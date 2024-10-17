If you're a pickleball lover, the Lee Board of County Commissioners has great news for you.

At the board's Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting, commissioners voted to award a contract to expand Rutenberg Park's facilities to include new pickleball courts.

Here's what to know about the city's new pickleball courts.

Where is Rutenberg Park?

Rutenberg Park, which first opened in 1977, is located at 6500 South Pointe Blvd. in south Fort Myers.

Right now, these are the amenities at Rutenberg listed on the Lee County Parks website:

Baseball field

Basketball court

Concessions

Football field

Pavilion

Playground

Racquetball courts

Restrooms

Tennis courts

What new things are coming to Rutenberg Park?

Eight lighted pickleball courts, four will be covered

Shade structure

ADA-compliant restrooms

Office building

Parking lot improvements

New sidewalks

Paved walking trail

How much will the project cost?

The $3.2 million park improvement contract was awarded to Stultz Inc. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The project will be funded through community park impact fees.

How long will the project take to finish?

Construction is expected to take around nine months to complete.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New $3.2M pickleball project coming to south Fort Myers park. What to know