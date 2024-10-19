Open in App
    'We rebuild': Owner of Boathouse in Cape Coral vows to bring fire-damaged restaurant back

    By Robyn George, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Less than 24 hours after Boathouse in Cape Coral was destroyed in a raging fire, there was a glimmer of good news.

    “Where we go from here is simple,” Zak Kearns, whose Kearns Restaurant Group owns the popular tiki bar & grill in the Cape Coral Yacht Club, posted on his Facebook page Friday afternoon. “WE REBUILD. We rise up and make it happen.”

    The community was left stunned as news of the fire spread rapidly late Thursday night.

    Flames spurred by the tiki roof, alcohol-filled bar and gusty winds engulfed the restaurant shortly after closing at 10 p.m. According to a post by the Cape Coral Fire Department , firefighters “used handlines, elevated master stream, and the fire boat to attack the fire from the river side of the restaurant.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYBnU_0wDNv4ZH00

    Fortunately, no one was injured.

    “Don’t know what to say… It was a devastating life moment for me last night to witness my beloved Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill on fire,” Kearns’ post read. “I ran out there as soon as I got word and it was already engulfed in flames.”

    As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the fire was still unknown.

    "Cape Coral Fire Inspectors and the State Fire Marshals Office have completed their investigation of the Boat House Tiki Bar and Grill fire from last night,” the fire department’s statement read. “The cause is undetermined, but they are unable to rule out electrical. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day to put out any hot spots that may arise.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFfhK_0wDNv4ZH00

    The Yacht Club entrance before the boat ramp on Driftwood Parkway remained closed Friday.

    It’s been an extremely trying time for Kearns.

    “… In the last 4 years, I’ve lost my mother to breast cancer, experienced a global pandemic, got hit with 3 hurricanes that devastated our community and this property and I’ve come to realize something, you can’t knock me down for long,” the post continued. “I’ll always come back stronger and better than before.”

    Originally opened in May 2014, the Boathouse just reopened Thursday morning after being closed for a week from damage incurred by Hurricane Milton.

    “We are a resilient community, we are a strong family and more importantly we are a strong team,” Kearns wrote. “… Thank you again everyone that reached out and offered kind words and support, it means a lot to me.”

    But that was nothing compared to Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September 2022. The local and visitor hangout was closed for nearly 10 months and underwent a massive renovation before reopening in July 2023.

    It was Kearns’ closing words that were the most encouraging.

    “Boathouse rebuild number 3 here I come…,” it read.

    We can’t wait.

    Follow Boathouse on Facebook for the latest.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iM4hp_0wDNv4ZH00

    Helping out

    GoFundMe: A GoFundMe has been set up by the Boathouse Cape Coral management team to support its staff. “Our devoted staff is left without jobs and the stability they’ve fought so hard to regain (after hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton),” the GoFundMe page reads. “They have poured their hearts into this place, forging memories and supporting one another and our community through thick and thin… Every dollar raised will go directly to help those impacted, ensuring they have the resources to navigate this unexpected challenge.”

    More: Massive fire engulfs Cape Coral's Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill

    Stones Throw: Meanwhile, Stones Throw in Cape Coral is also willing to help, encouraging Boathouse line cooks, hosts and bussers to come by the Cape Coral Parkway restaurant. “We have availability and would love to help,” its Facebook post read.

    Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 'We rebuild': Owner of Boathouse in Cape Coral vows to bring fire-damaged restaurant back

