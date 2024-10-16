Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The News-Press

    The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5 ECS' Ashlyn Anderson

    By Ed Reed, Fort Myers News-Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIbL1_0w8nRWFu00

    The News-Press selects athletes that stood out the week before based on a combination of coach reports and school nominations sent to sports@news-press.com and our coverage. Those athletes are put in a poll each Monday on news-press.com and you, our readers, vote on who you think did it best. The winners of The News-Press Athlete of the Week poll sponsored by Elevate Home Services receive a T-shirt provided by BSN Sports and a tote bag provided by the USA Today High School Sports Awards. To get to know our winners better, The News-Press will have a question-and-answer session with each athlete.

    The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Elevate Home Services winner for Sept. 30-Oct. 5 was ECS volleyball player Ashlyn Anderson. The senior captured 81% of the votes. To be selected for the poll, Anderson posted 12 kills, 5 aces, and 13 assists in a straight-set win against Island Coast while recording her 1,000th career assist. She also led the Sentinels with 17 kills, 12 digs, and 5 aces in a 3-1 win against Gateway Charter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXEHn_0w8nRWFu00

    Question: What's been your most memorable moment playing volleyball at ECS?

    Anderson: Probably the environment. It's supportive and encouraging. I don't think I would be where I am today without that environment that I was in.

    What can you say about your experience for your senior season?

    Anderson: It was definitely an opportunity for me to be more of a leader this year because my team was really young, so I got to practice my leadership skills. So that was definitely a highlight of it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyPSH_0w8nRWFu00

    What are your goals for the future?

    Anderson: I'm going to play volleyball at Truett McConnell University in Georgia, so I'll be continuing my indoor and beach volleyball career there. I want to be a labor and delivery nurse, so I'm gonna go into nursing.

    Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

    Anderson: I pray in the locker room and then I do like, two claps. It's like really weird, but I've done that before every game since freshman year.

    Previous winner: The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 23-28 Cape Coral's Hayden Tedhams

    Do you have any pregame meals or snacks you like to have?

    Anderson: Definitely pasta and grilled chicken. I remember one game I had that and I did really good so that was my good luck food for the rest of my career.

    What advice do you have for younger athletes coming up to high school? What maybe do they not know? What advice would you give them to be successful?

    Anderson: Definitely never take anything for granted, because it was like fast, it goes by fast. So definitely take each moment as a blessing, because it could be over before you know it.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: The News-Press Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5 ECS' Ashlyn Anderson

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz18 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Murray Hill underpass is about to get lit
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy