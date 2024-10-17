SW Florida High School Football: Week 9 game previews and we pick the winners

Game previews and score predictions for Week 9 of the Southwest Florida high school football season being played on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18. All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Riverdale (6-0) at Cape Coral (4-1)

What to watch for — Riverdale: The Raiders scored a season-high 48 points in a 34-point win over East Lee County on Sept. 27. Riverdale is averaging nearly 367 yards of offense per game, 295 of them on the ground. Senior Cole Hayes (841 yards, 16 touchdowns) and junior Lovensky Blanchard (722 yards, 5 touchdowns) have been one of the area’s most productive backfield duos. Hayes is also a key player on defense, contributing 42 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two recoveries. The Raiders have won the past two meetings with the Seahawks, but the teams haven’t played since 2020. Cape Coral: The Seahawks enter this game on a four-game winning streak, most recently defeating Charlotte 28-11 on Sept. 28. Cape Coral has been playing lights-out on defense, surrendering a total of 53 points this season, including just seven in a season-opening loss to North Fort Myers. Riverdale’s physical running game will be the unit’s biggest challenge to date this year. Offensively, junior Jermaine Skinner leads Cape Coral with 425 rushing yards (9.7 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. Junior Jaylen Reyes is a big-play weapon on both sides of the ball, catching six passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns while also tallying a team-leading three interceptions.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Riverdale 20, Cape Coral 14

Dunbar (5-1, 0-1) at Port Charlotte (4-2, 1-0)

What to watch for – Dunbar: This is a District 4A-12 game and a must-win for the Tigers to remain in the chase for the district championship. Dunbar rebounded from its lone loss of the season, a 21-20 overtime setback to Naples, with a 37-0 victory over Lehigh on Oct. 4. The Tigers have never faced Port Charlotte in a regular season game but the Pirates dealt Dunbar lopsided losses in the 2022 and 2023 kickoff classics. “They kicked our tail every year,” Tigers coach Sammy Brown said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us.” Dunbar’s offense will get a boost with the return of senior running back Chris Singleton, who was injured in the season-opener against Cypress Lake. He’ll team with senior Tylen Gore (351 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns) to give the Tigers a pair of game-breakers in the backfield. Senior quarterback Austin Price is averaging just over 200 passing yards per game and has six touchdown passes. Port Charlotte: The Pirates snapped a two-game losing streak with a 56-3 win over South Fort Myers on Sept. 27. Port Charlotte allowed 80 points in its two losses to state title contenders Venice and First Baptist but a total of just 16 in its four victories. The Pirates are averaging 378 yards of offense per game, 293 on the ground. Senior running back Ike Perry leads the team with 665 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. Port Charlotte has a pair of imposing front lines, especially on defense with the senior tandem of King Justice and four-star Texas commit Myron Charles. “Listen, they’ve got some show-stoppers up front,” Brown said. “We’re going to have to try and get some double teams and hold those guys off a little bit so we can hopefully get Austin back and get some easy throws to get the offense moving. It’s a big ballgame and it’s our job to get the kids up and ready to play.”

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Dunbar 24, Port Charlotte 21

West Boca Raton (5-1) at Bishop Verot (4-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for — West Boca Raton: The Bulls enter this matchup as a top 50 team in the state, most recently falling in overtime to a stout Western team. West Boca totaled 378 yards in that game, as Trey Moran stepped in by completing 11 of 14 passes for 170 yards with three scores, adding 52 rushing yards. The status of 4-star running back Javian Mallory is unclear, as he hasn't appeared since Sept. 20 and has been largely limited due to injury (32 rushes, 280 yards, 4 TDs). West Boca boasts FAU commit Damon Allen, along with 3-star junior Jaydin Broadnax, who both pose length in the secondary at 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, respectively. Bishop Verot: The Vikings will have had plenty of time to rest and get healthy for this game, most recently coming off a 34-28 win over First Baptist on Sept. 27. Michigan commit Carter Smith carved up the Lions, completing 12 of 16 passes for 181 yards, adding 15 rushes for 131 yards and four total touchdowns. Verot totaled 438 yards of offense on the Lions, bringing their season average to 43.8 points per contest and 428 yards per game. Both teams will be well-rested, but it'll be worth following if either side is sluggish out of the locker room.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick : Bishop Verot 31, West Boca Raton 28

West Broward (4-2) at Gulf Coast (5-2)

What to watch for – West Broward. The Bobcats enter this one with a 4-2 record and a statewide ranking of 73rd, making them Gulf Coast's toughest opponent to date. West Broward has fallen in each of the last two years when playing the Sharks, losing 45-13 in 2022 and 21-19 last season in a game where they outgained Gulf Coast 411-157. Miami commit Joshua Moore is the wide receiver to watch in this one, as the senior recently flipped to the Hurricanes from Florida. So far, Moore is up to 510 receiving yards and five scores through six games, on pace to have his best season in a West Broward uniform. He had 150 yards and a score last season on the Shark secondary. Gulf Coast: Manny Evans' team continues to win, most recently beating Barron Collier in the Catfish Bowl 51-26. Gulf Coast averaged 12.2 yards per play in that contest, led by Javien Altine, who ran for 329 yards on 20 attempts with four touchdowns. Jace Seyler was on once again at quarterback, completing 6 of 9 passes for 174 yards with a pair of scores, adding another rushing touchdown on the ground. With 18 touchdowns to just one turnover for Seyler, they'll need that consistency to continue against a Bobcats team that hasn't allowed a point in their last eight quarters.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: West Broward 38, Gulf Coast 28

Lely (3-3, 1-0) at Naples (6-1, 1-0)

Radio: 94.1/103.3/105.9 FM

What to watch for — Lely: The Trojans will return to action in the Coconut Bowl, a rivalry that has favored the Golden Eagles, who have an 18-2 lead in the head-to-head. Lely’s last Coconut Bowl win came in 2009. The game will be a test for the team’s defense, which has given up more than 45 points a game through six weeks and will face a tough Naples rushing attack. The offense has been led by the dynamic sophomore Nino Joseph, who has rushed for 1,517 yards and 22 touchdowns on 155 carries and caught 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Carter Quinn has a 13-to-1 touchdown-to-pick ratio to start the season. Naples: The team is coming off a 42-6 running clock win against Fort Myers. Shawn Simeon rushed for 322 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, bringing the Toledo commit’s season totals to 1,039 yards and 11 touchdowns. Alijah Molina continued to impress in his first season as the Naples quarterback, connecting with James LaChance for two passes that went for touchdowns. Albertini Tenor had 4 tackles-for-loss and a sack in the win. In last year’s Coconut Bowl, the Golden Eagles came away with a 44-7 victory.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick : Naples 42, Lely 18

North Fort Myers (5-1, 1-0) at East Lee County (4-2, 0-1)

What to watch for — North Fort Myers: The Red Knights had a bye week after their 33-30 win against Fort Myers, which helped them go up 1-0 in Class 5A-District 11. Running Kirtis Denham rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and QB Cadeon Conn threw a pair of touchdown passes to Adrian Scott and one to Byron Fleming. The defense came up clutch with Jordan Carr notching a pair of sacks on Fort Myers’ final drive as the Greenies were attempting a comeback. Defensive lineman James Johnson is putting together a stellar junior season, leading the team with 43 tackles. East Lee County: The Jaguars are coming off a bye week after going down 48-14 to Riverdale last time out. The team scored on a 45-yard Lazaro Rogers touchdown and a pick-6 by Jacorie Darrisaw. Dieuby Bontemps had 3 tackles-for-loss and a pair of sacks in the loss. Rogers is averaging 139 rushing yards a game and has scored 13 touchdowns for East Lee. The Jaguars last played North in 2020 and have never beaten the Red Knights.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: North Fort Myers 28, East Lee County 17

Immokalee (6-1) at Aubrey Rogers (3-3)

What to watch for — Immokalee: The Indians found a way to win a close game last week against Lely, beating the Trojans 47-44. It was a 37-24 game in favor of Immokalee at the half, but Lely found a way to make it interesting late. Jontay Hais and Jayden Mixon were instrumental, combining for 238 yards rushing on the ground while Gilbert Charles caught four passes for 121 yards with three touchdowns, adding an interception on defense. Immokalee's offense is averaging 389 yards per game, a strong clip for James Delgado and Co. Aubrey Rogers: The Patriots were not on the right side of a 48-28 outcome to Florida Christian, allowing a first down per carry on the ground (44-461-7). That's not to say Aubrey Rogers' offense didn't come to play because it did, as Caden DiLoreto completed 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards with three touchdowns, while the ground game ran 26 times for 185 yards led by Brady Stewart (18 rush, 110 yards). J.J. Everage's defense will have its hands full with the Immokalee duo of Hais and Mixon and will look to put their recent defensive woes in the rear-view mirror, having allowed 140 points over their last three games.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Immokalee 42, Aubrey Rogers 14

First Baptist (4-2) at Lehigh (0-6)

What to watch for — First Baptist : The Lions will look to end a two-game skid against a winless Lehigh team. Last time out, the team traveled to Tennessee to face Ensworth and was blanked 35-0. Quarterback Brady Quinn had an interception returned for a touchdown to open up the scoring. First Baptist's Dominick Davis ended one Ensworth drive with an interception at the goal line, which was the first pick thrown by Ensworth quarterback Taylor Hasselbeck this season. Davis now has three interceptions on the year. Expect a bounce-back game for the Lions with potential big performances from Sam Sparacio, Jayden Petit, and Bradley Martino. Lehigh: The Lightning were shut out 37-0 by Dunbar last time out. The team is still trying to get in the win column. The schedule has not been kind to Lehigh, who have faced the fifth toughest schedule in the state, per the latest FHSAA rankings. Sarasota should be an opportunity – a 3-3 squad that has played a comparatively weaker schedule. Running back Johnny Ash has led the way for the Lightning on the ground, averaging 46 yards a game and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: First Baptist 40, Lehigh 7

Lemon Bay (1-4, 0-1) at Estero (2-4, 0-1)

What to watch for — Lemon Bay: The Manta Rays are coming off a bye after losing their first Class 3A-District 13 game, falling to Island Coast 32-26 in overtime. Senior Asher Spring scored three of the team’s four touchdowns, rushing for 104 yards on 17 carries in the loss. The team struggled to contain the Gators ' run game. Spring, Adam Schwartz, and Caleb Hutcherson each have more than 200 yards rushing for the Manta Rays through five games. Estero: The Wildcats are looking to end a two-game skid after going down 49-9 against district opponent Cypress Lake in their last game before a bye week. The Panthers sliced the Estero defense with 400 passing yards and only had seven rushing attempts. The Wildcats got on the board with a touchdown pass from Maddox Stewart to Nathan Hood. Receiver Owen Maurizi had 11 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Estero 21, Lemon Bay 20

Oasis (5-1) at Ida Baker (0-6)

What to watch for – Oasis: The Sharks got a season-high 225 from senior running back Frederick Harley Jr. to lead them to a 24-14 win over Evangelical Christian on Oct. 4. Defense has been the key to Oasis’ success this season with the Sharks limiting their opponents to an average of 14.3 points per game. Oasis is forcing nearly three turnovers per game with junior defensive back Kaleb Stengel accounting for six with five interceptions and one fumble recovery. Ida Baker: The Bulldogs lost their 16 th consecutive game on Sept. 27, falling 59-17 to Mariner. This homecoming matchup with Oasis could be Ida Baker’s best chance to earn its first victory since a 7-3 decision over Cape Coral to end the 2022 season. To do so, the Bulldogs will need to find a way to slow down Harley and generate some explosive plays on offense. Senior athlete Reed Verblaauw has delivered in that area this season, averaging 51 yards per pass completion, 13.2 yards per carry, and 23.9 yards per reception this season. He leads Ida Baker with four touchdowns and also has 24 points in the kicking game, converting on five field goals and nine extra points.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Ida Baker 24, Oasis 21

Charlotte (4-2, 0-1) at Mariner (2-4, 0-1)

What to watch for — Charlotte: The Tarpons rebounded from a Class 5A-District 10 loss to Cape Coral with a win over Island Coast. Now they will face their second district opponent in Mariner, who is 1-0 in district play. Last time out, the Tarpons made a change to put former ECS player Seven Bullock under center and found success. He contributed to the team’s rushing success and found Trenton Curliss for a touchdown. Jaden Palmer and Levi Wooten rushed for two touchdowns each in the win. Mariner: The Tritons went into a bye week after their 59-17 win against Ida Baker in Week 6. The team’s 59 points was more than half of what they had scored in the first five weeks of the season. Kaelan Davidson shined for Mariner, catching three passes for 54 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, and taking an interception back 99 yards for a score. At QB, Owen O’Leary finished the game with 300 all-purpose yards, two rushing touchdowns, and five passing touchdowns – which tied the school’s single-game passing touchdown record.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Charlotte 30, Mariner 17

Barron Collier (1-5) at Golden Gate (0-6)

What to watch for – Barron Collier: The Cougars defense continues to reel, having allowed 50 or more points for the fourth time this season in a 51-26 loss to Gulf Coast. Barron's offense was stagnant, going for just north of four yards per play while the Sharks were averaging a first down per play. BJ Williams completed just over a third of his passes, going for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Caden Hudson caught the vast majority of those, with 11 receptions for 118 yards. The Cougars might be in for a more favorable matchup, as the Titans average less than 100 yards per game on the ground. Golden Gate: The Titans are still winless under Nick Citro, having recently lost to Immokalee 44-12 on Sept. 27. Golden Gate had 247 yards of offense, with Sam Powell completing 13 of 25 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns, while Solomon Powell ran 16 times for 104 yards. The receiving corps of Rony Raposo, Osyrus Boykin, and Wendell St. Louis Jr. each have over 200 yards receiving on the season, something that might give Barron problems on the back end.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Barron Collier 38, Golden Gate 35

Evangelical Christian (3-3) at Westminster Academy (4-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for – Evangelical Christian: The Sentinels have dropped two consecutive games, the last of which was a 24-14 setback to Oasis on Oct. 4. Offensive production has been an issue for ECS since opening the season with a 26-0 victory over Palmetto Ridge. In the next five games, the Sentinels have put up an average of slightly less than 12 points per game. Westminster Academy: The Lions, who finished as the SSAA Class 4A runners-up last season, are coming off a 27-14 win over Glades Day on Oct. 3. Junior quarterback Chance Humphrey powers a pass-heavy attack for Westminster, throwing for an average of 271 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Westminster Academy 24, Evangelical Christian 21

South Fort Myers (3-3) at Clewiston (0-6)

What to watch for – South Fort Myers: The Wolfpack snapped a two-game slide with a 21-6 win over Cypress Lake on Oct. 4. Junior quarterback Will Bichler passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Senior running back Victor Jenkins leads the team with 786 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Clewiston: The Tigers are off to their worst start since opening the 2018 season by losing eight of their first nine games. Clewiston has been outscored 243-35 this year and has been shut out in its last three losses.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: South Fort Myers 35, Clewiston 7

Gateway Charter (0-7) at Marathon (4-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

What to watch for – Gateway Charter: The Griffins nearly picked up their first win of the season their last time out, falling 33-26 to Sarasota Christian on Oct. 4. Gateway Charter is allowing 41 points per game this season and has been shut out four times. Marathon: The Dolphins and Gateway Charter have Canterbury as a common opponent this season. Marathon defeated the Cougars 56-52 in Fort Myers while Canterbury topped the Griffins 36-20 in the season opener.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Marathon 35, Gateway Charter 13

Gateway (1-6, 0-2) at Lakewood Ranch (4-2, 0-1)

What to watch for — Gateway: The Eagles got in the win column for the first time under head coach Charles Powell, defeating Bonita Springs 26-23 last time out. Justin Jean Louis caught a pass from Parker Ellis and took it to the house from 79 yards out for the go-ahead score. Jean Louis also posted 124 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown in the win. Chris Davis caught six passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns and has 21 receptions on the season. This will be the first meeting between Gateway and Parrish Community. Lakewood Ranch: Last time out, the Mustangs came out on top of a back-and-forth battle for a 24-21 district win against Sarasota. Colton Dempsey scored on a 21-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Liam Fernandez connected on a pair of touchdown passes to Trent Huffman – the latter of which went for 78 yards and tied the game. Luca Blin-March’s 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds left proved to be the difference. The Mustangs will want to clean up some areas as they turned the ball over four times in the contest.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Lakewood Ranch 33, Gateway 10

Keswick Christian (6-1) at Canterbury (2-5)

What to watch for — Keswick Christian: The Crusaders lost to Sarasota Christian 37-28 on Tuesday. In Keswick’s previous game, the team destroyed Bell Creek 58-0. Quarterback Landon Pauley-Sherman threw five touchdown passes in the blowout. Pauley-Sherman is also the team’s leading rusher. His go-to receiver has been Grant Cook, who has caught 13 passes for 336 yards in six games. Canterbury: The Cougars went down to IMG Blue 42-38 in Week 6. Quarterback J.T. Huether connected on 17-of-30 passes for 435 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Receiver Colin Meagher caught eight of those passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. The defense struggled to slow down the IMG Blue run game. Linebacker Gavin Brady has posted 63 tackles through six weeks to lead the team.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Keswick Christian 36, Canterbury 21

Island Coast (3-4, 1-0) at Cypress Lake (2-5, 1-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

What to watch for – Island Coast: This is a District 3A-13 game. The Gators are coming off a 38-16 loss at Charlotte on Oct. 4, a defeat that snapped a two-game win streak. The Tarpons rushed for a season-high 270 yards and four touchdowns against Island Coast. Meanwhile, the Gators’ offense committed three turnovers and surrendered six sacks. Island Coast is averaging a shade over 16 points per game this season and will likely need to top that total if it hopes to knock off Cypress Lake. The Gators have dropped their previous three meetings with the Panthers. Cypress Lake: The Panthers set a season-low for points scored in a 21-6 loss to visiting South Fort Myers on Oct. 4. Cypress Lake has showcased a strong passing attack this season, with senior quarterback Joey Dube-Garrett averaging close to 200 yards per game and tossing 17 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Rashawn Anderson leads the team with more than 500 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Cypress Lake 27, Island Coast 21

IMG Academy Blue (1-2) at Palmetto Ridge (2-4)

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

What to watch for – IMG Academy Blue: The Ascenders are most recently coming off a 42-38 win over Canterbury in a game where both sides combined for 919 yards of offense. J.T. Huether had his way against the IMG secondary, throwing for 435 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to Collin Meagher (8 rec, 304 yards). IMG saw consistency in the run game, anchored by Kai Theeke, who ran for 203 yards and five touchdowns on just 17 touches. Palmetto Ridge : The Bears will be well-rested for this one, taking the field for the first time in three weeks after a 42-0 loss to Gulf Coast in district action. Offense was nonexistent for Palmetto Ridge in that game, as the team mustered up 79 total yards, over half of which came via the legs of Steven Rousseau (42 rushing yards). The defense is vastly improved from a season ago, but the offense will need to double, and perhaps triple their average weekly scoring output of 10.3 points per game here to win.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: Palmetto Ridge 31, IMG Academy Blue 27

SFCA (5-1) at St. John Neumann (4-1)

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

What to watch for – SFCA: The last time the King's took the field, they were victorious in what was a 21-14 win over St. Petersburg Catholic. Austin Hill, who started the season at Estero, transferred to SFCA and completed 27 of 36 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brady Moore, the team's original starting quarterback prior to Hill's arrival, caught five passes for 73 yards with two touchdowns, while Brendan Sitar and Logan Waldrup each had 60-plus yards receiving. Defensively, Waldrup had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while Terrence Simmons and Connor Watermeier each had an interception. It'll mark the first meeting between the King's and the Celtics. St. John Neumann : Rich Crosby's squad moved to 4-1 on the season earlier this month, grabbing a 17-7 win over Indian Rocks Christian in a game where the Celtics outgained their counterparts 292-199. Jake Bruni's lone passing attempt went for a 27-yard touchdown to Logan Bartelt, while Peyton Frontino completed 9 of 15 passes for 91 yards. Bruni added 13 rushes for 74 yards and three receptions for 15 yards, while Bartelt caught three passes for 68 yards. The turnaround defensively comes after Community School posted 58 points on the Neumann defense, the most they've given up as a program in the MaxPreps era.

The News-Press/Naples Daily News pick: St. John Neumann 28, SFCA 27

