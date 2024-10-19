'Things are going to be OK': A family's riverside memorial, lost and found after Milton

They know it’s just a bench. But for the Thompson family, that wooden seat overlooking the Caloosahatchee River means so much more.

It's watching sunsets together and chatting about the future. Joyful days of fishing and shell collecting. The past. The future. Dreams. Hopes. Memories.

And it represents someone who's no longer here: A husband, father and son.

Craig Thompson died suddenly Sept. 20, 2019, from an undetected, genetic heart disease. He was just 42 years old, leaving behind a stunned, grieving wife and their 4-year-old twins in Fort Myers.

After mourning for a few years, the family wanted to do something more to remember Craig. So Jaimee called her friend, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, and he worked with Lee County Parks & Recreation to install a memorial bench on June 10, 2023, (Craig's birthday) at the west end of Braman Avenue.

It's the same spot where Jaimee and Craig used to sit and watch the sunset together, years ago, as they talked about their future and daydreamed about having kids one day. "We were down there often," Jaimee says. "It’s such a serene, beautiful spot."

After the bench was installed, the family would gather there to remember Craig, take photos of the sunset and, on his birthday, release biodegradable balloons. Jaimee would go there to relax and and think about Craig. Or she and her friends would get together, talk to Craig's spirit and sometimes ask him for help in their lives by throwing wishing stones into the river.

Their twin children Jude and Eiselee, now 9, would play with seashells there and — just like their dad used to do — fish off the seawall.

"I think about him a lot when I'm sitting there," Jude says.

A gray cloud, then sunshine at the Thompson house

Then Hurricane Milton and several tornadoes tore through Southwest Florida last week — including one tornado that passed dangerously near the Thompson house.

After the storm passed, the family ventured out to check on the bench. And it was gone — presumably washed out into the Caloosahatchee River or the Gulf of Mexico.

That was a rough morning, says Jaimee's boyfriend, Abe Abarbanel. "There was gloom and tears and sadness. … There was a gray blanket over the day."

They cried a lot that morning, but they eventually came to an acceptance, Jaimee says. After all, they told themselves, it's only a bench. And so many people lost so much more during Milton.

“I know it’s just a bench,” Jaimee said. "I know it can be replaced. But it was just a bit of a direct hit. It hurt."

Then, unexpectedly, that gray cloud parted. And a little sunshine poured back into their lives.

Someone had found the bench. Just hours after they'd discovered it was missing.

A neighbor called and gave the Thompsons the news: The bench hadn't washed into the river. In fact, it hadn't traveled far at all — only about 100 feet, carried by Milton's surge across the street and into another neighbor's yard.

The family hurried over and found the bench surrounded by pink and yellow flowers — standing upright against the neighbor's garage and completely unharmed.

They couldn't believe it.

"We were just so excited," Jaimee says. "I can't even describe it. It was like your dog that ran away came home ( laughs )."

Best seat on the Caloosahatchee: 'The most beautiful sunsets'

Now the bench is back where it belongs, standing at the end of Braman and soaking in the sun every day. And the Thompson family can sit there again, doing what they always do: Fishing. Taking photos. Asking Craig to guide them and protect them from hurricanes and anything else that comes their way.

There's a poetry to that bench, says his mother-in-law, Debbie Strachan. Craig always had a connection to water, she says. He worked as a hydrologist for United States Geological Survey and helped with restoration projects for the Caloosahatchee River and the Everglades.

So, for her, the bench feels like a message from the afterlife.

"It kind of restores your faith," Strachan says. "It's almost like this is a signal that things are going to be OK."

They know it’s just a bench. But it’s their bench.

And it’s Craig’s bench.

They’re thankful they didn’t lose more in Milton and the tornado that came so close to their house. And they know other people lost everything in the hurricane.

But they’re still overjoyed.

Still relieved.

Now they can walk down their street whenever they want and sit on that bench, talk to Craig or just watch the sunset as the river laps soothingly against the seawall.

Jaimee did just that Wednesday afternoon — a week after Milton passed through Southwest Florida. She sat there listening to the waves as the sun started to set over the Caloosahatchee.

It's nice to sit there and think about Craig, she said. Or just relax after a long day.

"It's the most beautiful sunsets," she said as the sun continued to sink into the horizon. "It's just absolutely stunning."

Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. To reach him, call 239-335-0368 (for tickets to shows, call the venue) or email him at crunnells@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 'Things are going to be OK': A family's riverside memorial, lost and found after Milton