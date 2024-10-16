The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5 ECS' Ashlyn Anderson

The News-Press selects athletes that stood out the week before based on a combination of coach reports and school nominations sent to sports@news-press.com and our coverage. Those athletes are put in a poll each Monday on news-press.com and you, our readers, vote on who you think did it best. The winners of The News-Press Athlete of the Week poll sponsored by Elevate Home Services receive a T-shirt provided by BSN Sports and a tote bag provided by the USA Today High School Sports Awards. To get to know our winners better, The News-Press will have a question-and-answer session with each athlete.

The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 30-Oct. 5 was ECS volleyball player Ashlyn Anderson. The senior captured 81% of the votes. To be selected for the poll, Anderson posted 12 kills, 5 aces, and 13 assists in a straight-set win against Island Coast while recording her 1,000th career assist. She also led the Sentinels with 17 kills, 12 digs, and 5 aces in a 3-1 win against Gateway Charter.

Question: What's been your most memorable moment playing volleyball at ECS?

Anderson: Probably the environment. It's supportive and encouraging. I don't think I would be where I am today without that environment that I was in.

What can you say about your experience for your senior season?

Anderson: It was definitely an opportunity for me to be more of a leader this year because my team was really young, so I got to practice my leadership skills. So that was definitely a highlight of it.

What are your goals for the future?

Anderson: I'm going to play volleyball at Truett McConnell University in Georgia, so I'll be continuing my indoor and beach volleyball career there. I want to be a labor and delivery nurse, so I'm gonna go into nursing.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Anderson: I pray in the locker room and then I do like, two claps. It's like really weird, but I've done that before every game since freshman year.

Do you have any pregame meals or snacks you like to have?

Anderson: Definitely pasta and grilled chicken. I remember one game I had that and I did really good so that was my good luck food for the rest of my career.

What advice do you have for younger athletes coming up to high school? What maybe do they not know? What advice would you give them to be successful?

Anderson: Definitely never take anything for granted, because it was like fast, it goes by fast. So definitely take each moment as a blessing, because it could be over before you know it.

