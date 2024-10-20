Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Opinion: Sometimes abortion is most compassionate action a mother can take

    By Kristalyn Loson Atwood,

    2 days ago

    In 2018, when I was 11 weeks pregnant and at the doctor’s office for an ultrasound, I learned my pregnancy was not viable. I was devastated. This was my second pregnancy and my first had ended in miscarriage.

    At this point, my doctor at Lee Health gave me a choice. One was to let the fetus pass naturally. That could take weeks. It could be very painful. It could leave behind tissue that would then have to be surgically removed and could endanger my health. The other option was a D&C, a 15-minute surgery that doctors routinely performed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWKxE_0wEQXM0u00

    I chose the D&C. It was performed a few days later with no complications. Having the autonomy to choose a D&C was so important in allowing me to heal and move forward during the lowest point of my life. I went on to have a healthy son who recently turned 3.

    In 2024, had I faced the same circumstances, doctors may have been reluctant to perform the D&C, which is technically listed as an abortion on my medical records. Florida’s current abortion ban prohibits doctors from performing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Most women don’t know that they are pregnant at six weeks. Most doctors won’t even schedule your first obstetrics appointment until eight weeks of pregnancy. And there are many complications that can arise after six weeks.

    Sometimes having an abortion is the most compassionate action a mother can take when the other choice is to deliver a child with undeveloped organs who will not survive outside of the womb. Making families experiencing these circumstances travel to another state to receive medical care or to continue the pregnancy to term when the baby will not survive is wrong.

    Florida’s abortion ban will push good gynecologists to choose another state to practice where their medical care is dictated by the Hippocratic Oath and not politicians.

    Ensuring that women get the best possible medical care is a nonpartisan issue. It is something that both men and women can support. Vote “Yes” on Amendment 4 in November to get politicians out of private, medical decisions.

    Kristalyn Loson Atwood is an attorney and resident of Fort Myers.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: Sometimes abortion is most compassionate action a mother can take

    Comments / 46
    Add a Comment
    Darkain Skriker
    13h ago
    Lots of people would be better off dead... it doesn't make it right..
    please go away
    13h ago
    I had a miscarriage in 2016 and my doctor said to let it pass on it’s own and I’m so thankful for that and it wasn’t that painful and I didn’t get an infection and 7 years later with my husband I had two beautiful daughters
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Angelina Jolie ‘Looks Ill’ In Plunging Blazer And High Heels
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    I was beautiful - all I want is to go back to how I looked before': Mother of one, 34, reveals anguish as cosmetic procedure millions of women have each year destroys her looks
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    'She froze to death': Mom dragged toddler into rainy woods in middle of winter and watched 7-year-old desperately try to save his sister
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    How to actually manage forage and feed in drought
    West Texas Livestock Growers2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy