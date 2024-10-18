'Voices are going unheard': Howard Sapp challenges incumbent for Florida House District 78

Republican incumbent Jenna Persons-Mulicka and Democratic challenger Howard Lee Sapp are set to compete for the Florida House District 78 seat in the upcoming general election Nov. 5. All eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in this race. The district covers the City of Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, representing a population of nearly 180,000.

Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers attorney, has served in the Florida House since 2020 and is running for re-election. She serves on several committees, including health and human services. Her opponent, Howard Lee Sapp, a retired air traffic controller and Fort Myers native, ran for the first time in 2022. Both candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent District 78 for a two-year term.

More: Election 2024: Persons-Mulicka vs. Sapp for Florida House District 78 seat

Here's a Q&A with Sapp:

Why do you want to be the next state representative for District 78?

I want to be the next state representative because I believe that so many voices are gong unheard. Current legislation is trying to silence voices and disregard opinions if they are not in step with their ideology. We must consider whether or not it agrees with us. We can learn to agree to disagree but work towards the middle of any conflicts. This, I feel, is not happening. The current train of thought is "my way or the highway!"

What life or work experiences do you have that make you the best candidate?

I am a native of Fort Myers Florida. I have worked in government for over 34 years. I have led a multiplicity of community organizations that embrace all people and not just a select few. I have worked and collaborated with people, companies, businesses, etc. on issues that cover all areas of diversity and have done it successfully.

What are the biggest issues facing District 78, and how would you address them?

The biggest issues facing District 78 are housing, insurance and clean water. For housing, we have to begin to think out of the box on how to make more accommodations for our needs. Buildings that are going unused and space that is available, we have to take advantage of those opportunities. For clean water, we must hold all accountable for the extra nutrients being added to our water sources. We must put legislation in place that does that, not just give best practice guidance but become more strict. This is a must. For the insurance, we must work with companies on various packages that will help Florida and benefit our residents. We can work together.

What are your top priorities, if reelected to District 78?

See above, but also to do so much more outreach in the district to gain more community involvement. We must foster better relationships and trust. Currently, there is no trust in the system.

Florida's insurance keeps rising. How do you think the state should address the issue?

Bring companies to the table and sit down and have the tough conversations. We can work together towards a successful collaboration, but we have to get out of our "my way" mentality and work towards a collaborative solution.

Abortion will be on the Florida ballot this year with Amendment 4, which would protect women's right to abortion in Florida. What is your stance on abortion?

Abortion is a tough decision for a woman. This decision should not be based on what the government thinks but it is truly up to a woman to make her decision. Others may not like the decision, but it's not their decision to make. … Because you don't agree you should not take the rights of someone else away. I think it is so much more than a legislative decision.

The environment is another huge issue for Florida. How do you think the state should address clean water and other problems?

See my previous comment.

What are your thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoing all of Florida’s planned arts and culture grants in the state’s 2024-25 budget?

I totally disagree with this action. This is a huge part of our culture, and he wants to cause a stain on some of the outlets that will affect kids as well as adults. This is something that helps some cope with life's stresses and can be a great benefit to mental health. This is a huge disappointment.

What is your stance on allowing recreational marijuana in Florida and how would you regulate it?

For this, I believe it's the direction we are going even as a nation. I have no problem with it. I have never used, but I believe it has to be regulated just like alcohol, smoking, etc. But it's legal with regulation.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 'Voices are going unheard': Howard Sapp challenges incumbent for Florida House District 78