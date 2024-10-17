It's been one week since Hurricane Milton tore through Florida. Most of Southwest Florida was spared serious damage, but there were some places that weren't as lucky.

One of those places: Little Gasparilla Island .

A barrier island located in Charlotte County, Little Gasparilla Island, located halfway between Fort Myers and Sarasota, was turned upside down by Milton on Oct. 9, 2024. It has no bridges and is reachable only by private boat or the area's water taxi. There are no paved roads, just sandy pathways that meander through the sea grapes and Australian pines. At its widest part, the island is only about 1/4 mile wide.

More: Weatherman Jim Cantore eats at Fort Myers restaurant after Hurricane Milton, makes sauce

Recovery and rebuilding efforts are underway, but it will take time to return to pre-Milton (and Helene) conditions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released satellite images of the island on Saturday.

Before and After: Little Gasparilla Island (Peacock Lane)

Hurricane Milton: Photo Galleries

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Hurricane Milton: Stunning 'Before and After' images of Little Gasparilla Island