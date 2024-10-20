Opinion: Working together to help families in need after devastating hurricanes

In just two short weeks, thousands of families across Florida have been deeply impacted and have had their lives uprooted by devastating hurricanes. For those families who were already in poverty and isolated, storms like this can push them over the edge, leaving many children at risk.

Governor Ron DeSantis and state officials, along with local leaders in the affected communities, have shown tremendous leadership, working day and night to help keep Floridians informed and safe, and to jump start recovery as quickly as possible after the storms passed. As these leaders work to address immediate safety concerns following the storm, Better Together – a nonprofit based in Southwest Florida that is dedicated to helping families weather all life’s storms – is proud to serve as one of Florida’s state partners. We become deeply involved in the communities that will need long-term recovery and support, as we firmly believe that we must work together to help these families.

Our volunteers are rolling up their sleeves and putting boots on the ground to help families in the hardest hit areas start picking up the pieces. Through a door-to-door canvassing initiative in at-risk communities impacted by the storms, we’re able to reach families in crisis to provide them with essentials and connect them to urgently needed resources. The support we provide is comprehensive, including emotional and psychological assistance, practical resources, and guidance to help families rebuild and thrive.

We’re collaborating with our church and business partners, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Children and Families, and Hope Florida to meet these families where they are and understand and address the unique challenges they are each facing after the storm. Rather than merely providing temporary relief, we’re engaging deeply with the families we meet, assisting with immediate safety needs, offering mentorship, and even helping individuals find employment after the storm.

Before the storms hit, many of the families in these at-risk communities were already grappling with isolation and poverty. They simply did not have anyone they could call to help them in a time of need. That’s why we’re standing in the gap, to provide them with the help they desperately need now. We’re focused on building relationships and trust, fostering meaningful connections with families and ensuring they feel supported and understood during their toughest times. And we will continue to be there for them in the days, weeks, months, and years to come.

Rebuilding communities requires collective action and a shared commitment to supporting our neighbors. That’s why we invite individuals, businesses, and organizations to join us in supporting the families impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in their time of greatest need. There is a role for everyone. Whether through volunteering, donations, or simply spreading awareness, we all can help foster resilience in our communities.

Through the power of local communities, churches, and volunteers, working alongside and in partnership with the state, we can help these families navigate the crisis created by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, ensuring they emerge from these challenges stronger than before.

While the road to recovery may be long, we are dedicated to walking together with families every step of the way, helping them rebuild their lives and communities. Visit BetterTogetherUS.org/Hurricane-Relief to learn more and get involved.

Megan Rose is the CEO of Better Together.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: Working together to help families in need after devastating hurricanes