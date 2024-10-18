Taylor Swift: From a park in Lehigh Acres to superstardom. Photos of 2007 Lee County show

It's 142 miles from Lehigh Acres (Florida) to Miami.

Looking at Google maps, that's just a little it more than a two-hour drive to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where the wildly popular and global singing sensation Taylor Swift will kick-off the final leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour tonight (Oct. 18).

It is one of three shows Swift will have in South Florida. She's also on stage Saturday and Sunday. These three Florida shows are Swift’s first since her run at London’s Wembley Stadium in mid-August.

What does Leigh Acres have to do with Swift and her rise to the top of the music world? Believe it or not, one of the ways Swift got to this point in her career was passing through Lehigh Acres 17 years ago. Lehigh Acres is located in Lee County in Southwest Florida and best described as a place with a suburban-rural mix feel to it.

Swift was a 17-year-old relatively unknown signer when she performed at the Leigh Spring Festival in March of 2007. The long-.forgotten show took place at Veteran's Park.

Taylor Swift's Lehigh Acres concert: What to know

HOW MANY WERE THERE: It is estimated there were 3,500-4,000 fans to see Swift perform. The festival director, Ernie Hartman, said he believed attendance to the show broke festival records.

She sang every song from her debut album, including “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Should’ve Said No” and “Our Song.” She even hopped off the stage and danced with someone in the audience. BEST QUOTE: “It makes us really feel proud and so appreciative that we were able to have her on our stage. The little town of Lehigh, of all things! Now she’s an entertainer worth millions and millions of dollars and plays for hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. … It’s hard to wrap your head around it.” − Andy Reisinger, former Lehigh Spring Fest board member and president.

Taylor Swift interview: Q&A with the rising star in 2017

Our weekly newspaper at the time, The Lehigh Acres News Star, scored an interview with Swift ahead of the concert. Here’s what the future superstar had to say:

Q. What did Taylor Swift have to say about her musical future?

SWIFT: “That’s the cool thing about music. There’s no stopping point. The (debut) album went gold. Now I want to see it go platinum, then double platinum. Then I’ll record another and hopefully watch that one go double platinum.”

Q. What were the inspirations for Taylor Swift's songs in 2007?

SWIFT: "It's not like I'm married or have kids, so I'm not going to write about that. If you listen to my record, it seems like I've had 500 boyfriends, but that's not the case.

Q. What did Taylor Swift say about making the move from Pennsylvania to Nashville to launch her career?

SWIFT: "I brought a demo tape of me singing karaoke to like every record company in Nashville. I realized if I was going to get signed, I needed to do something different, so I began playing guitar and writing my own songs."

Q. What was Taylor Swift's on-stage strategy in 2007?

SWIFT: "I have learned to play to the crowd. Each show is different. Sometimes I'm playing for 25,000 people in an arena or 10 people for an acoustic set. I just love playing live and can react to what the crowd wants."

Q. What were Taylor Swift's career goals in 2007?

"I just will keep playing as many shows as I can. When I make it really famous, I want people to say I got there because I worked so hard.”

