    Election 2024 in Lee County, FL: Vote by mail, drop off your ballot, vote early in-person

    By Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Voters in Lee County are casting ballots for a variety of races ranging from President of the United States to Florida legislative seats to city council positions in Cape Coral , Bonita Springs , Fort Myers Beach and Fort Myers.

    Check The News-Press voter guide for information about the candidates, their priorities and their positions on key issues: https://www.news-press.com/news/elections/voter-guide/

    Here's what you need to know about voting, either by mail, hand delivering your ballot to a drop box, in person during the early voting period or in person on election day.

    Lee County, Florida vote-by-mail status

    • Lee County vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 5 general election were sent starting Oct. 1
    • You can still get a vote-by-mail ballot. You have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 to request one.
    • The last day to return a vote-by-mail ballot is 7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov 5
    • If you plan to return your ballot in the mail, do so by Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections office advises.

    Where to drop off vote-by-mail ballots in Lee County, Florida

    Voters can hand deliver their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Friday or from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at any Supervisor of Elections office. They are at:

    • Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex, 2480 Thompson St, 3rd Floor, Fort Myers
    • Bonita Springs Branch Office at Bonita Commons, 25987 S Tamiami Trail, #105, Bonita Springs
    • Cape Coral Branch Office, John E. Manning Lee County Government Complex, 1039 SE 9th Ave, Suite 100, Cape Coral
    • Lee County Elections Center, South Fort Myers Branch Office, 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
    • Lehigh Acres Branch Office, 600 Homestead Rd S, #9, Lehigh Acres

    Ballots can also be hand delivered to a Secure Ballot Intake Station any early voting location during the early voting period.

    Track your ballot here: https://www.lee.vote/Voter-Resources/Check-My-Voter-Info

    Lee County election 2024: When and where is early voting?

    When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Monday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 2

    Where: You can vote early at one of these Lee County locations, or drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at a secure intake station at these locations

    • Bonita Springs Elections Office,  Bonita Commons, 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs Fl 34134
    • Cape Coral Elections Office,  Commissioner John E. Manning Government Complex,  1039 Se 9th Ave, Cape Coral Fl 33990
    • Cape Coral - Lee County Library,  921 Sw 39th Ter, Cape Coral Fl 33914
    • East County Regional Library,  881 Gunnery Rd N,  Lehigh Acres Fl 33971
    • Estero Recreation Center.  9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero Fl 33928
    • Fort Myers Regional Library,  1651 Lee St, Fort Myers Fl 33901 — voting room address.
    • Housing Authority Of The City Of Fort Myers,  4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers Fl 33916
    • Lakes Regional Library,  15290 Bass Rd, Fort Myers Fl 33919
    • Lee County Elections Center,  13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers Fl 33907
    • Lehigh Acres Elections Office, East Lee County Government Center, 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres 33974
    • North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, Fl 33903
    • Northwest Regional Library, 519 Chiquita Blvd N, Cape Coral, Fl 33993

    Election Day voting in Lee County

    On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    To find you specific polling location, go here: https://www.lee.vote/Admin/Check-my-Registration-Status

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    John Vavrek
    1d ago
    Fla vote Harris make her first female president go democrats about time Fla goes democrat,they are for the middle class and poor not the rich wealthy and billionaires like republicans are,time for a change
    SPIDEY J HODGE
    1d ago
    BLACKS FOR TRUMP 2024 SAVE AMERICA ❤️✊🏿💯
    View all comments
