Swiftie fever has fully hit Florida.

After months of anticipation, Taylor Swift kicked off the final leg of her wildly popular "Eras Tour" on Friday, Oct. 18, in Miami, Florida, followed by a pair of shows Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20.

The last time the "Story of Us" singer performed in the Sunshine State was April 2023 for the "Eras Tour" Tampa stop. Swiftie fans fanned out in "style," sporting beaded friendship bracelets, dressing up in their favorite Taylor Swift era costumes, and Tay-gating. Even those who didn't have tickets to the April 2023 show managed to make most of the experience on social, via Instagram Reels, Instagram Stories and TikToks.

For the October 2024 shows, the Taylor Swift fan base was just as heavy. Take a look at these photos below from last night's Miami "Eras Tour" show.

See photos of Swifties out of Hard Rock Stadium Friday, Oct. 18

See photos of Taylor Swift's first night in Miami for 'The Eras Tour'

What did Swifties wear to 'The Eras Tour' show in Miami? Get inspo for future shows

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami, Florida: Photos show Tay-gating, Swiftie fever