Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    Post-conviction counsel for Mark Sievers seeks to vacate death sentence, get new trial

    By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQM7y_0wBumU5e00

    A Bonita Springs man sentenced to death for orchestrating the 2015 murder of his wife is asking the court to vacate his death sentence, calling the judge's ruling in his case unconstitutional and citing disputes between the defense team and the mitigation specialist.

    A mitigation specialist is a key component of the defense team, particularly in capital murder trials, where they work to lessen the accused's sentence.

    Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle sentenced Mark Sievers, 56, to death on Jan. 16, 2020, for the June 28, 2015, murder-for-hire of his wife, Teresa Sievers, 46.

    On June 28, 2015, Teresa Sievers, a Southwest Florida doctor, left a family vacation and returned alone to her Bonita Springs home.

    After she pulled into the garage, retrieved her luggage and walked into the house, Curtis Wayne Wright Jr., 56, and Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 34, beat her with hammers.

    Court records indicate the plot began weeks earlier, when Mark Sievers traveled to Missouri for Wright’s May wedding.

    Wright agreed to "take care of it" for at least $100,000 in life insurance proceeds, the records show. Wright later recruited Rodgers.

    Rodgers is serving life in prison after a Lee County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in October 2019. On Feb. 10, 2020, Kyle sentenced Wright to 25 years for his role in Teresa Sievers' murder.

    Michael Mummert and Gregory Messore represented Mark Sievers at trial.

    Mark Sievers trial testimony, death sentence questioned

    In the 163-page motion to vacate his death sentence, filed Sept. 5 in Florida's 20th Judicial Circuit Court in Lee County, Mark Sievers' post-conviction counsel with the Capital Collateral Regional Counsel-Middle — Megan Montagno, Julissa Fontan and Teresa Hall — ask that the court set aside his convictions and death sentence, granting a new trial; give Mark Sievers's counsel an opportunity for further evidentiary development "to the extent necessary;" and "leave to supplement this motion should new claims, facts, or law arise."

    The Capital Collateral Regional Counsel represents Florida death-row inmates and works to challenge the legality of the death sentence imposed on the convicted.

    The defense's request raises 18 concerns related to Mark Sievers' death sentence, including that Kyle erred by sustaining objections to Mark Sievers’ closing argument and giving a judicial rebuttal to that argument; prosecutorial misconduct in the state's rebuttal closing; and the exclusion of video or photo evidence.

    The motion also claims Kyle erred by prohibiting cross-examination of Wright on a possible sexual motive for the murder and says Kyle erred by admitting "gruesome autopsy photos that were not relevant to any issue in dispute."

    "The cumulative effect of the trial errors requires reversal for a new trial," the motion, filed Sept. 5, reads in part.

    In the motion, post-conviction counsel further claimed Mark Sievers was not eligible for the death penalty, adding that prosecutors failed to give notice of any aggravating factor within 45 days of arraignment. Mark Sievers waived his arraignment May 5, 2016.

    Discrepancies among Mark Sievers' defense team

    The motion references six exhibits, including a six-page letter Rodgers sent to Mark Sievers' mother saying her son is innocent; DNA results sent to a detective and a crime scene technician from the Lee County Sheriff's Office that do not list Mark Sievers' DNA presence; and email correspondence that shows Mummert accused mitigation specialist Donna Murray of only visiting Mark Sievers once, later writing Murray "did nothing" when it came to interviewing witnesses, as well as not communicating effectively with counsel.

    In the lengthy motion, Mark Sievers' post-conviction counsel accused Kyle of allowing Mummert and co-counsel Antonio Faga to represent Mark Sievers, despite not being qualified for a capital murder trial.

    The motion asserts Mummert and Faga did not file a notice of appearance certifying they met the qualifications. Faga died Oct. 3, 2018, according to his obituary .

    Gregory Messore, an attorney who met the qualifications, later filed his notice of appearance as co-counsel on the case.

    Mummert could not be reached by phone and did not respond to emailed requests for comment before publication. In an emailed statement, Messore said he had not seen the motion.

    "At this time we have nothing to add beyond what’s in the pleadings," Gerod Hooper, chief assistant for the Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, wrote in an emailed statement.

    Kyle had not ruled on the motion by Thursday morning. Court records indicate Kyle scheduled a motions hearing in Sievers' case Sept. 26 — the day Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region —, but the hearing was ultimately canceled without a new date set before publication.

    Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Post-conviction counsel for Mark Sievers seeks to vacate death sentence, get new trial

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    remain anonymous
    14h ago
    that's BS!!!
    thunderbrains
    1d ago
    Nope, nope, nope
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA20 hours ago
    Can they make it four? Florida Everblades start quest for ECHL Kelly Cup four-peat
    The News-Press2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Opinion: Sometimes abortion is most compassionate action a mother can take
    The News-Press6 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz17 days ago
    2024 election guide: Propositions on the ballot in Arizona and Pima County
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy