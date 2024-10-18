Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Taylor Swift: From a park in Lehigh Acres to superstardom. Photos of 2007 Lee County show

    By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    It's 142 miles from Lehigh Acres (Florida) to Miami.

    Looking at Google maps, that's just a little it more than a two-hour drive to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where the wildly popular and global singing sensation Taylor Swift will kick-off the final leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour tonight (Oct. 18).

    It is one of three shows Swift will have in South Florida. She's also on stage Saturday and Sunday. These three Florida shows are Swift’s first since her run at London’s Wembley Stadium in mid-August.

    What does Leigh Acres have to do with Swift and her rise to the top of the music world? Believe it or not, one of the ways Swift got to this point in her career was passing through Lehigh Acres 17 years ago. Lehigh Acres is located in Lee County in Southwest Florida and best described as a place with a suburban-rural mix feel to it.

    Swift was a 17-year-old relatively unknown signer when she performed at the Leigh Spring Festival in March of 2007. The long-.forgotten show took place at Veteran's Park.

    Taylor Swift's Lehigh Acres concert: What to know

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GitFd_0wBunnsM00

    • HOW MANY WERE THERE: It is estimated there were 3,500-4,000 fans to see Swift perform. The festival director, Ernie Hartman, said he believed attendance to the show broke festival records.
    • WHAT WAS THE WEATHER LIKE: It was described as a "cold Saturday night" by a reporter who covered the concert.
    • DID YOU KNOW: Swift had recently released her debut album, and her single “Tim McGraw” had become a country-music hit.
    • SWIFT'S ARRIVAL: She and her band arrived for a sound check in two "huge" tour busses.
    • WHAT TIME DID THE CONCERT START: 8 p.m.
    • HOW LONG WAS THE CONCERT: 90 minutes.
    • WHAT SONGS DID SWIFT SING: She sang every song from her debut album, including “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Should’ve Said No” and “Our Song.” She even hopped off the stage and danced with someone in the audience.
    • BEST QUOTE: “It makes us really feel proud and so appreciative that we were able to have her on our stage. The little town of Lehigh, of all things! Now she’s an entertainer worth millions and millions of dollars and plays for hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. … It’s hard to wrap your head around it.” − Andy Reisinger, former Lehigh Spring Fest board member and president.

    Taylor Swift interview: Q&A with the rising star in 2017

    Our weekly newspaper at the time, The Lehigh Acres News Star, scored an interview with Swift ahead of the concert. Here’s what the future superstar had to say:

    Q. What did Taylor Swift have to say about her musical future?

    SWIFT: “That’s the cool thing about music. There’s no stopping point. The (debut) album went gold. Now I want to see it go platinum, then double platinum. Then I’ll record another and hopefully watch that one go double platinum.”

    Q. What were the inspirations for Taylor Swift's songs in 2007?

    SWIFT: "It's not like I'm married or have kids, so I'm not going to write about that. If you listen to my record, it seems like I've had 500 boyfriends, but that's not the case.

    Q. What did Taylor Swift say about making the move from Pennsylvania to Nashville to launch her career?

    SWIFT: "I brought a demo tape of me singing karaoke to like every record company in Nashville. I realized if I was going to get signed, I needed to do something different, so I began playing guitar and writing my own songs."

    Q. What was Taylor Swift's on-stage strategy in 2007?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HokGo_0wBunnsM00

    SWIFT: "I have learned to play to the crowd. Each show is different. Sometimes I'm playing for 25,000 people in an arena or 10 people for an acoustic set. I just love playing live and can react to what the crowd wants."

    Q. What were Taylor Swift's career goals in 2007?

    "I just will keep playing as many shows as I can. When I make it really famous, I want people to say I got there because I worked so hard.”

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Taylor Swift: From a park in Lehigh Acres to superstardom. Photos of 2007 Lee County show

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    valerie
    1d ago
    I remember I didn't go see her I wish I had lady A played there too
    Justsayin
    1d ago
    how cool is that!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami, Florida: Photos show Tay-gating, Swiftie fever
    The News-Press7 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Lose Their Minds As Pop Star Unveils Major Eras Tour Change
    Parade1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Fans 'Know That Hurt' After Singer's Rainy Eras Tour Mishap: 'That Looks Painful'
    Parade1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    NFL world reacts to shocking Tua Tagovailoa news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Florida Residents Report Skunk Ape Sighting in the Swamps
    iSkyCreations - News & Media4 days ago
    Florida's Terrifying Winter Plague Is Coming Soon Experts Say.
    iSkyCreations - News & Media2 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    NewsRadio WFLA2 days ago
    Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Henry Winkler Says He and “Happy Days ”Costar Ron Howard Still Have Chemistry 'Like a Thunderbolt'
    People1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Opinion: Sometimes abortion is most compassionate action a mother can take
    The News-Press6 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy