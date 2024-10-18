'Fighting for our community': Persons-Mulicka seeks reelection to House District 78

Republican incumbent Jenna Persons-Mulicka and Democratic challenger Howard Lee Sapp are set to compete for the Florida House District 78 seat in the upcoming general election Nov. 5.

The district covers the City of Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, representing a population of nearly 180,000.

Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers attorney, has served in the Florida House since 2020 and is running for re-election. She serves on several committees, including health and human services. Her opponent, Howard Lee Sapp, a retired air traffic controller and Fort Myers native, ran for the first time in 2022. Both candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent District 78 for a two-year term.

Here's a Q&A with Persons-Mulicka:

Why do you want to be the next state representative for District 78?

We have accomplished so much for our community in the last four years that I have represented House District 78, bringing home hundreds of millions of dollars with a focus on hurricane recovery and rebuilding, improving the lives of our children and most vulnerable and building critical infrastructure. We also passed needed tax breaks in the face of rising inflation and policy to make housing more affordable, combat the runaway insurance market and improve the quality of healthcare. We have more work to do, and I humbly ask the voters of House District 78 for their vote to send me back to continue working for them.

What life or work experiences do you have that make you the best candidate?

As a sixth-generation Lee County resident, small business owner and mom, I not only know our community and understand its challenges, but I live them every day and that is why I am committed to fighting for our community.

What are the biggest issues facing District 78, and how would you address them?

Affordability, continuing our long-term hurricane recovery and fighting to bring down insurance premiums.

What are your top priorities, if reelected to District 78?

If we want a strong future, we must continue to focus on our children. My priority will continue to be to fight for our children — building upon the work I have done to ensure children of all abilities have opportunities — expand our scholarship programs, create new vocational education opportunities, reduce fetal and infant deaths, give prosecutors the tools they need to send child abusers to jail and ensure the child’s interest is at the forefront of shared custody cases.

Florida's insurance costs keep rising. How do you think the state should address the issue?

We must hold bad actors accountable, including greedy trial attorneys and profit-hungry insurance companies, and put Floridians first.

Abortion will be on the Florida ballot this year with Amendment 4, which would protect women's right to abortion in Florida. What is your stance on abortion?

I do not support the extreme and deceptive Amendment 4, which would enshrine in our Florida Constitution an unlimited right to abort a child up until the time of birth and would likely lead to the repeal of laws such as parental consent before a minor can obtain an abortion, the requirement that a licensed physician perform abortions, the prohibition on the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions and numerous health safety regulations to protect the woman.

The environment is another huge issue for Florida. How do you think the state should address clean water and other problems?

In the past four years, we have invested historic amounts of funds to combat blue-green algae blooms, improve water quality and protect our natural resources. We all agree that water is the lifeblood of our community as well as a state issue that needs a comprehensive approach. I will continue to champion investments that make us good stewards.

What are your thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoing all of Florida’s planned arts and culture grants in the state’s 2024-25 budget?

As the granddaughter of a woman (Myrtle Persons) who impacted generations of children in our community through teaching art, I am proud to be a supporter of numerous beneficial arts and culture programs in our community and believe that they are part of the fabric that makes our community so special.

What is your stance on allowing recreational marijuana in Florida and how would you regulate it?

I do not support Amendment 3, which would put in the Florida Constitution the right to possess more marijuana than allowed in any other state and tie the Legislature’s hands to regulate most aspects of recreational marijuana, including restricting use in public and allowing people to grow their own.

