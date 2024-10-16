Latest: Captiva restaurants after Hurricane Milton, including Bubble Room, Mucky Duck

Clean, repair, open, close, repeat.

Sandy Stilwell Youngquist has been going through those five steps the last few weeks since hurricanes Helene and Milton swept through Captiva Island.

“I feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” the Stilwell Enterprises & Restaurant Group owner said. “But I’m standing in the tunnel right now.”

As of Tuesday, Oct. 15, her fun, family-friendly RC Otter’s on Andy Rosse Lane is the only one open.

“When you go there, you go up three or four steps before you get in,” she said. “That helped us. About a foot of water did come in the back (with Milton). We lost a lot of the equipment we just replaced.”

Stilwell Youngquist quickly replaced it with equipment from her food truck.

“You just put one foot in front of another at this point,” she said. “We opened Sunday. We won’t do long hours. We just want to be open so people have a place to eat when they come check on their homes.”

Her more formal Sunshine Seafood Café & Wine Bar next door is at ground level and was on the verge of reopening after Helene when Milton came.

“Maybe it will open Nov. 1,” Stilwell Youngquist said. “In that range. Maybe a few more weeks.”

The news for Cantina Captiva is much better. It’ll be open by Nov. 1 and if not “we’ll put the food truck back out.”

That food truck was in place for more than a year after Hurricane Ian in 2022 and stayed until the heavily damaged restaurant finally reopened over the summer.

“We put in tiles that look like wood planks,” Stilwell Youngquist said. “When we tear off the drywall this time, I’ll do wainscot in tile. Then we can just hose it down and won’t have to go through it all again. I’m learning.”

Her other two eateries — Latte Da and Keylime Bistro — still haven’t reopened since Ian and will be open by Christmas at the earliest.

Can’t wait that long for the bistro’s famous Key lime pie?

It’ll soon be available at Clive Daniel Home on the northeast corner of Gladiolus Drive and Winkler Road in Fort Myers.

“I’ve known (Clive and Daniel Lubner) for years and years,” Stilwell Youngquist said. “They offered to sell the pies at their store. It’s so sweet of them.”

The pies and slices should be available this weekend. Follow Keylime Bisto on Facebook for an upcoming announcement.

And look for Keylime Bistro coming to Southwest Florida International Airport in November 2025.

When reopening her properties after Helene and Milton, Stilwell Younquist says it’s different than it was after Ian.

“I think more contractors will be available compared to Ian,” she said. “This is a flooding situation and not anything like Ian was.”

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery to all on the island, including …

Green Flash

As with Hurricane Helene, this waterfront gem was able to reopen quickly after Milton.

“The damage from both was almost identical,” said Tim McGowan, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Julie. “The bottom areas were inundated with water. We pressure-washed everything. We did lose dock lights and some of the dock again.”

Not only is the iconic restaurant open seven days a week, it’s about to expand.

“We’re launching our Bayside Breakfast menu in the next week or two,” McGowan said.

With the usual breakfast fare, plus specialty items like housemade cinnamon rolls, breakfast croissants, Monte Cristo sandwiches, bottomless mimosas, kids menu and more, it’ll be a welcome addition with few breakfast options on the island now.

Hours will be 7-11 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lunch and dinner from 5 p.m. to closing.

Follow Green Flash (15183 Captiva Drive) on Facebook for more.

Bubble Room

After two weeks of back-to-back hurricanes, this eclectic wonder had good news to share.

“(Milton) affected numerous individuals and businesses across Florida, including our own,” an Oct. 14 update on its Facebook page read. “Despite this setback, we anticipate a swift reopening of all three locations.”

The dessert and ice cream-filled Boops by The Bubble Room should return in about two weeks, quickly followed by The Bubble Room Emporium gift shop.

And for the best news …

“We aim to have The Bubble Room Restaurant reopened by year-end,” the post read. “Our gratitude extends to our exceptional staff and dedicated tradespeople who have worked tirelessly to facilitate a prompt reopening, despite the challenges posed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are fortunate to have such a committed team.”

Opened in 1979, visitors and locals have missed the island favorite where Christmas meets old Hollywood year-round since it closed from Hurricane Ian damage more than two years ago. While Boops and the Emporium had reopened post-Ian, the beloved restaurant at 15001 Captiva Drive struggled to get back.

Follow it on Facebook for updates on all three properties.

Mucky Duck

After being buried in the sand by Hurricane Helene, this iconic waterfront restaurant was hit even harder by Milton.

The storm blew out beachside walls and windows, completely exposed the interior and left the roofline and floor sagging.

Its customer favorite “window seat” was found down the street, buried in the sand.

As bad as it all looked, a hopeful message was posted on its Facebook page the day after Milton.

“We obviously have some work to do but we are gathering our village and plan to make the necessary repairs to our property as soon as possible,” it read. “What happened was very disheartening of course, but for the sake of our staff and everyone who loves the Duck, we are going to give it another go. We cannot express how much your love, support and prayers mean to us.”

Helene was worse than Ian for the beachfront gem known for its spectacular sunset views.

Mounds of sand were everywhere, including up to the windows and covering the stairs beachside. But as the Duck’s “faithful crew” got shovels in hand to dig out the restaurant, word of Milton came.

But even more hope would come with a weekend Facebook post.

“The interior looks much better than what we had imagined,” it read. “Sunday we have a meeting on site with some movers and shakers to get things going.”

Originally opened in 1976 in what once was the old Gulf View Inn, Mucky Duck was named one of the best beach bars in the south by Southern Living in March.

Stay tuned to its Facebook page for more.

‘Tween Waters

As of Tuesday, Oct. 15, the island resort and spa was temporarily closed, meaning Old Captiva House, The Shipyard and Crow’s Nest were too. The first two reopened the Monday after Helene came through, while Old Captiva House came back Oct. 5.

An Oct. 11 post on ‘Tween Waters’ Facebook page stated: “Management is working diligently to get us back up & running. It’s thanks to you, our family, that we have managed to pull through. From the bottom of our heart, thank you — we love you.”

For questions on reservations and more, call 800-223-5865 or follow along on Facebook.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyer.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Latest: Captiva restaurants after Hurricane Milton, including Bubble Room, Mucky Duck