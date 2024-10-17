Open in App
    New $3.2M pickleball project coming to south Fort Myers park. What to know

    By Kendall Little, Naples Daily News,

    2 days ago

    If you're a pickleball lover, the Lee Board of County Commissioners has great news for you.

    At the board's Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting, commissioners voted to award a contract to expand Rutenberg Park's facilities to include new pickleball courts.

    Here's what to know about the city's new pickleball courts.

    Where is Rutenberg Park?

    Rutenberg Park, which first opened in 1977, is located at 6500 South Pointe Blvd. in south Fort Myers.

    Right now, these are the amenities at Rutenberg listed on the Lee County Parks website:

    • Baseball field
    • Basketball court
    • Concessions
    • Football field
    • Pavilion
    • Playground
    • Racquetball courts
    • Restrooms
    • Tennis courts

    What new things are coming to Rutenberg Park?

    • Eight lighted pickleball courts, four will be covered
    • Shade structure
    • ADA-compliant restrooms
    • Office building
    • Parking lot improvements
    • New sidewalks
    • Paved walking trail

    How much will the project cost?

    The $3.2 million park improvement contract was awarded to Stultz Inc. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

    The project will be funded through community park impact fees.

    How long will the project take to finish?

    Construction is expected to take around nine months to complete.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New $3.2M pickleball project coming to south Fort Myers park. What to know

