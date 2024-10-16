Update: How Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach Doc Ford's locations fared after Hurricane Milton

Yucatan shrimp are back. And so is Gloria.

Although all four Doc Ford’s locations — including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel — were impacted by Hurricane Milton, they all reopened less than a week later.

“It’s awesome,” said Joe Harrity, a partner in the Sanibel-established HM Restaurant Group, which owns Doc Ford’s and Dixie Fish Co. “We got fairly lucky this time.”

The damage was equivalent to what Hurricane Helene did two weeks prior.

“Helene was about the same,” Harrity said. “We were closed a little longer this go-round but mostly we were OK then too.”

The Fort Myers Beach Doc’s opened Tuesday, Oct. 15, after Milton despite having the most damage.

“The beach location gets storm surge,” Harrity said. “It’s the lowest and most vulnerable. It flooded. So did Dixie.”

Virtually all the damage was from the rising water and not wind.

“We had about four feet in Doc’s and two feet in Dixie.”

The latter is expected to open for lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Doc Ford’s on Sanibel (opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16) is a different story.

“Sanibel was fine," Harrity said. “That location is one of the highest parcels on the island. A lot of people park their cars in our parking lot during storms. No water got in but we lost power.”

The St. Petersburg restaurants reopened too, despite Milton making landfall just south of Tampa.

“St. Pete Pier (Doc’s) opened (Tuesday),” Harrity said. “At (Jungle Terrace) Bay Pines, there was storm surge but it didn’t reach us. It came over the seawall and a handful of boats were in our parking lot. We’re up on pilings so we were OK.”

And if you’re wondering about the Fort Myers Beach location’s resident feline mascot Gloria, well she’s just fine too.

“She’s been there at least eight years,” Harrity said of the black & white longhaired cat that hangs out underneath the restaurant’s front ramp. “We lost her during Ian . We didn’t know where she was. But two months into the rebuild we saw her again.”

This time, they took no chances.

“She’s not back yet, but a staff member brought her home,” Harrity said. “I think she’s getting dropped off (Tuesday).”

Gloria, who has food, water and a plaque made especially for her under the ramp, is a staff and customer favorite.

“She will let some people pet her,” Harrity said. “Sometimes. She’s a cat.”

Doc Ford’s, 708 Fishermans Wharf, Fort Myers Beach, (239) 765-9660, follow on Facebook ; 2500 Island Inn Road, Sanibel, (239) 472-8311, find on Facebook ; docfords.com . Dixie Fish Co., 714 Fishermans Wharf, Fort Myers Beach, (239) 694-5002, dixiefishfmb.com or find on Facebook

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Update: How Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach Doc Ford's locations fared after Hurricane Milton