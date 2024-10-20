Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Opinion: Amendment 2 poses significant risks to Florida's wildlife, public lands

    By Grant Gelhardt,

    2 days ago

    With so much on the line in this election, it’s understandable if Amendment 2 hasn’t caught your attention. This proposal aims to enshrine the right to hunt and fish in Florida's Constitution. While it might seem like a simple nod to outdoor traditions, there are serious concerns that should make you think twice before supporting it.

    The Florida Sierra Club agrees on the long-standing tradition of all Floridians being permitted to hunt and fish sustainably, provided these actions are compatible with the conservation and protection of Florida’s fish and wildlife and their habitats.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1Tng_0wEQXq3M00

    The principle and right to hunt and fish have been the law in Florida for generations. Florida law already recognizes that hunting and fishing and the taking of game are part of Florida’s cultural heritage and traditions, provided they are done in concert with the conservation and protection of those species and their habitats through science-based hunting and fishing regulations promulgated and updated annually as needed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

    Amendment 2 includes two ill-conceived elements that conflict with science-based hunting and fishing regulations and threaten the conservation and habitats of Florida’s fish and wildlife.

    First, it would dictate that hunting and fishing are the preferred ways of managing fish and wildlife. That is in total conflict with a century of continually developing fish and wildlife science to guide the management of these species and their aquatic and terrestrial habitats. If adopted, Amendment 2 could overturn and threaten sustainably managing and conserving fish and wildlife and their habitats in Florida. The amendment designates hunting as a preferred method of managing wildlife and seems to require state and local governments to manage wildlife such as deer and bears in city parks, county parks, state parks, and wildlife sanctuaries by hunting these animals.

    Second, the wording of the proposed amendment to permit “all traditional methods” of fishing and hunting would open the door to allowing so-called traditional methods of taking game and fish that have long been banned in Florida as inhumane and “unfair sport.” Such formerly traditional methods included hunting bears with dogs. Traditional methods of taking fish included the use of near-shore seine nets. These are now banned by Florida’s Constitution because of their devastating impacts on benthic aquatic communities in Florida’s near-shore marine environment.

    Amendment 2, with its broad and unclear language, poses significant risks to Florida's wildlife and public lands. The ambiguous wording of the proposed amendment would open a Pandora’s box for potential court battles, including opening conservation lands to hunting and the return of bear hunting with dogs.

    Rather than enshrining hunting and fishing rights in the Constitution, Florida should focus on balanced, science-based wildlife management that supports long-term sustainability. Given these risks, voters should consider voting "No" on Amendment 2.

    Grant Gelhardt, chair, Conservation Committee, Florida Sierra Club.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: Amendment 2 poses significant risks to Florida's wildlife, public lands

    Comments / 131
    Add a Comment
    Dave Gardner
    8h ago
    Sir, I beg to disagree. I'm looking at #2 now. Last sentence, "Specifies that the amendment does limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section 9 of Article IV of the State Constitution." Nothing should change in how they do their job. I really don't understand why it's even on the ballot. I'm a 'yes'!
    bye bye Kamala
    15h ago
    Voted YES!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard By Security Camera
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    See the specially-designed Florida houses that survived category 5 hurricanes
    BGR.com2 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News2 days ago
    Woman took her Mom to a fake 'AirBnB' and it turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime
    Upworthy3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane20 hours ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    Atlanta Community Leader Fatally Shot in Back By Teen He'd Just Dined with at Waffle House
    Oxygen2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Alabama Coach Shoves Own Player Onto Field In Order To Fake Injury Against Tennessee
    BroBible2 days ago
    Florida's Terrifying Winter Plague Is Coming Soon Experts Say.
    iSkyCreations - News & Media1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Citrus County, Florida, restaurants with the most violations in the last 30 days
    Gary Smith1 day ago
    After More Than 70 Years, Major Hardware Brand Files for Bankruptcy
    Akeena3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Florida’s Largest Property Insurer Denied Most Hurricane Debby Claims
    notus.org3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Tens Of Thousands of Californians Moved To FL After "The Great Migration." FL Wasn't The Top State
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Florida woman allegedly used ‘a child under the age of 10’ to help her steal ‘a barista machine and a vacuum cleaner’ from Target during a ‘big ticket’ shoplifting spree
    Law & Crime2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy