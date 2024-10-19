Cape Coral, Fort Myers restaurant news from Japanese cheesecake, Carvel to Jim Cantore

Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss are back.

Carvel, a beloved ice cream franchise, returned to Southwest Florida for the first time in decades when Tony and Gilda Diaz opened a Fort Myers location on Oct. 13 in Summerlin Crossings.

"We were supposed to open Thursday (Oct. 10) but that's when the hurricane hit," Tony said. "We moved 300 ice cream cakes to Publix. They were gracious enough to take them all in case we lost power."

Now those cakes, Fudgie and Cookie Puss included, are back and proudly displayed in Carvel's sleek and modern space, completely redone after taking over GNC's former spot in the Publix-anchored plaza off Summerlin and Winkler roads.

The store — one of three prototypes in the country (with Gainesville and Jamaica, New York) for all Carvels to come — has a brighter and more streamlined look than the franchise's fans may be used to. But rest assured, it features the same classic products Carvel has had for the past 90 years.

"We've had a great reception so far," Tony said, who has 13 employees working for him. "Everyone's been saying, 'We've been waiting for you.' Well, we're finally open."

Inside, you’ll find a dozen flavors of soft serve, a dozen more of scooped (hard) ice cream, plus ice cream cakes and sandwiches (flying saucers are just $2.29!), sundaes, sundae dashers (layers of soft serve and toppings), shakes and Carvelanches (think Blizzards).

"We're getting a lot of orders for classic chocolate and vanilla with sprinkles," Tony said. "That's what customers remember getting and that's what they're coming in for. Everything's made in-house. It's made to order, how you want it."

If all goes accordingly, Diaz plans to open several more locations (Babcock Ranch and Cape Coral to get things started) soon. In the meantime, stop by this shop at 15880 Summerlin Road, Unit 301, Fort Myers, anytime between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. (239) 689-8119 or follow on Facebook .

And that's just the start of this week's restaurant news ...

Jiggly Tasty

This cute and trendy shop opened Oct. 6, introducing wiggly, jiggly, social-media-friendly Japanese cheesecake to Cape Coral.

“It’s not like regular cheesecake,” said Jasmine Rothausen, whose family runs the new venture in the Publix-anchored plaza on the southwest corner of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Hancock Bridge Parkway. “It’s hard to describe. You have to try it. It’s like a cloud — a very fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth bite of heaven.”

Jiggly Tasty is the creation of her father and engineer Duilio Gonzalez-Abreu, who can be found making the cheesecakes in the open kitchen.

He mixes eggs, milk, cream cheese, sugar and flour to create a fluffy base. It’s baked, cooled and served with toppings of your choice — from ice cream and guava to caramel and dulce de leche.

There are 14 in a batch and each batch takes an hour to make.

“It’s very light and airy,” Jasmine said. “The regular size is good for one. I wouldn’t share mine it’s so good.”

A limited amount of medium and large cheesecakes are available in the morning. After that, customers are encouraged to order ahead.

Jiggly Tasty also offers homemade tarts topped your way, plus coffees, smoothies and Boba.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 140 Santa Barbara Blvd., Unit 119, in the strip mall just down from Hana Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, Little Caesars and Tacos Mexican Restaurant. Follow all the jiggly goodness on Facebook and Instagram .

Jim Cantore’s dipping sauce lands in Fort Myers

When the Weather Channel’s hurricane guru stopped by Farmers Market Restaurant in Fort Myers on Friday, Oct. 11, he left something behind. Jim Cantore, who was in Southwest Florida covering Hurricane Milton, concocted a sauce to go with an order of fried green tomatoes. Owner Betsy Barnwell was so impressed, she added it to the menu five days later. Cantore sauce is available with fried green tomatoes for $10 or for $1 when paired with any other menu item. And a portion of each appetizer is donated to The Humane Society in honor of the animal-loving weatherman (as if we didn’t need another reason to love him). According to Barnwell, it consists of “ranch dressing, hot sauce and some other things” (ketchup and parsley too would be our guess). It’s flavorful and tangy with a slight kick. We had it on the fried green tomatoes this time around, and we’ll return soon to try it on fried okra. And then drizzled on gizzards … 2736 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, (239) 334-1687, follow on Facebook .

Bruno’s of Brooklyn

Damage from Hurricane Milton has postponed the grand opening of this downtown Fort Myers gem’s new location until Monday, Nov. 4. On that date, the popular family-operated restaurant will officially move to the fully renovated space at 2149 First St., on the corner of First and Dean. Reservations can be made through brunosofbrooklyn.com. Hours as of Nov. 4 will be 5-10 p.m. Monday to Friday; lunch will be added from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Nov. 11; and brunch will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, starting Nov. 16. In the meantime, Bruno’s is still open and welcoming customers at 2112 Second Street until the grand opening of the new location. Follow Bruno’s on Facebook for more.

The Beach Bar

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday, Oct. 17, on Fort Myers Beach for a new 5,813-square-foot, three-story building after Hurricane Ian destroyed the original structure. The popular live music venue will feature an open-air, walk-up bar with covered beachfront seating on the first floor. Upper levels will be designated residential units. It’s all expected to be complete in 2025. 1668 I St., Fort Myers Beach, follow on Facebook .

Sundial Resort

Dining at Shima Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar and Turtle’s Tiki Bar resumes at the Sanibel resort on Saturday, Oct. 19. Shima offers a new sushi bar (with beach and pool views!) and the full dinner and show experience at the hibachi tables. Call 866-565-5093 for reservations. Turtle’s, meanwhile, focuses on island favorites and cold drinks at the tiki bar and family-friendly patio. Daycation passes (2-for-1 all month) and pickleball and tennis courts also open Saturday. 1451 Middle Gulf Drive, Sanibel, (239) 472-4151 or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

Prime Time

After being pushed back by Hurricane Milton, the grand opening of this new sports bar & grill in Cape Coral will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. It takes over the spot vacated by The Lion’s Den Bar & Grill in Chandelle Square on Del Prado Boulevard. But you don’t have to wait until Sunday. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 1127 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, follow on Instagram for more.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral, Fort Myers restaurant news from Japanese cheesecake, Carvel to Jim Cantore