese cheesecake

