    Drone video: See birds-eye view as fire destroy Cape Coral's Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill

    By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxNXs_0wDNxtYf00

    A fire at Cape Coral's Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill on Thursday (Oct. 17) resulted in the dramatic destruction of the popular gathering place on Driftwood Parkway.

    Still under investigation by the Cape Coral Fire Department, firefighters remained on the scene Friday Firefighters to put out any hot spots that may arise.

    According to the fire department's Facebook page, the restaurant which had just opened hours earlier on Thursday after completing repairs from the impacts of Hurricane Milton, "There was a heavy fuel load, including the thatched roof, fully restocked alcohol for the bar, and the windy conditions which caused challenges for the firefighters who used handlines, elevated master stream, and the fire boat to attack the fire from the river side of the restaurant."

    Cape Coral resident Ryan Martins flew his drone 200 feet above the burning restaurant, capturing a stunning view of the building engulfed in flames.

    "I heard about it and just want to get a better look without interfering with the fire department operations," Martins said.

    Martins, like so many other people who live on the Cape and beyond, has a strong connection to the restaurant.

    "I have gone to the Boathouse multiple time before (Hurricane) Ian and after the rebuilt from Ian," he said. "It's definitely not easy losing another great restaurant in the Cape, especially one of the only ones on the beach."

    The Boathouse, like so many other places in Southwest Florida, suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Drone video: See birds-eye view as fire destroy Cape Coral's Boathouse Tiki Bar and Grill

