Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    'Voices are going unheard': Howard Sapp challenges incumbent for Florida House District 78

    By Mickenzie Hannon, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    Republican incumbent Jenna Persons-Mulicka and Democratic challenger Howard Lee Sapp are set to compete for the Florida House District 78 seat in the upcoming general election Nov. 5. All eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in this race. The district covers the City of Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, representing a population of nearly 180,000.

    Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers attorney, has served in the Florida House since 2020 and is running for re-election. She serves on several committees, including health and human services. Her opponent, Howard Lee Sapp, a retired air traffic controller and Fort Myers native, ran for the first time in 2022. Both candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent District 78 for a two-year term.

    More: Election 2024: Persons-Mulicka vs. Sapp for Florida House District 78 seat

    Here's a Q&A with Sapp:

    Why do you want to be the next state representative for District 78?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGtJ2_0wBupqdX00

    I want to be the next state representative because I believe that so many voices are gong unheard. Current legislation is trying to silence voices and disregard opinions if they are not in step with their ideology. We must consider whether or not it agrees with us. We can learn to agree to disagree but work towards the middle of any conflicts. This, I feel, is not happening. The current train of thought is "my way or the highway!"

    What life or work experiences do you have that make you the best candidate?

    I am a native of Fort Myers Florida. I have worked in government for over 34 years. I have led a multiplicity of community organizations that embrace all people and not just a select few. I have worked and collaborated with people, companies, businesses, etc. on issues that cover all areas of diversity and have done it successfully.

    What are the biggest issues facing District 78, and how would you address them?

    The biggest issues facing District 78 are housing, insurance and clean water. For housing, we have to begin to think out of the box on how to make more accommodations for our needs. Buildings that are going unused and space that is available, we have to take advantage of those opportunities. For clean water, we must hold all accountable for the extra nutrients being added to our water sources. We must put legislation in place that does that, not just give best practice guidance but become more strict. This is a must. For the insurance, we must work with companies on various packages that will help Florida and benefit our residents. We can work together.

    What are your top priorities, if reelected to District 78?

    See above, but also to do so much more outreach in the district to gain more community involvement. We must foster better relationships and trust. Currently, there is no trust in the system.

    Florida's insurance keeps rising. How do you think the state should address the issue?

    Bring companies to the table and sit down and have the tough conversations. We can work together towards a successful collaboration, but we have to get out of our "my way" mentality and work towards a collaborative solution.

    Abortion will be on the Florida ballot this year with Amendment 4, which would protect women's right to abortion in Florida. What is your stance on abortion?

    Abortion is a tough decision for a woman. This decision should not be based on what the government thinks but it is truly up to a woman to make her decision. Others may not like the decision, but it's not their decision to make. … Because you don't agree you should not take the rights of someone else away. I think it is so much more than a legislative decision.

    The environment is another huge issue for Florida. How do you think the state should address clean water and other problems?

    See my previous comment.

    What are your thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoing all of Florida’s planned arts and culture grants in the state’s 2024-25 budget?

    I totally disagree with this action. This is a huge part of our culture, and he wants to cause a stain on some of the outlets that will affect kids as well as adults. This is something that helps some cope with life's stresses and can be a great benefit to mental health. This is a huge disappointment.

    What is your stance on allowing recreational marijuana in Florida and how would you regulate it?

    For this, I believe it's the direction we are going even as a nation. I have no problem with it. I have never used, but I believe it has to be regulated just like alcohol, smoking, etc. But it's legal with regulation.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 'Voices are going unheard': Howard Sapp challenges incumbent for Florida House District 78

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    SPIDEY J HODGE
    2d ago
    VOTE conservative values! VOTE RED ♥️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Can they make it four? Florida Everblades start quest for ECHL Kelly Cup four-peat
    The News-Press2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Opinion: Sometimes abortion is most compassionate action a mother can take
    The News-Press6 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy