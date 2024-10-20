Opinion: Why change Lee Health business model?

The News-Press has published two extensive Sunday Views of "best path" opinions regarding Lee Health's plan to rewrite the company business model. The latest piece by entrepreneur Brian Rist lauds Lee Health's growth and "cornerstone of health and well-being for all of us in Lee County" since its humble beginning as a four-room, ten-bed structure in 1916.

Impressive that Lee Health has grown from that one hospital to four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, two skilled nursing units, seven outpatient centers, three walk-in clinics, a regional cancer center as well as Golisano Children's Hospital. Their own web page boasts Lee Health as ranked among the top 15 percent of hospitals in the country and the highest rated in Southwest Florida. Such progress and rankings provide sufficient evidence the system Lee Health has operated in has allowed and encouraged its impressive growth and expansion.Interesting, too that a USA article appearing in the same Sunday edition as Mr. Rist's op-ed, begins "The nation's nearly 3,000 nonprofit hospitals collected billions in tax breaks in 2021 but paid less than half that amount in charity care to low-income patients, researchers found." This article states non-profit hospitals received $11.5 billion in federal tax breaks, $7.8 billion in property taxes, $9.1 billion in sales tax, $3.2 billion in state income tax, $3.2 billion in charitable contributions, $2.1 billion in bond financing and $200 million in federal unemployment tax.There have been many alarming articles in recent months about private equity firms increasingly taking over hospitals and dismantling assets. One of the most egregious has been the problems of Steward Health Care, a Dallas-based company with a chain of hospitals now caught in its bankruptcy-filing web.

Public Citizen published a September/October article that warned these "takeover companies" threaten the quality of patient care. Hospitals are acquired, the assets dismantled and sold while high fees and dividends are collected. Private equity ownership has been linked to many adverse health results. It seems private equity firms view hospitals as a resource to be exploited instead of a health service with an important function for all of humanity.

If there have been adequate explanations for a change in Lee Health's business model, I haven't heard it, despite intense listening. In my opinion, the information offered is rather anemic, often sounding more like a "look how great Lee Health is; how proud we are" public relations piece. It baffles me that such testimonials are given as reasons for change.

But I have found no information regarding safeguards to address the very real threat of a private equity acquisition which might dismantle such an impressive asset and benefit to our county as Lee Health is and has been.

Patty Duncan, a resident of south Fort Myers, has been active in environmental and other local issues for many years since moving full-time to Southwest Florida in 2008.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: Why change Lee Health business model?