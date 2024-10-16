Letters to the editor for Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Staff meets hurricane challenges

I live in a senior living facility called Siena Lakes on Orange Blossom Drive, an Erickson property. With the help of our amazing employees we survived hurricane Milton challenges. Members of the community were helped by Siena Lakes employees in the most amazing ways.They welcomed our family and friends to stay here during the hurricane. They fed every one of us three meals a day. The staff stayed on the premises sleeping overnight in their offices. Their families staying here with them.Going through the buffet line for a fine meal dished out from the steam table by our head chef Stephanie and next to her our executive director Mike McCormick and many other staff people, doing whatever job was necessary in a gracious and warm way. I think they fed about 500 people or more. All the help pitched in. Steve who sells Erickson health insurance came to our apartments and tied down the furniture on our lanai and later came to help dispose of rotting food in our refrigerator.

A wonderful feeling of love and warmth was shared by all.

Barbara Kopitz, Naples

Great job at storm shelter

At this time, I would like to thank the City of Cape Coral, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the staff at Island Coast High School, especially the cafeteria and cleaning crews, and all the various and sundry workers and volunteers who went over and above to keep the 2,500 plus evacuees safe and sound during Hurricane Milton. As neophytes to hurricanes and having just arrived at our condo on Sunday evening, my husband and I just followed instructions after our mandatory evacuation order and went to the high school, not knowing what to expect. From the moment we entered, we were put at ease. The school was immaculate, we felt completely safe due to the sheriffs and volunteers all over the facility, and the icing on the cake was the three meals a day we got. What a great job. Too bad I can’t give a YELP review on this event. Thank you all again.

Catherine Smith-Coronato, Cape Coral

Naples keeps residents informed

As the veteran of at least eight hurricanes (and counting) in Naples, I must say that never before have messages to the residents been so timely and so lucidly informative. Kudos to Mayor Heitmann, City Manager Boodheshwar, and Communications director Barnhart for keeping us up-to-date and safe!

Susan Becker, Naples

The Lee Plan

“The Lee Plan” which was first drafted in 1984 is Lee County’s guide for regulating all land development activities within Lee County. Since first being drafted there have been over 200 amendments added to the Plan. Because of this it is regulatory Swiss cheese. The current plan has a lot of goals and objectives and too many “encouragements” rather than requirements. For instance under “Community Facilities And Services Element” it says: Encourage new developments to design surface water management systems with Best Management Practices including, but not limited to, filtration marshes, grassed swales planted with native or Florida Friendly Landscaping vegetation, retention/detention lakes with enlarged littoral zones, preserved or restored wetlands, and meandering flow-ways. Encouragement is equivalent to a kiss and a promise.

It is imperative development respond to contemporary conditions and standards like rising oceans, more intense storms, exploding population growth. It is time to take a long-term approach to building in Lee County. The Lee County Board of Commissioners need to move forward with approval to overhaul the current Lee Plan, rather than continuing down the same old path of implementing knee jerk responses by adding amendments to accommodate planning issues, an effective enforceable plan needs to be developed.

The Lee County Board of Commissioners can keep doing business as usual or they can be proactive rather than reactive. Are they there to protect the past or shape the future?

Daniel Becker, Fort Myers

Let's have trees, not pickleball

The Pelican Bay Neighborhood Park on Vanderbilt Beach Road will soon hear the scream of buzz saws. About 20 shade trees will be cut down to make room for 20 pickleball courts. Shade trees soak up floodwaters, provide habitat for wildlife, cool the park, and broadcast the sound of rustling leaves appropriate to the tranquility of a neighborhood park.

Pickleball courts reduce the pervious area that absorbs storm water. The court surface absorbs heat raising the temperature of the park. The noise of play, (pocketta, pocketta…) and the cheering of players and spectators creates a noise nuisance. Increased traffic adds to the congestion on Vanderbilt Beach Road. The expanded parking lot is insufficient to support 20 pickleball courts and the existing eight clay tennis courts. The project permits are not posted. Friends of the park come out and hug a tree.

Peter Fagan, Naples

Miserable malcontents

I have a really bad taste left in my mouth after witnessing the behavior of Goehler and Gray’s supporters during and after this hurricane. There is a saying: “You are who you surround yourself with.” Goehler and Gray are seriously surrounded by the most miserable group of malcontents I have ever seen. I can’t even fathom the energy these people must expend to be as unhappy as they are while living in literal paradise. They clearly do not share the values of community and togetherness that the rest of us believe in.

As I was sitting in my house in the pitch black, with the power out, nervously watching the weather on my phone while the hurricane was blowing in, I kept getting notifications from Nextdoor of Goehler and Gray supporters actively campaigning for their City Council candidates and attacking others. Literally in the middle of a hurricane. I can’t think of anything more low class and out-of-touch. Especially when we can see with our own eyes how hard-working and kind the people that they are attacking truly are. Chairman Grifoni and Councilor Becky Irwin went above and beyond during the hurricane. Becky spent the whole day immediately after the storm, driving around the island checking up on people and their properties, while Goehler and Gray’s supporters hid behind their laptops and called her names. Really disgusting.

I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised since neither Goehler nor Gray have ever served in any capacity with our city or on any city volunteer committees. I guess the only thing their supporters have is to attack people actually doing the work. Their lack of experience and leadership is dangerous in times like this, especially when we have four other candidates that continue to prove themselves: Blonna, Irwin, Henry and Schwan.

Adam Heinrich, Marco Island

Trump's excellent economy

Recently in the Letters column, one individual said that Trump's excellent economy was actually Obama's economy that he just took over. This is a complete falsehood as the Obama-Biden economy was never more than mediocre.

The only reason that the Obama-Biden economy was anything at all was because the energy sector − independent of Obama − utilized fracking for cheaper production of oil and natural gas.

Under Trump, the USA went from an oil importing country to a net-exporting country which helped lead to a boom economy and low inflation.

When Biden-Harris took over, they reversed Trump's energy policies. Since energy is a major factor in inflation, we reverted quickly back to an oil importing country. This resulted in two major things: 1) it raised the price of energy helping cause inflation throughout the world and 2) and it allowed Russia to gain monetarily from oil which has allowed them to fund their war with Ukraine. Also, higher oil prices have allowed Iran to expand their terrorism efforts worldwide.

Some of us have been around for awhile and remember the 1970s under another Democrat president, Jimmy Carter. Under his administration, we got the Arab oil embargo, high energy prices and high inflation.

If you think that your COLA (cost of living allowance) doesn't protect you against inflation, you are correct. In the 1970's, because inflation got so high, the government removed energy, food and drink from core inflation. Core inflation is what they use when assessing the COLA. So, COLA no longer reflects real inflation.

A vote for Kamala-Walz is a vote for higher inflation, increased crime, decreasing standing in the world and more wars.

William E Tanner, Sr., Cape Coral

Vote no on amendments 3, 4

Voters, please do not “California” my “Florida.” Vote NO on Amendment 3 and vote NO on Amendment 4. Amendment 3 opens the recreational marijuana floodgates which ushers in a drug culture as we have seen in blue states where despite legalization, hard drug deaths are at an all-time high. Plus Amendment 3 has provisions that will make smoking pot a state constitutional right, protects marijuana producers from liability, and the allowable per person translates to about 100 joints which is more radical than even California. Rather than reducing the black market, we can see from legalizing states like California that 80 to 90% of sales are now from the illegal market, greatly empowering the cartels. So the opposite happens than what the Big Cannabis industry claims. Amendment 4 is even worse, having no definitions like for “heath care worker” which can be interpreted to be something other than a doctor. Florida has had a record influx of people from blue states moving here to escape Leftist policies like these – vote NO on 3 and 4 to keep Florida family friendly – I appreciate all you new voters NOT turning us into California.

Kathy Lowers, Naples

FEMA's hurricane response

Our government and the mainstream media have suggested that disinformation has hampered FEMA's response to hurricanes Helene and Milton. It seems that FEMA, our government and the mainstream media are confirming that the FEMA response to these hurricanes has been less than stellar and disinformation is the reason for this failure. However, you have to wonder if this is just their excuse for underperformance. We were told that "armed militia" were preventing FEMA from doing their job. We now hear that one idiot was armed and supposedly "hunting" FEMA and no militia was found. What we do not hear is any investigation of what resources are being used and how effective they have been. What we know from the Maui fires is that FEMA was highly ridiculed. We will probably never hear the real story on what is happening on the ground.

Ron Wobbeking, Naples

Federal priorities misplaced

Over the years, I have rarely supported a particular political party. I voted with my wallet and based on who I felt aligned with my beliefs, and the policies that I believed would be most helpful to Americans.A relatively short time ago, borders were secure, the world was at peace, gas was affordable, groceries were affordable, mortgage interest rates were low, and the economic outlook was outstanding. Now look at the mess in less than four years and look at what administration is doing with our tax dollars.For Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided $640.9 million of available funds to enable non-federal entities to offset allowable costs incurred for services associated with non-citizen migrant arrivals in their communities, FEMA, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, have funded communities to help pay for “food, shelter, clothing, acute medical care, and transportation to non citizens recently released from DHS custody and awaiting their immigration court proceedings,” according to a DHS press release. And now the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. So, in other words, money that could have gone to support those affected by the hurricanes or other natural disasters and homeless Americans in this country doesn’t. Seems that illegal aliens and foreign countries get the money Americans paid in taxes before our own citizens. Where are the priorities of our federal government?

Lou Walker, Cape Coral

Musk adopts Trump tactics

Elon Musk is learning well from Donald Trump. Elon is learning how to use fear and hatred as devices for persuasion. Trump has also taught Elon the mirror effect. Look at yourself and accuse others of your malice. For example, Trump once said that if you elect Trump, this would be the last election you’ll ever need to vote in. Now Elon Musk is saying if you elect Kamala Harris, this will be the last election.

Elon also looked in the mirror with Trump and saw Trump’s mental deterioration. Now Elon is predicating that mental deterioration on Kamala.

When you have strategy which you cannot divulge (the destruction of democracy), you must employ tactics using fear and hatred to persuade your audience. That is exactly what the South African Elon Musk is doing. This is just the beginning. More to come.

Sally Lam, Naples

Economic advice for Harris

Kamala Harris keeps saying she wants to build an "Opportunity Economy." That's funny, I thought we already have that. Isn't that the reason people from all over the world want to come here? Madame Vice President, haven't you heard all of the stories about Americans starting out with virtually nothing and becoming titans of industry, employing thousands of people and providing products that make every American's life better in the process. If that isn't the definition of "opportunity," I'd like to hear a better one.So, a word of advice if you are elected. If you want our economy to continue to be the envy of the rest of the world, please take a very light hand in trying to manage it. History has shown that our economy will recover on its own from any downturns − that is, if you let it.

Chuck Bainbridge, Naples

Failed Harris-Biden regime

As Joe Biden's self-appointed Border Czar, Kamala Harris has failed completely. In the 3 1/2 years as vice president she allowed enough fentanyl to kill every American 40 times over and millions of illegal immigrants to flow into our country − unchecked and unvetted − including terrorists, sadistic killers and cruel human traffickers. She supports taxpayer-funded health insurance and deadly sanctuary cities for illegal aliens. And, she allowed illegal immigrant drug dealers to enter job training and have their records expunged.

Harris owns the Harris-Biden record. She cast the tie-breaking vote that unleashed $2 trillion of spending that was one of the reasons that caused devastating inflation. Also, she and Biden cancelled the energy programs Trump had set up which indirectly contributed to inflation.

Kamala Harris is trying to pass herself off as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, but the truth is, she is a soft-on-crime liberal who sided with "Defund the Police" radicals and supported bailing out now-convicted rapists and murderers. As district attorney of San Francisco, her office granted probation to a violent criminal who then went on to murder two men while released. Now she wants to abolish cash bail.

Under the failed Harris-Biden regime, our military has withered and our global standing has weakened. Our economy is stuck and stagnant. Inflation is hitting every grocery shopper (Dozen eggs cost almost $5). Gas prices are still too high. They sacrificed our energy independence at the altar of the $93 trillion Green New Deal that Harris sponsored.

Right now Harris is full of happy talk. She can laugh all she wants, but the problems and crises she has created are no laughing matter.

Of course Harris has the media on her side. The anti-domestic energy radical zealots are in her corner. The Hollywood Cartel is all in for Harris. Some people have been thinking that no president could be as bad as Joe Biden. Think again. Kamala Harris would be a disaster. In my opinion, if she were to win the presidency, we can kiss our country goodbye.

Former President Trump has some rough spots, but he knows how to lead a country, unlike the two who have been in office for 3 1/2 years. Get out and vote for the future of America.

Anthony Farina, Fort Myers

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Letters to the editor for Wednesday, October 16, 2024