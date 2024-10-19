Election 2024 in Lee County, FL: Vote by mail, drop off your ballot, vote early in-person

Voters in Lee County are casting ballots for a variety of races ranging from President of the United States to Florida legislative seats to city council positions in Cape Coral , Bonita Springs , Fort Myers Beach and Fort Myers.
Check The News-Press voter guide for information about the candidates, their priorities and their positions on key issues: https://www.news-press.com/news/elections/voter-guide/
Here's what you need to know about voting, either by mail, hand delivering your ballot to a drop box, in person during the early voting period or in person on election day.
Lee County, Florida vote-by-mail status
- Lee County vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 5 general election were sent starting Oct. 1
- You can still get a vote-by-mail ballot. You have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 to request one.
- The last day to return a vote-by-mail ballot is 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov 5
- If you plan to return your ballot in the mail, do so by Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections office advises.
Where to drop off vote-by-mail ballots in Lee County, Florida
Voters can hand deliver their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Friday or from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at any Supervisor of Elections office. They are at:
- Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex, 2480 Thompson St, 3rd Floor, Fort Myers
- Bonita Springs Branch Office at Bonita Commons, 25987 S Tamiami Trail, #105, Bonita Springs
- Cape Coral Branch Office, John E. Manning Lee County Government Complex, 1039 SE 9th Ave, Suite 100, Cape Coral
- Lee County Elections Center, South Fort Myers Branch Office, 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
- Lehigh Acres Branch Office, 600 Homestead Rd S, #9, Lehigh Acres
Ballots can also be hand delivered to a Secure Ballot Intake Station any early voting location during the early voting period.
Track your ballot here: https://www.lee.vote/Voter-Resources/Check-My-Voter-Info
Lee County election 2024: When and where is early voting?
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Monday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 2
Where: You can vote early at one of these Lee County locations, or drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at a secure intake station at these locations
- Bonita Springs Elections Office, Bonita Commons, 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs Fl 34134
- Cape Coral Elections Office, Commissioner John E. Manning Government Complex, 1039 Se 9th Ave, Cape Coral Fl 33990
- Cape Coral - Lee County Library, 921 Sw 39th Ter, Cape Coral Fl 33914
- East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres Fl 33971
- Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero Fl 33928
- Fort Myers Regional Library, 1651 Lee St, Fort Myers Fl 33901 — voting room address.
- Housing Authority Of The City Of Fort Myers, 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers Fl 33916
- Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Rd, Fort Myers Fl 33919
- Lee County Elections Center, 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers Fl 33907
- Lehigh Acres Elections Office, East Lee County Government Center, 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres 33974
- North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, Fl 33903
- Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd N, Cape Coral, Fl 33993
Election Day voting in Lee County
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find you specific polling location, go here: https://www.lee.vote/Admin/Check-my-Registration-Status
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Election 2024 in Lee County, FL: Vote by mail, drop off your ballot, vote early in-person