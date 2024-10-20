Opinion: DeSantis short-circuits democracy on abortion amendment

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade and repeal 50 years of protections for women and families to make their own health care decisions, Republican lawmakers keep stating that they “sent the issue back to the states.”

They claim this action puts reproductive health care rights in the hands of voters within each state, “where it belongs.” But that is not what is happening in Florida.

An average of 67% of Floridians support access to reproductive health care. The nationwide average is 72% in support. Over one million Floridians signed the petition to put reproductive rights on our ballots, and though Republicans fought to keep it off the ballot, the Florida Supreme Court approved its inclusion as Florida Amendment 4 early this year.

Florida Republicans have launched an all-out campaign that is using state resources (your tax dollars) to intimidate voters and spread misinformation. A blatantly biased political advertisement, disguised as a page on a state-funded website, erroneously claims that abortion harms women. Misleading “No on 4” advertisements are blanketing the state. “Election Police” are showing up at voters’ homes questioning them about their signatures on the abortion petition, many months after the deadline to challenge/approve signatures passed. Governor DeSantis attached a “financial statement” to Amendment 4 that cherry-picks data to oppose Amendment 4 while ignoring all the data showing how access to safe reproductive health care benefits state health care and social support budgets. And now Governor DeSantis has gone one step further toward declaring autocracy in Florida, threatening criminal prosecution of media outlet employees who publish advertising content in support of Amendment 4.

Republicans are showing that they do not care about your opinion. They are distorting or suppressing truth, data, and the realities of women and families suffering under abortion bans.

• Current law bans reproductive health care at six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant. If pregnancy is confirmed after that, women must prove brutal violation or imminent death to receive care. Or travel over 1,000 miles from Collier County to a state where doctors can legally offer care. If they can afford the travel, time off work or school, and alternative care for existing children or other family members.

• Women around the country are being forced to suffer, losing fertility, and dying due to abortion bans. Texas instituted their abortion ban in 2021. From 2019 to 2022, the rate of maternal mortality cases in Texas rose by 56%, compared with just 11% nationwide during the same time period.

• It is forcing childbirth on thousands of women and families with no consideration for physical or mental health, impact on education or career, or the stability of financial, housing, relationship and family circumstances, and no consideration for children born into harmful situations.

• The ban punishes women and doctors but not the men involved in every pregnancy, which is unequal treatment under the law.

• Women’s health care professionals are relocating to states where it is still legal to provide medically appropriate care − making it harder to find women’s reproductive care of ANY kind. This is affecting every woman in Florida.

Abortion does not harm women. Medical organizations worldwide urge that lack of access to timely, safe, affordable, and respectful reproductive care is a critical public health and human rights issue.

There are no live-birth executions. Murder is against the law nationwide. 93% of abortions occur in the first trimester, at or before 13 weeks’ gestation. 6% occur between 14-20 weeks. Viability varies between 20-25 weeks. About 1% are performed at 21 weeks or more and involve extreme, life-threatening conditions.

Amendment 4 expressly states that it DOES NOT CHANGE Parental Authority or Medical Oversight laws. It is impossible for this amendment to change all the existing laws protecting parental authority or overseeing medical treatments and professionals.

Do not fall for the heavy-handed fearmongering and anti-democratic, anti-American campaign Republicans have enacted to confuse and scare you. It is about control of women’s bodies and the most intimate of health care decisions.

Please vote YES on Amendment 4 to put health care decisions back in the hands of patients and doctors, not politicians. For more information: bit.ly/YESon4FL

Melodee Hardy is a wife, mother, writer/author, graphic artist, and currently serves as chair of Communications for the Collier County Democratic Party. CollierDems.org

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Opinion: DeSantis short-circuits democracy on abortion amendment