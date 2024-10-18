Open in App
    • The News-Press

    Cape Coral agrees to pay $38 million for land in Charlotte County for water retention

    By J. Kyle Foster, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjgcA_0wBvmVyK00

    Cape Coral needs water and it's going to get more of it from a reservoir in Charlotte County the city council agreed to buy for $38 million.

    City Council voted Wednesday to buy 1,202 acres of land with plans for pipe connections to supplement Cape Coral's irrigation system, which has enough water for its citizens in the wet season but not the dry. And it will need more as the city continues to grow.

    "The system that we have, the reliability for the system primarily depends on the canal levels remaining static, especially during the dry season," Cape Coral Utilities Director Jeff Pearson told Cape Coral City Council on Wednesday. "During the dry season, when normal rainfall patterns don't materialize, we have frequent dry conditions, and it has required us to pump supplemental water from this property into the US. 41 swales."

    Cape Coral has experienced water shortages and irrigation restrictions, forcing city officials to find water elsewhere. The city began pumping water from the reservoir in 2017 through an agreement with its owners, Pierson said. Cape Coral also gets water from the city's two water reclamation facilities and two reclaimed water interconnects with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority and Fort Myers.

    What's the purchase agreement?

    Located north of the Lee County Line, south of Zimmer Road, east to U.S. 41 and west of I-75 in Charlotte County, the reservoir land is owned by B.P. Limited Liability Co., a Florida LLC, and Neslund Family Limited Partnership II, a Minnesota limited partnership. The 2021 agreement between Cape Coral and the owners expires Oct. 20, Pearson said.

    The owners have agreed to continue under the same terms until the purchase closes, he said.

    Cape Coral will build a 36-inch pipeline capable of delivering approximately 20 million gallons per day (MGD) to Gator Slough, which is located near the Dollar General Store on U.S. 41. Gator Slough is the primary freshwater canal that recharges the city's freshwater canal system from the northern section of Cape Coral, according to city documents.

    "This reservoir can provide up to 16 million gallons a day during the dry season to our freshwater canal system," Pearson said. "Without continued conservation initiatives, up to the 136 million gallons a day may be required for buildout of the city. Approximately 93 million gallons a day, max day demand, is projected with conservation initiatives."

    Cape Coral has a population of more than 200,000 and is estimated to get more than 100,000 new residents by 2050, for a total population of 318,503.

    How much will it cost?

    Engineering design plans are complete for construction of the three-mile, 36-inch raw water pipeline and pump station on the reservoir property, Pearson said. The City of Cape Coral has $7.62 million in grant funding including $1.62 million for engineering design and permitting for the project and $6 million in state General Appropriations Grant Funding for construction.

    The remainder of the project will be paid for through debt funding that will be repaid by a 2.5% utility rate increase or through an increase in the current irrigation monthly charge that would increase from $9.50 to $13.50 per month. City Council hasn't made a decision on which rates will go up.

    Cape Coral still needs a right-of-way permit from the Florida Department of Transportation for U.S. 41, "which they have indicated they will provide to us once we can demonstrate ownership or control of that site," Pearson said.

    Were there other options in Cape Coral?

    Pearson said the Charlotte County basin is the most economical option for getting more water to Cape Coral.

    "We examined building a reservoir in Cape Coral. We looked at ASR ( aquifer storage and recovery ) wells for surface water from the canal system. We looked at seawater desalinization and ground storage tanks," he said. "All of these alternative options will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to develop and could take five to six years before we would realize any additional water from these other alternatives."

    District 5 Councilman Robert Welch asked whether the city could annex the property after purchasing it. It's too far outside the city, Pearson said.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral agrees to pay $38 million for land in Charlotte County for water retention

    Cindy Williamson
    13h ago
    I doubt this world will be here in 2050. I’m thinking by 2030 it’s over guys!
    Frankieb
    1d ago
    City Scum Council again spending our to put more in their pockets !!!
