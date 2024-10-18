Post-conviction counsel for Mark Sievers seeks to vacate death sentence, get new trial

A Bonita Springs man sentenced to death for orchestrating the 2015 murder of his wife is asking the court to vacate his death sentence, calling the judge's ruling in his case unconstitutional and citing disputes between the defense team and the mitigation specialist.

A mitigation specialist is a key component of the defense team, particularly in capital murder trials, where they work to lessen the accused's sentence.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle sentenced Mark Sievers, 56, to death on Jan. 16, 2020, for the June 28, 2015, murder-for-hire of his wife, Teresa Sievers, 46.

On June 28, 2015, Teresa Sievers, a Southwest Florida doctor, left a family vacation and returned alone to her Bonita Springs home.

After she pulled into the garage, retrieved her luggage and walked into the house, Curtis Wayne Wright Jr., 56, and Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 34, beat her with hammers.

Court records indicate the plot began weeks earlier, when Mark Sievers traveled to Missouri for Wright’s May wedding.

Wright agreed to "take care of it" for at least $100,000 in life insurance proceeds, the records show. Wright later recruited Rodgers.

Rodgers is serving life in prison after a Lee County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in October 2019. On Feb. 10, 2020, Kyle sentenced Wright to 25 years for his role in Teresa Sievers' murder.

Michael Mummert and Gregory Messore represented Mark Sievers at trial.

Mark Sievers trial testimony, death sentence questioned

In the 163-page motion to vacate his death sentence, filed Sept. 5 in Florida's 20th Judicial Circuit Court in Lee County, Mark Sievers' post-conviction counsel with the Capital Collateral Regional Counsel-Middle — Megan Montagno, Julissa Fontan and Teresa Hall — ask that the court set aside his convictions and death sentence, granting a new trial; give Mark Sievers's counsel an opportunity for further evidentiary development "to the extent necessary;" and "leave to supplement this motion should new claims, facts, or law arise."

The Capital Collateral Regional Counsel represents Florida death-row inmates and works to challenge the legality of the death sentence imposed on the convicted.

The defense's request raises 18 concerns related to Mark Sievers' death sentence, including that Kyle erred by sustaining objections to Mark Sievers’ closing argument and giving a judicial rebuttal to that argument; prosecutorial misconduct in the state's rebuttal closing; and the exclusion of video or photo evidence.

The motion also claims Kyle erred by prohibiting cross-examination of Wright on a possible sexual motive for the murder and says Kyle erred by admitting "gruesome autopsy photos that were not relevant to any issue in dispute."

"The cumulative effect of the trial errors requires reversal for a new trial," the motion, filed Sept. 5, reads in part.

In the motion, post-conviction counsel further claimed Mark Sievers was not eligible for the death penalty, adding that prosecutors failed to give notice of any aggravating factor within 45 days of arraignment. Mark Sievers waived his arraignment May 5, 2016.

Discrepancies among Mark Sievers' defense team

The motion references six exhibits, including a six-page letter Rodgers sent to Mark Sievers' mother saying her son is innocent; DNA results sent to a detective and a crime scene technician from the Lee County Sheriff's Office that do not list Mark Sievers' DNA presence; and email correspondence that shows Mummert accused mitigation specialist Donna Murray of only visiting Mark Sievers once, later writing Murray "did nothing" when it came to interviewing witnesses, as well as not communicating effectively with counsel.

In the lengthy motion, Mark Sievers' post-conviction counsel accused Kyle of allowing Mummert and co-counsel Antonio Faga to represent Mark Sievers, despite not being qualified for a capital murder trial.

The motion asserts Mummert and Faga did not file a notice of appearance certifying they met the qualifications. Faga died Oct. 3, 2018, according to his obituary .

Gregory Messore, an attorney who met the qualifications, later filed his notice of appearance as co-counsel on the case.

Mummert could not be reached by phone and did not respond to emailed requests for comment before publication. In an emailed statement, Messore said he had not seen the motion.

"At this time we have nothing to add beyond what’s in the pleadings," Gerod Hooper, chief assistant for the Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, wrote in an emailed statement.

Kyle had not ruled on the motion by Thursday morning. Court records indicate Kyle scheduled a motions hearing in Sievers' case Sept. 26 — the day Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region —, but the hearing was ultimately canceled without a new date set before publication.

