'Public safety will always be my No. 1 priority': David Mulicka heads District 3 race'

The Lee County District 3 race has effectively narrowed to one candidate after David Mulicka secured victory over his opponent Matthew Thornton in the Aug. 20 Republican primary. Mulicka, a local business owner, will advance to the general election Nov. 5, where he faces write-in candidate Jake Cataldo.

However, Cataldo’s status as a “ghost” candidate , who has not campaigned and whose name won’t appear on the ballot, means voters would need to write in his name — leaving Mulicka as the de facto candidate.

Here's what you should know about the race and a Q&A with Mulicka:

Because District 3 encompasses areas such as Fort Myers Beach, Bonita Springs and Estero, all registered voters in Lee County can vote in this at-large race in the general election.

Key issues in the race include managing growth, improving infrastructure and addressing affordable housing.

David Mulicka

Mulicka, a lifelong resident of Lee County, traces his family's local roots back 110 years. He said his son Hunter is a seventh-generation Lee County resident. Mulicka grew up in Cape Coral and Pine Island, graduating from Cape Coral High School with honors at age 16, he shared. He is the owner and president of HONC Destruction, a demolition and recycling company he founded 21 years ago. He said the company has since grown to become the largest of its kind in Southwest Florida, continuing the legacy started by his grandfather, John Honc Sr., nearly 70 years ago.

If elected, what are your top priorities you hope to accomplish?

Public safety will always be my number one priority. I will make sure that our first responders (fire, EMS and law enforcement) always have the tools and resources to keep our community safe. I am committed to working on solutions to alleviate our traffic congestion and to cut red tape to get government out of the way and to lower costs for our residents. As the County Commissioner representing Fort Myers Beach, I also plan to work closely with the mayor and town council to ensure the County is providing as much assistance as possible on hurricane recovery.

If elected, you will be one of five commissioners responsible for making decisions that impact the entire County. How will you work with your fellow commissioners, some of whom may hold differing views on issues, to effectively address the County’s challenges while representing the best interests of District 3 constituents?

I have good working relationships with the other four commissioners and respect them all a great deal. We may not always agree on the same solutions to some issues, which is a good thing. I look forward to healthy and productive discussions on behalf of our residents. At the end of the day, we all want to do what is best for our community, and through collaboration and compromise we can provide the best solutions to the issues facing Lee County. I am a firm believer in decorum, and that we can disagree without being disagreeable.

What do you think resonated with voters during the primary election? How do you plan to serve the voters in your district who were unable to vote for you in the primary?

My lifetime commitment to the community and business experience is what I believe resonated best. My job as a county commissioner is to represent the entire county. My door will always be open to all my constituents, and I welcome their input. For the past year, I have met with residents in every corner of the County to hear their concerns and share my conservative vision for our County’s future. I am proud of the fact that the majority of the voters selected me in all 99 of 99 precincts in all five of the commission districts of Lee County.

What is your relationship with Jake Cataldo? Have you had any contact with him during the campaign? If so, can you elaborate on the nature of your interactions?

I know Jake Cataldo as the president of one of the local Republican clubs and as treasurer of the Conservative Leadership Caucus. Any questions that you have regarding his motive for jumping into the race as a write-in candidate should be directed towards him. I did not have any interactions with him throughout the campaign, except for seeing him at events. This question really appears to be asking about why NPA or Democrats did not have a candidate in this race, and I can’t speak to anyone else’s reason to run, only my own.

Your former opponent in the primary election, Matthew Thornton, said that Cataldo’s candidacy limited voters from voting in the primary, swaying the outcome in your favor. What is your assessment of Cataldo’s candidacy? How will you address voters’ concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding Cataldo’s candidacy and campaign?

All Republican voters had the opportunity to vote in the August Republican Primary Election and every Lee County voter will have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming General Election. After 40 years in the greater San Fransisco area, Mr. Thornton may indeed have believed he would have fared better had Democrats voted in a Republican Primary, and maybe he should have run as a Democrat instead. As I have stated before, regarding Jake Cataldo’s campaign or candidacy, those are questions needed to direct to him, just as you have been asked about mine.

